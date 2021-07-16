These 7 Hydrating Serums Actually Work

During the colder months when the air outside is cool and dry, it causes the water in your skin to evaporate more quickly. Then, as it gets warmer, the sunlight absorbs the moisture from the skin, also leaving it dry and flaky. And then, even when you’re sitting inside with a heater or air conditioning, your skin is stripped of nutrients it needs to stay hydrated.

While this may feel like a no-win situation, that’s where hydrating serums come in. These serums work by attracting water to the deeper layers of skin and rehydrating cells from the inside out.

To help find the best product for you, we’ve compiled a list of hydrating serums to help your skin feel hydrated all year round.

100% Plant-Derived Squalane, The Ordinary

Suitable for all skin types and made 100% from squalane, saturated and stable hydrocarbon that is found naturally in the skin, this product hydrates your skin and can prevent ongoing loss of hydration. It also can be used on damaged hair. Win-win!

Stardust Tonic, Salt by Hendrix

To be used twice daily, the Stardust Tonic was formulated by using active botanicals including Kakadu Plum, Emu Apple, Mountain Pepper and Flame Tree extracts. Suitable for all skin types, the tonic assists in fighting the appearance of dull skin and aims to restore radiance and plumpness back to the skin. Sounds divine!

Hydra Marine Boost Hydrating Serum, Gracious Minds

This Hydra Marine Boost Serum will have your skin moisture levels replenished in no time. Formulated with hyaluronic acid and seaweed extract, it will instantly hydrate and plump your skin. This product is best used for Anti-ageing, sensitive, dry, combination and oily skin.

Serum Serum Serum, Foreo

Foreo’s Serum Serum Serum contains a lightweight formula containing hyaluronic acid and antioxidants. It is fragrance-free and can be paired with Foreo’s skin device products.

& Soothing Nectar Hydrating Gel, Edible Beauty

The & Soothing Nectar Hydrating Gel is a refreshing and ultra-lightweight gel that provides a burst of soothing hydration and works to condition your skin and balance the natural oils it produces. It also contains Chamomile, Calendula and Aloe Vera, which provides an immediate cooling effect and mixed together, are instantly calming.

Bd Luminosity Face Serum, Biologi

This Australian-made product is designed to invigorate dull skin, improve complexion and clarify skin prone to oil and breakouts. The Bd Luminosity serum treats a range of skin conditions while working with the body’s natural hydrating processes.

Bf Restore Face & Body Hydrating Serum, Biologi

The Bf Restore Face and Body Serum soothes, repairs and leaves the skin feeling hydrated and soft. Used for full body & face hydration it can also repair skin barriers, reduce cellulite and dimples and reduce damage caused by long-term over-exposure to the sun.

