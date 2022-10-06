Level Up Your Life

Mermade Hair Now Has Haircare Products to Go With Its Iconic Curlers

Tiffany Forbes

Published 2 hours ago: October 6, 2022 at 5:16 pm
Filed to:hair care
hair care products
Image: Mermade Hair
Ever since I was in high school, the common rhetoric around heat tools was that we should be doing everything in our power not to use them — especially if we wanted to keep our hair shiny and healthy in the long term.

While that might be true to a certain extent, hot tools are sometimes unavoidable when it comes to creating sleek straight styles or perfect ringlets. Even Matilda Djerf’s iconic voluminous blow wave (the one that’s got all of us TikTok fiends lusting after it) requires the beauty of a hair dryer.

So if you want to have your cake and eat it too, I come bearing good news: Mermade Hair — the cult-fave brand that brought us the iconic Instagram waver à la 2019 — has just dropped a new range specifically designed to use in conjunction with your hot tools.

mermade hair, mermade
Image: Mermade Hair

Available from October 4, the brand has introduced six new hair products. Starting with the foundation of any good hair day, we’ve got a detoxifying shampoo ($34) and a texturising conditioner ($34). To complete the kit, Mermade Hair has also dropped a primer ($27), a frizz-taming serum ($39), a thermal mist ($29) and a repair mask ($49). Mix and match bundles are also available starting from $79.

The aim of the game is that this product line will nourish and protect your hair from heat damage while also ensuring that it holds your desired style for longer. Each product is also said to help with colour retention, hydration, strengthening and repairing the hair.

For anyone with curls that drop before you even leave the house or my friends who wish their blowout would turn out more salon-sleek — we may have just introduced you to your new go-to.

The science behind it is simple. All the products in this range are formulated with a unique MeraGuard Complex which contains 17 amino acids and antioxidants to provide heat stress protection that assists in the health of the scalp, hair follicle and hair shaft.

“The protective effect of MeraGuard Complex on hair was directed to focus on urban pollution, UV and heat stress to repair, prevent and restore the hair’s resilience and shine,” says Tara Simich, Founder of Mermade Hair

For all the animal lovers out there, we should also mention that the range is cruelty-free, vegan and free of animal testing. It’s also free of toxins, sulphates, parabens, SLS and SLES, while being colour safe and human hair extension safe, too.

Want to get your hands on this iconic drop? You can check out the full range right here.

Tiffany Forbes is an E-Commerce Writer at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Business Insider Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia.

When she’s not trawling through TikTok for 15 hours straight to find the latest and greatest products in fashion and beauty, you’ll find her writing yarns about her exclusive finds and giving you the inside goss on where to buy them (for the best price, of course). She’s also madly passionate about championing women’s rights, sexual wellness and mental health.

You’ll find Tiffany’s previous work in outlets like Fashion Journal, Esperanto Magazine and The Junction.

