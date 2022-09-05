Your Guide to The Beauty Drop Big Sale, From Kiehl’s to La Mer

If you’re skincare or beauty cabinet is looking full of half-empty bottles and scrunched-up tubes, we’ve got some good news for you. Beauty Drop, a massive 48-hour sale, starts tomorrow and includes a bunch of luxury beauty brands like La Mer, Bobbi Brown, M.A.C, Armani, YSL, La Roche Posay, Skinceuticals and more.
Here’s everything you need to know about Beauty Drop.
What is Beauty Drop?
The Beauty Drop is a 48-hour online shopping event that has exclusive deals from some of the world’s most luxury beauty brands. Customers can score up to 35% off a range of makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrance and more across an extensive range of premium brands.
When is the Beauty Drop sale?
The Beauty Drop sale will run from Tuesday, September 6 through to Thursday, September 8 (or Friday, September 9 for some brands).
How to sign up for early access to the Beauty Drop sale?
All you have to do to get access to the big Beauty Drop sale is sign up through their website to become a V.I.P member. Once you sign up, you’ll receive premium perks and exclusive deals 24 hours before the general public. This offer is only available for the first 20,000 people, so you better be quick. Note: Limited stock of the best deals will be available to V.I.Ps.
What deals can you expect to see during the Beauty Drop sale?
As of tomorrow (Tuesday, September 6), you can score a bunch of discounts on a range of makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrance and more. We’ve got a sneak peek at some of the best deals you can expect below.
Jo Malone
Deal: A complimentary miniature Cologne (9ml), Body Crème (15ml) and Body & Hand Wash (15ml) in our most-loved scents with purchases over $185
Use Code: BEAUTYDROP
Valid: 6th September – 9th September
Shop here.
La Mer
Deal: Receive a complimentary four-piece skincare regimen from La Mer with any $300+ purchase
Use Code: BEAUTYDROP
Valid: 6th September – 9th September
Shop here.
Clinique
Deal: Enjoy three bonus most-loved minis with orders over $80
Use Code: BEAUTYDROP
Valid: 6th September – 9th September
Shop here.
Aveda
Deal: Free full-sized hydrating masque with your purchase (valued at $85) with any order of $80 or more
Use Code: BEAUTYDROP
Valid: 6th September – 9th September
Shop here.
Armani
Deal: 15% off sitewide excluding the Prive and Crema Nera Range
Use Code: GABEAUTY
Valid: 7th September – 8th September
Shop here.
YSL
Deal: 15% off sitewide
Use Code: BDYSL15
Valid: 7th September – 8th September
Shop here.
ITCosmetics
Deal: 20% off sitewide
Use Code: BDITC20 (80 redemptions only)
Valid: 7th September – 8th September
Shop here.
Kiehl’s
Deal: 20% off sitewide
Shop here.
Kerastase
Deal: Receive a hero pack with every purchase (elixir, night serum and genesis serum + pouch)
Use Code: BDGWP
Valid: 7th September – 8th September
Shop here.
Endota
Deal: Spend $100 and get $20 Off, use code: DROP20, spend $120 and get $25 Off use code: DROP25, spend $140 and get $35 Off use code: DROP35
Note: This applies to the skin range only
Shop here.
La Roche Posay
Deal: Spend $50 or more and get a Deluxe Discovery Kit (valued at $45). The pouch includes 10 products across all ranges
Use Code: DROP22 (max 500 redemptions)
Shop here.
Skinceuticals
Deal: Spend $250 get and receive a Resveratrol B Antioxidant Night Serum
Vaid: 6th September – 9th September
Shop here.
Mario Badescu
Deal: 20% off sitewide
Use Code: Mario20
Valid: 7th September – 9th September
Shop here.
GHD
Deal: 20% off sitewide
Shop here.
Rose Inc
Deal: 20% and free shipping with $50+ orders
Use Code: BEAUTYDROP20
Shop here.
Kora
Deal: 15% off Miranda’s essentials
Shop here.
James Cosmetics
Deal: 25% off sitewide
Use Code: BEAUTYDROP
Shop here.
Alpha-H
Deal: 20% off serums + a free Liquid Gold Rose 30ml ($24.95 value) with all orders over $85 – sitewide
Use Code: BEAUTYDROP20
Shop here.
LanoLips
Deal: 20% off sitewide
Shop here.
M.A.C Cosmetics
Deal: Free Glow Play Balm in That Tickles with any $65+ purchase
Use Code: BEAUTYDROPMAC
Shop here.
Bobbi Brown
Deal: Free three-piece mini must haves set with $100+ orders
Use Code: BEAUTYDROPBB
Shop here.
Estee Lauder
Deal: Free three-piece gift with $100+ skincare purchases. Plus, Estee E-List loyalty members receive double loyalty points on the Advanced Night Repair Collection
Shop here.
