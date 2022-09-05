Your Guide to The Beauty Drop Big Sale, From Kiehl’s to La Mer

If you’re skincare or beauty cabinet is looking full of half-empty bottles and scrunched-up tubes, we’ve got some good news for you. Beauty Drop, a massive 48-hour sale, starts tomorrow and includes a bunch of luxury beauty brands like La Mer, Bobbi Brown, M.A.C, Armani, YSL, La Roche Posay, Skinceuticals and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about Beauty Drop.

What is Beauty Drop?

The Beauty Drop is a 48-hour online shopping event that has exclusive deals from some of the world’s most luxury beauty brands. Customers can score up to 35% off a range of makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrance and more across an extensive range of premium brands.

When is the Beauty Drop sale?

The Beauty Drop sale will run from Tuesday, September 6 through to Thursday, September 8 (or Friday, September 9 for some brands).

How to sign up for early access to the Beauty Drop sale?

All you have to do to get access to the big Beauty Drop sale is sign up through their website to become a V.I.P member. Once you sign up, you’ll receive premium perks and exclusive deals 24 hours before the general public. This offer is only available for the first 20,000 people, so you better be quick. Note: Limited stock of the best deals will be available to V.I.Ps.

What deals can you expect to see during the Beauty Drop sale?

As of tomorrow (Tuesday, September 6), you can score a bunch of discounts on a range of makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrance and more. We’ve got a sneak peek at some of the best deals you can expect below.

Jo Malone

Deal: A complimentary miniature Cologne (9ml), Body Crème (15ml) and Body & Hand Wash (15ml) in our most-loved scents with purchases over $185

Use Code: BEAUTYDROP

Valid: 6th September – 9th September

Shop here.

La Mer

Deal: Receive a complimentary four-piece skincare regimen from La Mer with any $300+ purchase

Use Code: BEAUTYDROP

Valid: 6th September – 9th September

Shop here.

Clinique

Deal: Enjoy three bonus most-loved minis with orders over $80

Use Code: BEAUTYDROP

Valid: 6th September – 9th September

Shop here.

Aveda

Deal: Free full-sized hydrating masque with your purchase (valued at $85) with any order of $80 or more

Use Code: BEAUTYDROP

Valid: 6th September – 9th September

Shop here.

Armani

Deal: 15% off sitewide excluding the Prive and Crema Nera Range

Use Code: GABEAUTY

Valid: 7th September – 8th September

Shop here.

YSL

Deal: 15% off sitewide

Use Code: BDYSL15

Valid: 7th September – 8th September

Shop here.

ITCosmetics

Deal: 20% off sitewide

Use Code: BDITC20 (80 redemptions only)

Valid: 7th September – 8th September

Shop here.

Kiehl’s

Deal: 20% off sitewide

Shop here.

Kerastase

Deal: Receive a hero pack with every purchase (elixir, night serum and genesis serum + pouch)

Use Code: BDGWP

Valid: 7th September – 8th September

Shop here.

Endota

Deal: Spend $100 and get $20 Off, use code: DROP20, spend $120 and get $25 Off use code: DROP25, spend $140 and get $35 Off use code: DROP35

Note: This applies to the skin range only

Shop here.

La Roche Posay

Deal: Spend $50 or more and get a Deluxe Discovery Kit (valued at $45). The pouch includes 10 products across all ranges

Use Code: DROP22 (max 500 redemptions)

Shop here.

Skinceuticals

Deal: Spend $250 get and receive a Resveratrol B Antioxidant Night Serum

Vaid: 6th September – 9th September

Shop here.

Mario Badescu

Deal: 20% off sitewide

Use Code: Mario20

Valid: 7th September – 9th September

Shop here.

GHD

Deal: 20% off sitewide

Shop here.

Rose Inc

Deal: 20% and free shipping with $50+ orders

Use Code: BEAUTYDROP20

Shop here.

Kora

Deal: 15% off Miranda’s essentials

Shop here.

James Cosmetics

Deal: 25% off sitewide

Use Code: BEAUTYDROP

Shop here.

Alpha-H

Deal: 20% off serums + a free Liquid Gold Rose 30ml ($24.95 value) with all orders over $85 – sitewide

Use Code: BEAUTYDROP20

Shop here.

LanoLips

Deal: 20% off sitewide

Shop here.

M.A.C Cosmetics

Deal: Free Glow Play Balm in That Tickles with any $65+ purchase

Use Code: BEAUTYDROPMAC

Shop here.

Bobbi Brown

Deal: Free three-piece mini must haves set with $100+ orders

Use Code: BEAUTYDROPBB

Shop here.

Estee Lauder

Deal: Free three-piece gift with $100+ skincare purchases. Plus, Estee E-List loyalty members receive double loyalty points on the Advanced Night Repair Collection

Shop here.