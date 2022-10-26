Some Apple Streaming Services Are Getting More Expensive

Welp, Apple Music and Apple TV+ suddenly got more expensive. As of late October, Apple TV now costs $9.99 per month (up from $7.99 per month), and a standard Apple Music plan now starts at $12.99 per month (up from $11.99 per month).

Apple told CNN Business it has raised prices to cover increased content licensing and production costs now that the services have grown and the company is buying or producing more exclusive content for its subscribers.

While I guess I can buy that excuse, I also understand why subscribers might be ticked off about it. Everything in our lives is more expensive than it was just a few months ago, and even just a few extra bucks a month for streaming entertainment feels like adding insult to injury (and might be enough to prompt a streaming service audit).

Because Apple isn’t the only company raising prices. Netflix, which has increased its prices a couple of times over the past few years, is currently planning to put an end to free password sharing and will also add a $6.99 per month ad-based subscription.

The BBC has made a deal with Disney+ for the rights to Doctor Who, meaning fans will no longer get free access to the series on the ABC.

In light of all these changes, here’s a quick price comparison between each of the major music and video streaming services to help you judge how Apple’s products compare.

Music streaming services cost comparison (October 2022)

Apple Music:

Individual plan: $12.99 per month

Family plan: $19.99 per month

Amazon:

Amazon Prime Music: Included with Amazon Prime subscription ($6.99 per month)

Amazon Music Unlimited (new subscribers only): $11.99 per month

Amazon Music Unlimited: $17.99 per month

Spotify:

Premium: $11.99 per month

Premium family: $18.99 per month

YouTube Music:

Individual: $11.99 per month

Family: $17.99 per month

Tidal:

HiFi: $11.99 per month

HiFi Plus: $23.99 per month

Apple Music used to be around the same price as other major premium music streamers, but it’s now the most expensive (for a standard subscription) – though not by much. Apple Music’s individual and family plans are just a dollar or two more than the same option from other music streaming apps.

Of course, there’s more to picking a streaming app than just price. Each has its own library of songs, and some artists are exclusive to a particular service. There’s also the question of which option is most friendly to the artists who rely on streaming revenue as income. If you prefer Apple Music’s features and library, you’re probably fine sticking with it. If not, save a buck or two and try one of the others.

In some cases, you can even move (most) of your data and song library over to a new service with the help of third-party tools.

TV/Film streaming services cost comparison (October 2022)

Here, we’ll just take a look at the basic-level subscriptions for all streaming services. A full comparison can be found in this article if you’re after it.

Apple TV+:

$9.99 per month

Disney+:

$11.99 per month

Amazon Prime Video:

$6.99 per month

Stan:

$10 per month

Binge:

$10 per month

Netflix:

Basic with ads: $6.99 per month (Available November, 2022)

Basic: $10.99

Similar to Apple Music, Apple TV’s new pricing is fairly similar to most other basic subscription costs in Australia. Amazon Prime Video and Netflix’s upcoming ad-supported tier are the only two sitting at a noticeably cheaper price point. It’s possible Apple TV+ could roll out an ad-supported option (and this price-hike certainly makes such a move more plausible), but for now, Apple TV+ is one of the cheapest options for entirely ad-free streaming.

Unlike music streaming services, you’re unlikely to find much crossover in the content libraries between these apps; exclusive content really is the main reason to subscribe to one over the other. If you’re into Apple TV+’s original content, you’re stuck paying for it, so hopefully, a few extra bucks isn’t a dealbreaker for you.

I personally wouldn’t drop it in favour of a more expensive alternative unless I’d exhausted my Apple TV+ to-watch list or found another company’s exclusive programming is more interesting.

I think there’s an argument to be made that Apple TV+ is still a better deal at $9.99 per month than some of its competitors (Apple TV+’s Severence makes it worth it). That said, if you’re simply fed up with the extra charge, I don’t blame you for axing Apple TV+ and/or Apple Music. The prices still might be reasonable when judged against similar services, but that only matters if the cost is worth it to you.

