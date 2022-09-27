Here’s Your Gentle Reminder That Stay NSW Vouchers Are Expiring Soon

NSW’s Dine and Discover Vouchers may be done and dusted, but there is another government goodie that you still have access to – for a little while, at least. If you’ve taken a good look through your Service NSW app over the last few months, you may have noticed an option to apply for and use something called a Stay NSW Voucher. Unsure what that is? Allow us to offer a quick explanation.

What is the Stay NSW Voucher?

Much like the Dine and Discover Vouchers, Stay NSW Vouchers are designed to help boost business for accommodation providers across NSW that have been impacted by the pandemic.

Per the Service NSW website, these vouchers are accessible to residents aged 18 and over. You can apply for one $50 voucher to use towards the cost of accommodation bookings in NSW. Not too bad, hey?

These have been available for a while now, so if you haven’t taken advantage of this $50 voucher, you’d better get moving because they expire on October 9, 2022.

How do I apply?

Again, if you’ve gone through the process with Dine and Discover, you’ll have a pretty good idea of how to apply for your Stay NSW voucher. But here is a guide from Service NSW if you’re new to all this.

You’ll need:

a MyServiceNSW Account – you can create an account when you start your application

2 proof of identity documents such as your NSW driver licence, Medicare card, Australian passport.

a mobile device (iOS or Android) to download the latest version of the Service NSW app and use the voucher.

How to apply:

Select the ‘Apply online’ button.

Log in, or create your MyServiceNSW Account.

Follow the prompts to apply for the voucher.

If successful, you’ll:

find the voucher under the ‘Vouchers’ section of the Service NSW App within an hour.

receive an email from Service NSW with the voucher available to download and print.

You can also call 13 77 88 to apply.

Can I use a Stay NSW Voucher for Airbnb stays?

Unfortunately, this voucher program does not extend out to Airbnb experiences. If you’d like to use a Stay NSW Voucher, you’ll need to book a holiday with a participating accommodation service (hotels, motels, etc).

You can find a list of eligible accommodation options here.

How do I use the voucher?

The rules around the Stay NSW Vouchers are that you can use them:

once (if the bill is less than $50, the remaining balance cannot be used)

7 days a week, including public holidays

at participating NSW businesses

for an accommodation booking

until 9 October 2022.

Service NSW states that the easiest way to use the Stay Vouchers is:

Choose a participating business where you’ll use the voucher.

Log in to the Service NSW App on your mobile device.

Select ‘Vouchers’.

Select the valid voucher you wish to use.

Present the voucher QR code for the business to scan at payment.

Your device will show the voucher as being used.

You can, however, provide your selected accommodation service with the voucher number instead of showing them the QR code.

Can I use two or more vouchers at the same time?

Your best move here is to check with the business you are staying with during your trip, but the short answer here is yes. As an example, Meriton has shared more than one guest may put their Stay NSW Voucher towards the same booking, up to the value of $250.

Parents NSW Vouchers

Separately, if you know anyone with kids, it’s worth alerting them to the fact that there are also Parents NSW Vouchers available. One person from eligible households can apply for five $50 vouchers ($250 in total), which can be used for participating services across arts, tourism and recreational activities. These also expire on October 9, so don’t sleep on the offer.

Need some inspiration on where to travel with that gorgeous little voucher of yours, here are some destinations that are perfect for a long weekend, and here’s a write up on why stargazing in Bilpin is a great idea for your next trip away.