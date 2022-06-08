Time Is Running Out to Use Your Dine and Discover Vouchers

The NSW government attempted to get a little more money flowing through the state throughout the COVID-19 pandemic by giving residents a handful of Dine and Discover vouchers to spend.

Originally, the promotion was set to close on June 30, 2021, but as a result of *gestures at everything* that has changed a few times over now. The current deadline to use your Dine and Discover vouchers – you would have received six in total – is June 30, 2022.

Back when NSW extended the deadline, treasurer for NSW Matt Kean shared in a statement that:

“We experienced the success of the Dine & Discover program when we reopened last time, which is why we are doubling down efforts with an additional two $25 vouchers – one for Dine and one for Discover venues,” Mr Kean said. “We are backing our businesses and helping hip pockets by expanding the program, in addition to extending existing vouchers until the end of June 2022.”

These vouchers are split into two categories: dining; valid for restaurants cafés, bars, wineries, pubs or clubs, and entertainment and recreation; including cultural institutions, live music, and arts venues.

When and where can I use my Dine and Discover vouchers?

These vouchers are available to be used in a long list of venues. The conditions, as listed on the NSW government website are that the vouchers:

can be used 7 days a week, including public holidays

can be used at participating NSW businesses that are registered as COVID Safe

There is a registry that lists every participating business online here – but you’ll likely notice that a bunch of venues will have Dine and Discover posters displayed in their windows, too.

How to apply for vouchers

If you’re wondering how to find your Dine and Discover vouchers, they should be sitting in your ServiceNSW app. NSW residents aged 18 and over can apply for Dine and Discover vouchers here.

Service NSW has shared a guide on applying for and using the vouchers on its website. It simply states that you should:

Select the ‘Apply online’ button. Log in, or create your MyServiceNSW Account. Follow the prompts to apply for the Dine and Discover vouchers.

If successful, you’ll:

find the vouchers under the ‘Vouchers’ section of the Service NSW App within an hour.

receive an email from Service NSW with the vouchers available to download and print.

From cinemas to local cafes, you’re certainly not short on choice here. So be sure to put these freebies to good use, folks.

This article on dine and discover vouchers has been updated since its original publish date.