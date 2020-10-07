Game on! Where to Buy Team Merch for the NRL and AFL Finals

Final seasons for both the NRL and AFL have recently kicked off, with the grand finals for both sports set for the end of the month. The AFL grand final will be played on 24th October, while the NRL grand final will happen the day after on 25th October. It’s going to be a big weekend for Aussie sports.

It doesn’t matter which code you swear allegiance to, we can all agree that there’s nothing better than watching your favourite team absolutely decimate the competition.

To help you fly your side’s colours during the footy finals, we’ve rounded up a few places where you can grab merch and jerseys for your favourite team, for both the NRL and AFL.

If you want some NRL or AFL merch that’s both affordable and stylish, Cotton On have you covered. They have a pretty broad range of pieces available for both sports, with a decent amount of options for both men and women.

What I like about these pieces is that they’re a bit more subtle, compared to some of the louder merch options out there. You can wear them in your day-to-day life a lot easier, compared to something like a replica jersey.

Best & Less have a pretty substantial range for both NRL and AFL, so you’re bound to find something regardless of which code or teams you follow – and for cheap, too.

If you’re buying for a younger fan, Best & Less have a solid amount of options for kid and youth sizes – something a lot of other places usually overlook.

The Iconic doesn’t have a huge range of NRL-related merch. In fact, there’s more NFL and NBA merch than there is rugby (there’s nothing in the way of AFL).

That said, the Classic Sportswear brand are selling some fantastic throwback NRL jerseys. The range isn’t huge, but you can’t deny that those retro jerseys look great. That 1991 Penrith Panthers jersey is still the best they’ve ever had.

Catch is a good port of call if you want to pick up some NRL or AFL merch that isn’t just a jersey, guernsey or t-shirt. Depending on your team, you can pick up a set of pint glasses with the Sydney Rooster’s logo on the side – or maybe you’re after some Richmond coasters? Regardless of what team you follow, these are the kind of items that’ll get use all-year-round, so you can flag wave for your teams 24/7.

The AFL Footy Shop does exactly what it says on the can. Name your AFL team of choice, and you’re off and running. From guernseys to socks to water bottles and even piggybanks, if you can get a team logo on it, AFL Footy Shop probably has it.

On Sport have a pretty decent selection of NRL and AFL merch, all at a decent price too. It’s predominately focused on replica jerseys, but you can find a few nice tops, hoodies and snapbacks for certain teams.

You can also pick up some training shorts and sports bags, which you can make use of next time you’re out exercising.

