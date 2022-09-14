Use Up Your Veggies With These Broccoli, Zucchini and Halloumi Fritters

I don’t know about you, but spring always makes me want to eat more veggies and greens – probably because everything is blossoming around me. The problem is that I’m not the biggest fan of them, so finding ways to trick myself into eating them is my favourite thing to do. That’s exactly what this recipe for healthy broccoli, zucchini and halloumi fritters does.

Now that spring veggies are back in season, it’s the perfect time to try out a few healthy recipes you can have in your meal rotation all spring-long.

The best thing about this healthy broccoli, zucchini and halloumi fritters recipe is that you can swap out the veggies for whatever you prefer. You can also make a delicious, whipped herbed tahini to drizzle on the fritters.

Broccoli, zucchini and halloumi fritters with whipped herbed tahini

Makes approximately 8-9 5 cm fritters

This recipe for healthy fritters comes from our good friends at Vitamix and has been created by Chef Tom Walton. Walton used his Vitamix A3500i Ascent Series blender.

What you’ll need:

1/2 medium broccoli, roughly chopped

1 medium zucchini, roughly chopped

1 cup white cabbage, roughly chopped

1 clove garlic

Handful each parsley, coriander, mint

1 shallot (spring onion), roughly chopped

1/2 cup halloumi, roughly chopped

1 tsp flake salt

1 1/2 tsp ground cumin

Zest 1 lemon

Good pinch of fresh ground black pepper

2/3 cup besan (chickpea) flour

3 tbsp olive oil

For whipped herbed tahini

1/3 cup hulled tahini

1/3 cup water

1 clove garlic

3-4 sprigs of coriander

Juice 1/4 lemon and extra to serve

Za’atar, to serve

Directions:

Place the prepared broccoli, zucchini, cabbage, garlic, herbs and shallots into the Vitamix ascent blender jug Blend on a low speed to break down the vegetables, using the wand to mix as you go Add the halloumi, cumin, salt, lemon zest, pepper and besan flour then blend again to combine the mixture to the texture of soft breadcrumbs Spoon the mix into a bowl, form into desired size fritters and place onto a lined tray Preheat a non-stick frying pan over medium/high heat and use the olive oil to cook the fritters, in batches, for approximately 3-4 minutes on each side While the fitters cook, use the 250 ml canister and add the tahini, water, garlic, coriander, lemon and a little salt and pepper. Secure the base and blend on a high speed until a smooth sauce forms Serve the fritters with the tahini sauce, extra lemon and za’atar dusted over if using

Not only do these healthy fritters taste delicious, but they are also super versatile. You can prepare both the fritters and tahini in advance to fit into your meal prep or even make the fritters a little bigger to use them as a veggie burger patty.

If you want, you can just make the tahini sauce as a sauce for veggies, seafood or meat or can even use it as a dip.

So there you have it, a super simple recipe for delicious and healthy fritters.

If you’re looking for other healthy fritters recipes, give these ones a try.