We Have a New Crowned Queen of Drag Race Down Under Season 2

We have a newly crowned queen of Drag Race Down Under Season 2.

That’s right, the season finale aired on Saturday night, meaning the previous winner Kita Mean has handed down the crown to the new winner, Spankie Jackzon.

Which queen won Season 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under?

After an incredibly close season, Kiwi queen Spankie Jackzon has officially been crowned the next Down Under Drag Race Superstar.

The top three contestants also included Hannah Conda and Kween Kong, who were both incredible all season long but Jackzon was able to pull out the win.

On her win, Jackzon said, “I can’t believe it, I’m still in shock! To be in the top three with my fabulous sisters Hannah Conda and Kween Kong was just amazing, and now to bring the crown home to little old Palmy is just incredible. I’m so proud. I did it – I’m mothertucking Spankie!”

If you watched along last year, you may recall that New Zealand queen Kita Mean took out the title of Drag Superstar for Season 1 2021.

What’s Drag Race Down Under?

How much time do you have?

There’s rich and long-running history connected to RuPaul’s Drag Race which dates back to 2009. The series takes the strongest, most talented drag queens across the nation and pits them against one another in what is considered to be the ‘Olympics of drag’.

From sewing challenges (which a handful of contestants always seem to forget are a part of the competition), to the snatch game, to lip-syncing for your life, the comp asks queens to put their skills to the test in every possible way.

The winner is crowned as the Next Drag Superstar.

RuPaul’s Drag Race started out in the United States with Drag Race (the OG), then All-Stars (where former contestants come back for another shot at the crown), but over the years it has expanded into other countries like Canada, the U.K and Australia/New Zealand.

Drag Race Down Under is the competition Aussie and Kiwi queens get to compete within.

Who judged this year?

Drag Race veteran judge Michelle Visage and Aussie comedian Rhys Nicholson acted as judges alongside RuPaul for season 2 of Stan Original Series RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

We also saw the likes of Delta Goodrem call in as special guests throughout the season.

Who were the competing queens for Drag Race Down Under Season 2?

All queen bios are provided by Stan.

Aubrey Haive (Timaru, NZ), 25: Aubrey Haive is no stranger when it comes to being in front of the camera, already a budding actor and musical artiste, this fashion-forward queen originally hails from Timaru, New Zealand (now based in Melbourne, VIC).

Beverly Kills (Brisbane, QLD), 21: Beverly has established herself as one of Brisbane’s most noted up-and-coming drag performers. Not just a pretty face, Beverly Kills offers something a little extra with her burlesque and sideshow style performances in which you can expect a good whipping or even some fire breathing!

Faúx Fúr (Sydney, NSW), 27: Faux Fur has been a regular face, and the loudest voice, among the Sydney Drag scene for the last seven years. Few queens in Sydney can rival the on-stage presence of Faux, known for her high-energy performances that leave the crowds screaming for more. Faux has always been proud of her Asian heritage and noted the lack of Asian Queens in the Sydney scene.

Hannah Conda (Sydney, NSW), 30: After conquering the Perth drag scene, Hannah Conda made her way to Sydney in 2015 where she was the only queen to have ever won both ‘Rising Star’ and ‘Entertainer of the Year’ at the Drag Industry Variety Awards (DIVAs) all in the same year (2016). Hannah has been a featured face numerous times at many iconic Sydney Mardi Gras Events, opened for Bianca Del Rio on her Australian tour and even made the journey across the pond to appear at RuPaul’s Drag Con in Los Angeles.

Kween Kong (Adelaide, SA), 29: Kween Kong is originally from New Zealand, and of Tongan and Samoan heritage, currently residing in Adelaide SA. Known for her powerhouse performances; Kween is a renowned dancer and choreographer within the queer community, frequently touring internationally with the Australian Dance Theatre.

Minnie Cooper (Sydney, NSW), 49: Minnie Cooper is considered drag royalty among the Sydney circuit, with a glittering career that spans over twenty years and having entertained audiences from Oxford Street in Sydney to Oxford Circus in London. In 2016 Minnie was semi-finalist on Australia’s Got Talent combining her drag and musical theatre talents. Minnie has performed for gay icons such as Cher at the 2018 Mardi Gras parade, and Kylie Minogue the following year.

Molly Poppinz (Newcastle, NSW), 30: Molly Poppinz originally made a name for herself in Vancouver after struggling to find the confidence to do drag in her hometown of Newcastle (NSW). Often referred as ‘The Thunder from Down Under’, Molly was embraced by the queer community in Canada, finally enabling her to find the assurance she needed to perform for the crowds.

Pomara Fifth (Sydney, NSW), 28: Pomara represents both First Nation Australian and Māori queens. She has a reputation as being a versatile, multi-talented performer and host, first beginning her drag career in 2014. In 2018 Pomara won the coveted ‘Rising Star’ award at the DIVA Awards (Drag Industry Variety Awards) and worked at the Sydney Mardi Gras that same year.

Spankie Jackzon (Palmerston North, NZ), 37: Spankie Jackzon is a New Zealand drag performer best known for competing on original Kiwi series House of Drag (Season 2), where she came in as an intruder in Episode 4 and was eventually crowned as the winner, taking home the 10k cash prize.

Yuri Guaii (Auckland, NZ), 25: Yuri Guaii was known for her spooky aesthetic but is now living up to the reputation of being one of Auckland’s most talented drag make-up artists.

When and where can I watch other seasons?

If you want to fill the void now the season is over, here’s a list of RuPaul’s Drag Race seasons to start your journey with.

If you’re keen to see more queens from across the globe battle it out for the crown, the place to head in Australia is Stan. The Aussie streaming service is the home of all seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race including Down Under and the newest season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars All Winners.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.