Put Your Wigs On, Drag Race Down Under Has Been Confirmed for Season 3

Drag racers, start your engines because Drag Race Down Under has been confirmed for Season 3.

This announcement should come as no shock, considering Season 2 of the local instalment of the global franchise was recently nominated for Best Entertainment Program in the 2022 AACTA Awards.

Speaking on the announcement, Rupaul said they were so excited for Season 3 of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under. Saying, “Australasian drag is spectacularly sickening, and I can’t wait for a new cast of queens to flash their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent.”

Obviously, we don’t have any confirmed details about when the season will air just yet, but we will update you when we know more, especially when the new cast is announced.

What’s Drag Race Down Under?

How much time do you have?

There’s rich and long-running history connected to RuPaul’s Drag Race which dates back to 2009. The series takes the strongest, most talented drag queens across the nation and pits them against one another in what is considered to be the ‘Olympics of drag’.

From sewing challenges (which a handful of contestants always seem to forget are a part of the competition), to the snatch game, to lip-syncing for your life, the comp asks queens to put their skills to the test in every possible way.

The winner is crowned as the Next Drag Superstar.

RuPaul’s Drag Race started out in the United States with Drag Race (the OG), then All-Stars (where former contestants come back for another shot at the crown), but over the years, it has expanded into other countries like Canada, the U.K and Australia/New Zealand.

Drag Race Down Under is the competition Aussie and Kiwi queens get to compete within.

Which queen won Season 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under?

After an incredibly close season, Kiwi queen Spankie Jackzon was crowned the Down Under Drag Race Superstar for Season 2.

The top three contestants also included Hannah Conda and Kween Kong, who were both incredible all season long, but Jackzon was able to pull out the win.

On her win, Jackzon said, “I can’t believe it, I’m still in shock! To be in the top three with my fabulous sisters Hannah Conda and Kween Kong was just amazing, and now to bring the crown home to little old Palmy is just incredible. I’m so proud. I did it – I’m mothertucking Spankie!”

If you watched along last year, you may recall that New Zealand queen Kita Mean took out the title of Drag Superstar for Season 1 2021.

Who judged season 2?

Drag Race veteran judge Michelle Visage and Aussie comedian Rhys Nicholson acted as judges alongside RuPaul for season 2 of Stan Original Series RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

We also saw the likes of Delta Goodrem call in as special guests throughout the season.

RuPaul will be sashaying back Down Under to judge Season 3 of Drag Race Down Under. No word on whether Visage or Nicholson will be joining just yet.

When and where can I watch other seasons?

If you want to fill the void now the season is over, here’s a list of RuPaul’s Drag Race seasons to start your journey with.

If you’re keen to see more queens from across the globe battle it out for the crown, the place to head in Australia is Stan. The Aussie streaming service is the home of all seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, including Down Under and the newest season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars All Winners.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.