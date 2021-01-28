Movies may be getting delayed left right and centre, but thankfully we still have streaming services. February brings some great new movies and shows to your favourite streamers, including a brand new content hub known as ‘Star’ on Disney+ which will add nearly 600 new titles to the streamer.
Here’s what’s coming to Netflix, Binge, Disney+, Stan and Amazon Prime in February.
Netflix’s streaming highlights for February
Malcolm & Marie (5/2/2021)
As a filmmaker and his girlfriend return home from his movie premiere, smouldering tensions and painful revelations push them toward a romantic reckoning.
To All The Boys: Always and Forever (12/2/21)
It started with an old love letter — and turned into a new romance. What does the future hold for Lara Jean and Peter?
All synopses provided by Netflix.
Netflix’s full streaming list:
1 February
- Parks and Recreation: Season 1-7
- Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
- White Chicks
2 February
- Tiffany Hadish Presents: They Ready – Season 2
- Kid Cosmic
- Mighty Express: Season 2
3 February
- Firefly Lane
- Black Beach
5 February
- Hache: Season 2
- Invisible City
- The Last Paradiso
- Little Big Women
- Malcolm & Marie
- Space Sweepers
- Stip Down, Rise Up
10 February
- News of the World
- The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman
- Crime Scene: The Vanishing at Cecil Hotel
11 February
- Capitani
- Layla Majnun
- Red Dot
- Squared Love
12 February
- Nadiya Bakes
- Buried by the Bernards
- To All The Boys: Always And Forever
- Hate by Dani Rovira
- Xico’s Journey
15 February
- The Crew
- Saving Private Ryan
- The Truman Show
16 February
- Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie
17 February
- Hello, Me!
- Behind Her Eyes
- MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2
18 February
- Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan
19 February
- Tribes of Europa
- 2067
20 February
- Classmates Minus
23 February
- Brian Regan: On The Rocks
- Pelé
24 February
- Ginny & Georgia
- Canine Intervention
25 February
- Geez & Ann
- High-Rise Invasion
26 February
- Crazy About Her
- Caught By a Wave
- Bigfoot Family
28 February
- Rocketman
Stan’s streaming highlights for February
Clarice (12/2/2021)
Starring Australia’s own Rebecca Breeds (The Originals, Pretty Little Liars) in the title role, Clarice will deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs. Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice’s bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man’s world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.
Synopsis provided by Stan.
Stan’s full streaming list:
1 February
- The Watch: Season 1, Episode 6
- The Circus: Season 6, Episode 4
- Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 1
- Against the Law
- Room
2 February
- All American: Season 3, Episode 3
- Doll & Em: Season 1-2
- My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend
3 February
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 5
- Race to Perfection Season 1 – Premiere
- Liar, Liar
4 February
- The Pleasure Principle Season 1 – Premiere
- Stage Mother
- Deadbeat: Season 1-3
- Fire Will Come
5 February
- Walker: Season 1, Episode 3
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 4
- Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 2
- The Virtues Season 1 – Premiere
- Oblivion
- Advantages of Travelling by Train
6 February
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 6
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 6
- Field of Dreams
- Sorry Angel
- Tom of Finland
7 February
- Your Honor: Season 1, Episode 10 (Finale)
- Heavy Craving
8 February
- The Watch: Season 1, Episode 7
- The Circus: Season 6, Episode 5
- Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 3
- Red Dog: True Blue
- Sex is Comedy
9 February
- All American: Season 3, Episode 4
- The Green Mile
- Lucia’s Grace
10 February
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 6
- Edge of Tomorrow
- Rosemary’s Baby (miniseries)
- Between Two Waters
11 February
- Hassle Season 1 – Premiere
12 February
- Walker: Season 1, Episode 4
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 5
- Clarice: Season 1, Episode 1 – Premiere
- Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 4
- Chasing Life: Season 1-2
- Lucy
- Loose Change 9/11: An American Coup
13 February
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 7
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 7
- Paycheck
14 February
- Bolero
- The Barefoot Contessa
15 February
- The Watch: Season 1, Episode 8 (Final)
- The Circus: Season 6, Episode 6
- Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 5
- Ex Machina
- Women With Red Hair
16 February
- All American: Season 3, Episode 5
- Made in Italy
- Post Coitum – Animal Triste
17 February
- United 93
- Lhamo and Skalbe
18 February
- Perfect Places: Season 1 – Premiere
- Diary of an Uber Driver
- Above Suspicion
- The Cloud in Her Room
19 February
- Walker: Season 1, Episode 5
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 6
- Clarice: Season 1, Episode 2
- Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 6
- The First Team: Season 1 – Premiere
- Supernatural Season 15
- Kick Ass
- Kick Ass 2
20 February
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 8
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 8
- The Longest Night
21 February
- Children of Men
22 February
- The Circus: Season 6, Episode 7
- Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 7
- Wayne
- Love Hotel
23 February
- All American: Season 3, Episode 6
- Indian Summers: Season 1-3
- Casino
- The Stroller in the Attic
24 February
- Hot Fuzz
- Lovers Are Wet
25 February
- Angel of Death (The Rime): Season 1 – Premiere
- Flesh & Bone: Season 1
- Night of the Felines
26 February
- Walker: Season 1, Episode 6
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 7
- Clarice: Season 1, Episode 3
- Punky Brewster (2021): Season 1 – Premiere
- Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 8
- Scarface (1983)
- The Oldest Profession
27 February
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 9
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 9
- American Gangster
28 February
- Power Rangers (2017)
Binge’s streaming highlights for February
Industry (1/2/2021)
A group of young graduates compete for permanent positions at a top investment bank in London, but the boundaries between colleague, friend, lover, and enemy soon blur as they immerse themselves in their new world.
Superman & Lois (25/2/2021)
After years of facing supervillains, monsters and alien invaders, Superman and Lois come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever–dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.
All synopses provided by Binge.
Binge’s full streaming list:
1 February
- Industry (complete season)
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Magnum P.I. Season 3, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Superstore Season 6, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Killer Season 1
- Modern Family Season 10
- Total Bellas Season 6
2 February
- Devils Season 1, Double Episode Finale
- Batwoman Season 2, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Below Deck Season 8, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)
- All Rise Season 2, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
3 February
- Fake Famous Documentary
- The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 5, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
4 February
- Tin Star Season 3 Premiere (new episodes weekly)
5 February
- Summer House Season 5 Premiere (new episodes weekly)
- Legacies Season 3, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Chicago P.D. Season 8, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- The Godfather
- The Godfather Part II
- The Godfather Part III
- Early Man
- Jack Reacher
- American Hustle
- Annie (2014)
6 February
- Real Time With Bill Maher Season 19, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- August Osage County
- What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
- Day of the Dead
7 February
- S.W.A.T Season 4, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Bride & Prejudice
- The Post
8 February
- Our Girl Season 1
9 February
- Jo Frost on Killer Kids Docuseries
10 February
- Impossible Builds Season 1
11 February
- Homeland Season 8
12 February
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- Justice League: Gotham City Breakout
- John Wick
- The Iron Lady
- The Notebook
13 February
- Dark Waters
- Leap Year
14 February
- The Hurricane
- White Squall
15 February
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Season 8 Premiere (new episodes weekly)
- Our Girl Season 2
16 February
- The Directors Season 5 Premiere (new episodes weekly)
17 February
- Indian Dream Hotel Season 3
- 10K Holiday Home Season 1
18 February
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 Premiere (new episodes weekly)
19 February
- Mad Max: Fury Road
- Shooter
20 February
- Zoo
21 February
- Lady and the Dale Season Premiere (new episodes weekly)
- Sorry We Missed You
22 February
- Us
- Our Girl Season 3
23 February
- My Feet Are Killing Me Season 1
24 February
- Sister Wives Season 9
- Million Dollar House Hunters Season 1
25 February
- Superman & Lois Premiere (new episodes weekly)
26 February
- The Imitation Game
27 February
- From Paris With Love
28 February
- Judy
- King of Staten Island
Disney+’s streaming highlights for February
WandaVision (continuing series)
Marvel Studios presents continuing series WandaVision, a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) – two super-powered beings living idealised suburban lives – begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer.
Flora & Ulysses (19/2/2021)
Flora & Ulysses is a delightful comedy-adventure based on the Newberry Award-winning book about 10-year-old Flora, an avid comic book fan and a self-avowed cynic, whose parents have recently separated. After rescuing a squirrel she names Ulysses, Flora is amazed to discover he possesses unique superhero powers which take them on an adventure of humorous complications that ultimately change Flora’s life – and her outlook – forever.
All synopses provided by Disney+.
Disney+’s full streaming list:
5 February
- WandaVision Episode 5
- Wild Lapland
12 February
- WandaVision Episode 6
- Inside Pixar Season 1 Batch 2 (5 episodes)
- Like Mike 2
- Africa’s Hidden Wonders S1 (3 episodes)
- Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones Season 1 (6 episodes)
- Marvel’s Behind the Mask documentary
19 February
- WandaVision Episode 7
- Flora & Ulysses
- The Muppet Show
23 February
New content brand ‘Star’ launches on Disney+ (stay tuned for a full list of titles)
- Helstrom
- Big Sky
- Love, Victor
- Solar Oppostires
26 February
- WandaVision Episode 8
- Myth: A Frozen Tale
- American Dragon: Jake Long Seasons 1 + 2
- Disney Pair of Kings Seasons 1-3
- Mickey Go Local Season 1 (6 episodes)
- Shanghai Disney Resort Grand Opening Gala
- Disney Channel Games 2008 Season 1 (5 episodes)
- Disney Roll it Back Shorts Season 1 (11 episodes)
- Disney Illuminations Firework Show Disneyland Paris
Amazon Prime Video’s streaming highlights for February
Tell Me Your Secrets (19/2/21)
An intense, morally complex thriller revolving around a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past: Emma (Lily Rabe) is a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer, John (Hamish Linklater) is a former serial predator desperate to find redemption, and Mary (Amy Brenneman) is a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter, Theresa (Stella Baker). As each of them is pushed to the edge, the truth about their pasts and motives grows ever murkier, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator.
Synopsis provided by Amazon
Amazon Prime’s full streaming list:
1 February
- Coming to America
- 48 hrs
- Another 48 hrs
5 February
- Bliss, Friday
- Greenland
8 February
- Soulmates Season 1
12 February
- Map of Tiny Perfect Things
19 February
- I Care A Lot
- Supernatural Season 15
- Tell Me Your Secrets Season 1
26 February
- Berlin, I Love You
