Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Binge in February

Movies may be getting delayed left right and centre, but thankfully we still have streaming services. February brings some great new movies and shows to your favourite streamers, including a brand new content hub known as ‘Star’ on Disney+ which will add nearly 600 new titles to the streamer.

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix, Binge, Disney+, Stan and Amazon Prime in February.

Netflix’s streaming highlights for February

Malcolm & Marie (5/2/2021)

As a filmmaker and his girlfriend return home from his movie premiere, smouldering tensions and painful revelations push them toward a romantic reckoning.

To All The Boys: Always and Forever (12/2/21)

It started with an old love letter — and turned into a new romance. What does the future hold for Lara Jean and Peter?

Netflix’s full streaming list:

1 February

Parks and Recreation: Season 1-7

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

White Chicks

2 February

Tiffany Hadish Presents: They Ready – Season 2

Kid Cosmic

Mighty Express: Season 2

3 February

Firefly Lane

Black Beach

5 February

Hache: Season 2

Invisible City

The Last Paradiso

Little Big Women

Malcolm & Marie

Space Sweepers

Stip Down, Rise Up

10 February

News of the World

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at Cecil Hotel

11 February

Capitani

Layla Majnun

Red Dot

Squared Love

12 February

Nadiya Bakes

Buried by the Bernards

To All The Boys: Always And Forever

Hate by Dani Rovira

Xico’s Journey

15 February

The Crew

Saving Private Ryan

The Truman Show

16 February

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie

17 February

Hello, Me!

Behind Her Eyes

MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2

18 February

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan

19 February

Tribes of Europa

2067

20 February

Classmates Minus

23 February

Brian Regan: On The Rocks

Pelé

24 February

Ginny & Georgia

Canine Intervention

25 February

Geez & Ann

High-Rise Invasion

26 February

Crazy About Her

Caught By a Wave

Bigfoot Family

28 February

Rocketman

Stan’s streaming highlights for February

Clarice (12/2/2021)

Starring Australia’s own Rebecca Breeds (The Originals, Pretty Little Liars) in the title role, Clarice will deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs. Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice’s bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man’s world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.

Stan’s full streaming list:

1 February

The Watch: Season 1, Episode 6

The Circus: Season 6, Episode 4

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 1

Against the Law

Room

2 February

All American: Season 3, Episode 3

Doll & Em: Season 1-2

My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend

3 February

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 5

Race to Perfection Season 1 – Premiere

Liar, Liar

4 February

The Pleasure Principle Season 1 – Premiere

Stage Mother

Deadbeat: Season 1-3

Fire Will Come

5 February

Walker: Season 1, Episode 3

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 4

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 2

The Virtues Season 1 – Premiere

Oblivion

Advantages of Travelling by Train

6 February

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 6

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 6

Field of Dreams

Sorry Angel

Tom of Finland

7 February

Your Honor: Season 1, Episode 10 (Finale)

Heavy Craving

8 February

The Watch: Season 1, Episode 7

The Circus: Season 6, Episode 5

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 3

Red Dog: True Blue

Sex is Comedy

9 February

All American: Season 3, Episode 4

The Green Mile

Lucia’s Grace

10 February

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 6

Edge of Tomorrow

Rosemary’s Baby (miniseries)

Between Two Waters

11 February

Hassle Season 1 – Premiere

12 February

Walker: Season 1, Episode 4

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 5

Clarice: Season 1, Episode 1 – Premiere

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 4

Chasing Life: Season 1-2

Lucy

Loose Change 9/11: An American Coup

13 February

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 7

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 7

Paycheck

14 February

Bolero

The Barefoot Contessa

15 February

The Watch: Season 1, Episode 8 (Final)

The Circus: Season 6, Episode 6

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 5

Ex Machina

Women With Red Hair

16 February

All American: Season 3, Episode 5

Made in Italy

Post Coitum – Animal Triste

17 February

United 93

Lhamo and Skalbe

18 February

Perfect Places: Season 1 – Premiere

Diary of an Uber Driver

Above Suspicion

The Cloud in Her Room

19 February

Walker: Season 1, Episode 5

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 6

Clarice: Season 1, Episode 2

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 6

The First Team: Season 1 – Premiere

Supernatural Season 15

Kick Ass

Kick Ass 2

20 February

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 8

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 8

The Longest Night

21 February

Children of Men

22 February

The Circus: Season 6, Episode 7

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 7

Wayne

Love Hotel

23 February

All American: Season 3, Episode 6

Indian Summers: Season 1-3

Casino

The Stroller in the Attic

24 February

Hot Fuzz

Lovers Are Wet

25 February

Angel of Death (The Rime): Season 1 – Premiere

Flesh & Bone: Season 1

Night of the Felines

26 February

Walker: Season 1, Episode 6

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 7

Clarice: Season 1, Episode 3

Punky Brewster (2021): Season 1 – Premiere

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 8

Scarface (1983)

The Oldest Profession

27 February

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 9

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 9

American Gangster

28 February

Power Rangers (2017)

Binge’s streaming highlights for February

Industry (1/2/2021)

A group of young graduates compete for permanent positions at a top investment bank in London, but the boundaries between colleague, friend, lover, and enemy soon blur as they immerse themselves in their new world.

Superman & Lois (25/2/2021)

After years of facing supervillains, monsters and alien invaders, Superman and Lois come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever–dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Binge’s full streaming list:

1 February

Industry (complete season)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Magnum P.I. Season 3, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Superstore Season 6, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Killer Season 1

Modern Family Season 10

Total Bellas Season 6

2 February

Devils Season 1, Double Episode Finale

Batwoman Season 2, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Below Deck Season 8, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)

All Rise Season 2, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

3 February

Fake Famous Documentary

The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 5, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

4 February

Tin Star Season 3 Premiere (new episodes weekly)

5 February

Summer House Season 5 Premiere (new episodes weekly)

Legacies Season 3, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Chicago P.D. Season 8, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

The Godfather

The Godfather Part II

The Godfather Part III

Early Man

Jack Reacher

American Hustle

Annie (2014)

6 February

Real Time With Bill Maher Season 19, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

August Osage County

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Day of the Dead

7 February

S.W.A.T Season 4, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Bride & Prejudice

The Post

8 February

Our Girl Season 1

9 February

Jo Frost on Killer Kids Docuseries

10 February

Impossible Builds Season 1

11 February

Homeland Season 8

12 February

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Justice League: Gotham City Breakout

John Wick

The Iron Lady

The Notebook

13 February

Dark Waters

Leap Year

14 February

The Hurricane

White Squall

15 February

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Season 8 Premiere (new episodes weekly)

Our Girl Season 2

16 February

The Directors Season 5 Premiere (new episodes weekly)

17 February

Indian Dream Hotel Season 3

10K Holiday Home Season 1

18 February

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 Premiere (new episodes weekly)

19 February

Mad Max: Fury Road

Shooter

20 February

Zoo

21 February

Lady and the Dale Season Premiere (new episodes weekly)

Sorry We Missed You

22 February

Us

Our Girl Season 3

23 February

My Feet Are Killing Me Season 1

24 February

Sister Wives Season 9

Million Dollar House Hunters Season 1

25 February

Superman & Lois Premiere (new episodes weekly)

26 February

The Imitation Game

27 February

From Paris With Love

28 February

Judy

King of Staten Island

Disney+’s streaming highlights for February

WandaVision (continuing series)

Marvel Studios presents continuing series WandaVision, a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) – two super-powered beings living idealised suburban lives – begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer.

Flora & Ulysses (19/2/2021)

Flora & Ulysses is a delightful comedy-adventure based on the Newberry Award-winning book about 10-year-old Flora, an avid comic book fan and a self-avowed cynic, whose parents have recently separated. After rescuing a squirrel she names Ulysses, Flora is amazed to discover he possesses unique superhero powers which take them on an adventure of humorous complications that ultimately change Flora’s life – and her outlook – forever.

Disney+’s full streaming list:

5 February

WandaVision Episode 5

Wild Lapland

12 February

WandaVision Episode 6

Inside Pixar Season 1 Batch 2 (5 episodes)

Like Mike 2

Africa’s Hidden Wonders S1 (3 episodes)

Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones Season 1 (6 episodes)

Marvel’s Behind the Mask documentary

19 February

WandaVision Episode 7

Flora & Ulysses

The Muppet Show

23 February

New content brand ‘Star’ launches on Disney+ (stay tuned for a full list of titles)

Helstrom

Big Sky

Love, Victor

Solar Oppostires

26 February

WandaVision Episode 8

Myth: A Frozen Tale

American Dragon: Jake Long Seasons 1 + 2

Disney Pair of Kings Seasons 1-3

Mickey Go Local Season 1 (6 episodes)

Shanghai Disney Resort Grand Opening Gala

Disney Channel Games 2008 Season 1 (5 episodes)

Disney Roll it Back Shorts Season 1 (11 episodes)

Disney Illuminations Firework Show Disneyland Paris

Amazon Prime Video’s streaming highlights for February

Tell Me Your Secrets (19/2/21)

An intense, morally complex thriller revolving around a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past: Emma (Lily Rabe) is a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer, John (Hamish Linklater) is a former serial predator desperate to find redemption, and Mary (Amy Brenneman) is a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter, Theresa (Stella Baker). As each of them is pushed to the edge, the truth about their pasts and motives grows ever murkier, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator.

Amazon Prime’s full streaming list:

1 February

Coming to America

48 hrs

Another 48 hrs

5 February

Bliss, Friday

Greenland

8 February

Soulmates Season 1

12 February

Map of Tiny Perfect Things

19 February

I Care A Lot

Supernatural Season 15

Tell Me Your Secrets Season 1

26 February

Berlin, I Love You

