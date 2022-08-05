From Pitching a Tent to Pitching a Tent: The Horny Camper’s Sex Guide

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

There’s a good chance you’ll end up in a tent at one point or another this year with the opportunity of camping sex. (And if not, why not?)

Now, as we all know, camping comes with a few restrictions before you even get to the sex part. You have limited space, limited privacy and damn, those guy ropes have a shin vendetta, but there’s no reason any of this should get in the way of a good time. After all, an impromptu camping trip can make a great low-cost romantic getaway.

So, how do you get around the issues above? Easy. Make sure that everything you pack is travel-friendly (obviously) and earns its place by being a genuinely useful or pleasurable item. If possible, choose gadgets with more than one purpose or use, too.

Ahead, we chat to Lovehoney blogger and sex toy expert Jess Wilde, who shares her top picks of toys and accessories to take on your next camping trip. Oh, and we’ve put in a few of our own spicy recommendations.

READ MORE You Really Need to Add Sex Toys to Your Cleaning List

Lovehoney Enjoy Water-Based Lubricant 100ml ($14.95)

Jess’ first suggestion, water based lube. “Packaged into an easy pump bottle for leak free dispensing, this 100ml container of lube is easy to pack into any size bag. Whether you’re a fan of toys or not, means that you’ll always enjoy plenty of slip during intimate play, no matter how far from civilisation you are.”

Alternative use: “It also doubles up as an emergency shave gel for wet shaving when you have no running water,” says Jess.

Lovehoney Get Hard Stretchy Silicone Cock Ring Set (3 Pack) (19.95)

Next up, a set of cock rings. “For people with a penis, this triple set of cock rings is an amazing way to enhance solo and couple’s play. They work by trapping blood in your penis, which should encourage a bigger, harder erection and can even help to delay ejaculation,” explains Jess.

Alternative use: These stretchy cock rings can also be used as a hair band or to keep things like cutlery or makeup brushes together.

Lovehoney Deluxe Rechargeable Mini Metallic Massage Wand Vibrator ($69.95)

It wouldn’t be a camping trip if you didn’t take a few toys. “Not only is this mini wand petite and easy to fit in any bag, but it’s gender neutral and suitable for all kinds of play when it comes to camping sex,” explains Jess. “Arouse nipples, penises, clitorises, and any other external erogenous zone you desire. With a unique head that offers both broad strokes and pinpoints sensation, the play possibilities are endless, and it even charges via USB. Take a camping power pack with you, and you’ll never run out of juice!”

Alternative use: Been on some long hikes? A wand makes a brilliant massager for legs, feet, shoulders and necks.

Lovehoney Fresh Biodegradable Sex Toy & Body Wipes (25 Pack)($12.95)

Of course, you’ll have to clean up after all the fun, so some body wipes will come in handy in more ways than one. “An easy no-spill option for keeping your sex toys (and down-there-bits) clean between uses. They’re antibacterial, smell fresh and are even biodegradable! Camping sex has never been so tidy.”

Alternative use: Don’t pack separate makeup remover! Use these wipes to remove makeup, freshen up or have a tent “shower” when you can’t get to the real thing. Run out of toilet paper? You’ll be SO glad you brought these!

Lovehoney Satin Drawstring Toy Bag ($8.95)

This one is pretty self-explanatory says Jess. “However, when you’re living in a tent, we all know that by day 3, it’s a mess. This bag makes it easy to keep all your sexy bits together so that you never have to rummage around your abode for the lube.”

Alternative use: It’s a bag. Use it for anything you like!

Okay, now for the products that are purely there for a good time.

We-Vibe Unite 2 Remote Control Rechargeable Clitoral and G-Spot Vibrator, $129.95

While this little baby doesn’t really have an ‘alternative use’, we recommend packing it anyway. There’s no better way to spice up a camping trip than with a couples remote controlled vibrator. Designed to be completely hands-free, it offers clitoral, G-spot and penis stimulation, perfect for partner play.

Four Seasons Naked Closer Latex Condoms (12 Pack), $12.95

This one is pretty obvious — no balloon, no party.

Lovehoney Oh! Oral Sex Dice, $9.95

If you’re anything like us you probably already pack card games and board games for camping trips, so why not pack a spicy sex game? These Oral Sex Dice offer suggestions for what to do, where to do it and for how long.

Here’s to fun and tidy camping sex.

This post has been updated since its original publication.