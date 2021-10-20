JB Hi-Fi Deal: Score an $800 Gift Card With This Sim-Only Plan

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

JB Hi-Fi may not be your first thought when it comes to mobile plans, but it’s currently running a deal that can get you up to an $800 gift card if you pick up one of its SIM-only options.

$69 per month will get you an 80GB allowance and a $400 gift card, or $99 per month will get you 150GB and an $800 gift card.

JB Hi-Fi isn’t a telco in itself, it just offers exclusive Telstra plans. This means your bill comes from Telstra rather than JB, and you’ll go to Telstra for support. This also means you get Telstra benefits that don’t tend to filter down to the smaller providers powered by its network, such as 5G connectivity and no excess data charges if you go over your allowance.

There are a few catches worth noting, however. You’ll need to commit to a contract to get this deal: 12 months for the $400 gift card, or 24 months for the $800 gift card. The plan is only available to new customers; if you’re already with Telstra you can’t get this deal.

If the JB Hi-Fi offer doesn’t seem right for you, here are a few other deals worth considering.

While the plans aren’t exactly the cheapest around, they’re comparable to what you’d pay on Telstra. And no matter what plan you pick, the gift card’s effective value is around $33 per month. If you’re considering a new phone too, it’s not a bad way to bring down the outright price of a device you’re after.

Here’s how JB’s $69 plan compares to the competition:

Circles.Life has just added a new entry-level plan at $10 per month that gets you 5GB, which could be a perfect plan if you’re working from home and always on WiFi or for kids or older relatives. Most plans around this price bracket only get you a gig or two, so getting 5GB for the same kind of money is a steal.

Circles is powered by the Optus 4G network.

If you’re looking for more data, Optus has a massive 500GB promo plan. You’ll pay $65 per month for your first year, and $115 per month thereafter. The plan is however contract-free, so you can always leave after your discount period expires. This offer runs until November 2.

Lastly, iiNet is offering new customers 50% off all mobile plans. The standout is its $29.99 per month plan, which gets you 40GB. That’s great regardless, but you’ll pay just $15 per month for your first six months. Better yet, if you’re an iINet internet customer, you’ll get a bonus 80GB of data on this plan, taking you to 120GB all up.

iiNet’s mobile plans are powered by the Vodafone 4G network.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.