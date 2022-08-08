Bledisloe Cup 2022: How Rugby Fans Can Watch the Wallabies and All Blacks This Year

The Bledisloe Cup is returning for 2022, meaning the rugby squads for both Australia and New Zealand will have their shot at the trophy in the coming weeks.

If you’re keen to catch all the action in this space, here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Bledisloe Cup and the much-anticipated games that are on the way.

What’s the Bledisloe Cup?

For the uninitiated, the Bledisloe Cup is a rugby union competition that runs annually between the national teams of Australia (Wallabies) and New Zealand (All Blacks). The event has been running since the 1930s and attracts a heap of attention every year – despite the fact that New Zealand mostly takes home the title.

When and where are the 2022 Bledisloe Cup matches being held?

The first test for the 2022 Bledisloe Cup is set for Thursday, September 15 at Marvel Stadium, Melbourne. The second test is slated for Saturday, September 24, 5:05 pm AEST at Eden Park, Auckland.

The third test has been canned in 2022, with the news dropping back in February that the series would be reduced to two games because, well… the games historically go to the All Blacks every year. So, there is little desire for a third game.

Where can I watch the competition live?

You can catch the 2022 Bledisloe Cup on Nine, with Stan Sport streaming all matches ad-free, live and on-demand.

Stan members can add Stan Sport access for $10 per month. More on what the service offers is available here.

For those who would like to check out the games in the flesh, you can check out information on tickets to all Wallabies matches here.

Other major rugby 2022 events

If you’re keen to watch more rugby matches this year, you can also catch The Wallaroos and Black Ferns go head to head on August 27 at Adelaide Oval, just before the Wallabies face the Springboks.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.