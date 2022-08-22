How to Make Your Own Plant-Based Milk

Plant-based milk has surged in popularity and will probably continue to rise over the next few years. For both environmental impacts and for health-related reasons, many people have decided to ditch dairy and start drinking alternative milk like oat, almond and cashew. Even though they are popular, they are still pretty expensive to buy, so here are some recipes for you to make your own plant-based milk at home.

It’s also super fun to make your own milk and be able to test out different methods or flavours. Plus, there is no better feeling than enjoying something you made yourself from scratch.

August 22 is World Plant-Based Milk Day so there’s no better time than now to start your plant-based milk journey.

How to make your own plant-based milk

These plant-based milk recipes come from the good people over at Vitamix. Without making you wait any longer, here’s how to make your own cashew, almond and oat milk from the comfort of your kitchen.

How to make cashew milk

Cashew milk is probably the lesser known of the three plant-based milks on the list but it’s just as good. This recipe will get you around 4.5 cups of milk from just 1 cup of nuts.

Ingredients:

3 cups (720ml) of water

1 cup (140g) cashews

10 Tablespoon (75g) dates, pitted

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions:

Place all ingredients into a blender in the order listed and secure the lid. Start the blender at its lowest speed, then quickly increase it to its highest speed. Blend for 40 seconds.

Chef’s note: For even more creaminess, soak cashews for at least 4 hours. You may strain the nut milk through a fine mesh strainer or nut milk bag if desired. Store the plant-based milk in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week. Shake before serving.

How to make almond milk

Almond milk is probably the most popular of the plant-based milks and it’s super versatile. You can use it for cooking, baking, pouring over cereal or simply adding to your morning coffee.

Ingredients:

3 cups (720ml) of water

1 cup (140g) raw almonds, soaked overnight

Directions:

Place all ingredients into a Vitamix blender in the order listed and secure lid. Select Variable 1. Turn machine on and slowly increase speed to Variable 10, then to High. Blend for 45 seconds or until desired consistency is reached. Store in fridge. Shake well before using.

How to make oat milk

Oat milk is a personal favourite of mine and is my go-to for anything that requires milk. It’s the creamiest of the bunch and you can add dates, vanilla extract or even salt to customise how you want.

Ingredients:

6 cups (1.4l) cold water

1 cup (180g) soaked steel-cut oats

Directions:

Place water and soaked oats into a Vitamix blender and secure the lid. Select Variable 1. Start the machine and increase to the highest speed. Blend for 1 minute and 30 seconds. Remove and strain if desired.

And there you have it! Three super simple yet super delicious recipes for plant-based milk that you can make at home.

