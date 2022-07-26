3 Easy Hacks to Dress Up Your Supermarket Mud Cake for Any Occasion

The humble supermarket mud cake is a delicious, easy dessert. I’ll never forget the joy in picking one up on the way home from school as a little kid — and the delicious taste hasn’t changed a bit since then, either. It’s an Aussie classic for good reason!

However, sometimes the occasion calls for a slightly fancier dessert than the unassuming supermarket mud cake. Perhaps you need a cake with tiers, or rainbow icing, or other miscellaneous adornments. While scrumptious, this cake sometimes just doesn’t have the visual ‘wow’ factor.

Luckily for us some creative amateur bakers and busy mums have shared their easy tips for dressing up a supermarket mud cake. Here are three simple ways to dress up a supermarket cake for absolutely any occasion.

The Rainbow Cake

This one’s aimed at kids’ birthday parties, although I know I’d be VERY pleased with this cake for my grown-up birthday.

TikTok user @tigga_mac has racked up over 3 million views on her incredible rainbow-shaped supermarket mud cakes. All you need is one mud cake, pre-made icing and a couple of packets of M&Ms. You can add some marshmallows for an extra cute cloud effect, too!

The Fancy Cake

Who said supermarket cakes can’t be fancy?

Photo credit: Oh So Busy Mum

This versatile naked-icing style from Oh So Busy Mum renders the original mud cakes totally unrecognisable. All you need to create this totally elegant masterpiece is three mud cakes, pre-made icing and some flowers for decoration. This showstopper can be whipped up within minutes.

The Drip Cake

This might be easiest hack of them all, and the result is no less impressive. Drip cakes are undeniably fancy but can be used for a variety of occasions. Dress them up or down and they’re the perfect cake for most celebrations.

Photo credit: Kate J Design and Events

This hack requires only two cakes, pre-made icing and Nutella, plus extra lollies for decorating. After placing the cakes on top of each other and securing with icing, you can safely heat up the Nutella and pour over the cake just like the one pictured above.

Check out more supermarket cake hacks here, and make sure you join the mud cake hacks group on Facebook.