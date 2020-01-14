Netflix Is Deleting More Stuff - Including Every Harry Potter Movie

Image: Supplied

At the beginning of January, Netflix consigned 16 movies and TV shows to the chopping block. Unfortunately, it was just getting warmed up.

As we warned in early January, Netflix has a habit of quietly removing third-party content with minimal warning to subscribers. January is a real doozy, with scores of beloved titles being unceremoniously dumped from the service.

This includes the likes of Spartacus, American Horror Story, Happy Death Day and the entire Harry Potter series. That's right - Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone through to Deathly Hallows Part 2 will soon be kaput on Netflix.

Here's the fill list of departing movies and shows. We've included the deletion dates so you know precisely how long you have left to watch them. Better get started today.

Movies leaving Netflix in January

Alien Contact: Outer Space - Gone

This fact-based account delves into humankind's efforts to gather signals from possible intelligent beings beyond the solar system.

The Lights Between Oceans - Gone

A happily married but childless couple on a remote Australian island wrestle with a moral dilemma when they discover a lifeboat carrying an infant.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie - Gone

Fourth-grade pranksters George and Harold hypnotize their humorless principal into thinking he's an undies-adorned superhero.

Ghostbusters - Gone

Following a ghost invasion of Manhattan, paranormal enthusiasts Erin Gilbert and Abby Yates, nuclear engineer Jillian Holtzmann, and subway worker Patty Tolan band together to stop the otherworldly threat.

Little Sister - Gone

A former Goth studying to become a nun finds her faith tested when she returns home to visit her brother, who has been disfigured in the Iraq War.

Face 2 Face - 14 Jan

Two former friends, who now live far apart, learn about each other's insecurities and secrets over a series of video chats.

Gulliver's Travels - 14 Jan

When a trip to the Bermuda Triangle goes awry, shipwrecked travel writer Lemuel Gulliver finds himself in Lilliput, land of the little people.

Max Rose - 14 Jan

An aging jazz musician learns after his wife's death that she may have been unfaithful to him decades before.

One More Shot - 14 Jan

Infertility affects millions. One couple copes with the assisted reproduction process by documenting its pain, disappointment and potential joy.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone - 14 Jan

An orphaned boy enrolls in a school of wizardry, where he learns the truth about himself, his family and the terrible evil that haunts the magical world.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets - 14 Jan

It's Harry's third year at Hogwarts; not only does he have a new "Defense Against the Dark Arts" teacher, Professor Lupin but there is also trouble brewing. Convicted murderer Sirius Black has escaped the Wizards' Prison and is coming after Harry.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban - 14 Jan

An orphaned boy enrolls in a school of wizardry, where he learns the truth about himself, his family and the terrible evil that haunts the magical world.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire - 14 Jan

Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) finds himself competing in a hazardous tournament between rival schools of magic, but he is distracted by recurring nightmares.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix - 14 Jan

With their warning about Lord Voldemort's return scoffed at, Harry and Dumbledore are targeted by the Wizard authorities as an authoritarian bureaucrat slowly seizes power at Hogwarts.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 14 Jan

As Harry Potter begins his sixth year at Hogwarts, he discovers an old book marked as "the property of the Half-Blood Prince" and begins to learn more about Lord Voldemort's dark past.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 - 14 Jan

As Harry, Ron, and Hermione race against time and evil to destroy the Horcruxes, they uncover the existence of the three most powerful objects in the wizarding world: the Deathly Hallows.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 - 14 Jan

Harry, Ron, and Hermione search for Voldemort's remaining Horcruxes in their effort to destroy the Dark Lord as the final battle rages on at Hogwarts.

Restrepo - 14 Jan

Sebastian Junger and Tim Hetherington embed themselves with the Second Platoon in Afghanistan, chronicling the men's work, fear and brotherhood.

Teenage Cocktail - 14 Jan

Two teen girls form an intense bond and launch a lucrative webcam business, leading them to a dangerous encounter with a middle-aged married man.

Tierra de Reyes - 14 Jan

Three grieving brothers launch a quest for justice that leads them to their enemy's sprawling horse ranch — and into the arms of his three daughters.

Twisted Trunk, Big Fat Body - 14 Jan

After terrorists place a bomb inside a toy Lord Ganesha, a child takes off with the dangerous doll, setting it on a course throughout all of Mumbai.

The Vault - 14 Jan

A bank heist takes an unnerving turn when the three sibling robbers attempt to gain entrance into an subterranean vault with sinister secrets.

The Rezort - 15 Jan

After a global zombie war, the living dead are confined to a luxury island resort and hunted by tourists on safari - until the security system fails.

Happy Death Day - 16 Jan

A college student must relive the day of her murder over and over again, in a loop that will end only when she discovers her killer's identity.

Unlighten Us - 17

This documentary digs deep to recount the saga of the superstar self-help guru convicted of negligent homicide in the deaths of three followers.

TV Shows leaving Netflix in January

Tierra de Reyes - 14 Jan

Legends of Strength - 17 Jan

Juana Ines - 17 Jan

Strongland - 17 Jan

The Lady in Dignity - 29 Jan

LoliRock - Jan 31

American Horror Story - Jan 31

Spartacus - 31 Jan

Pioneers of African-American Cinema - 31 Jan

