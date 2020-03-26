Best NBN Plans If You're On A Budget

Image: iStock

Looking to save some money on your NBN connection? It might be worth considering an NBN 25 plan.

NBN 25 plans offer download speeds of up to 25Mbps, and typical speeds around 20Mbps during peak hours on most providers. It's far from the fastest connection type around, but still perfectly usable for a one or two-person household.

The biggest compromise you'll make is upload speeds, which are limited to 5Mbps. These won't necessarily be suitable if you need to upload large files — say, over a few hundred megabytes — on a regular basis.

Otherwise, an NBN 25 connection is still fast enough to stream Netflix in 4K, and for pretty much any other task you can throw at it. And better yet, you'll typically be saving $10 to $20 per month when compared to an equivalent NBN 50 plan.

With that in mind, here's a look at a few of the cheapest unlimited NBN 25 plans around right now.

Tangerine

Tangerine has one of the very cheapest NBN 25 plans around right now thanks to a timed discount. If you're a new customer, you'll get your first six months with Tangerine at a cheaper rate: $49.90 per month. You'll then pay $59.90 per month thereafter. However, since Tangerine's plan is contract-free, you can always cancel when the discount runs out and you find a cheaper deal.

Tangerine's NBN plans all come with a 14-day risk-free guarantee. If you're not happy with your service, you can leave within your first fortnight and get a full refund of plan fees. You won't get a refund on your modem if you've bought it through Tangerine, but the modem will continue to work with your next provider.

MATE

MATE will sell you an unlimited NBN 25 plan for $59 per month, but you can get the price even lower if you're happy to change mobile provider too. If you bundle your MATE NBN plan with a MATE mobile plan, you'll save $10 per month off your total bill. MATE's mobile plans start at $20 per month with 5GB and are powered by the Telstra network. Including the discount, that takes your bill to $69 per month. Alternatively, $25 per month will get you 15GB of mobile data, for a total of $74 per month.

MATE's NBN and mobile plans are both contract-free.

SpinTel

If you'd prefer to avoid messing around with discounts, SpinTel has an unlimited NBN 25 plan for $59.95 per month. As with Tangerine and MATE's plans, SpinTel's is also contract-free.

And if these plans aren't your thing, here are a few other unlimited NBN 25 options:

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia's phone and internet comparison website.