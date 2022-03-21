7 Shows to Watch While You Wait for Stranger Things Season 4

It’s been an age since Stranger Things has been on our screens and if you’re sick of rewatching seasons 1 through 3 over and over (impossible) you might be looking for an alternative. There are plenty of shows out there than can fill the void until Stranger Things season 4 comes out and we’ve gathered a few suggestions for you below.

Stranger Things Season 4

Now, the good news is that Stranger Things season 4 is on the way and there’s not too long to go.

Following on from the events of the last season, we have plenty of unanswered questions going into Stranger Things season 4. The teasers tell us the new season will take place six months after the end of the last one with our group split up across the country. Naturally, a new horror from the Upside Down is coming to bring them all together.

The next season will be split into two parts with different release dates. Stranger Things season 4 Volume 1 will be released on May 27 and Volume 2 will come out on July 1.

That’s still quite a few agonising weeks to wait so here are some shows similar to Stranger Things to watch in the meantime.

Shows to watch that are similar to Stranger Things

I Am Not Okay With This

One show that was cancelled far too soon was the underrated superhero-meets-coming-of-age story I Am Not Okay With This. The series, which was adapted from the comic, actually comes from some of the team behind Stranger Things so you know you’re in safe hands.

Sophia Lillis of It fame stars as the lead who comes to realise she has telekinetic powers that she struggles to control while going through the trials and tribulations of high school. Give it a watch and then yell at Netflix for cancelling it after that cliffhanger.

Where to watch it: Netflix

Riverdale

For more teens getting up to spooky stuff, Riverdale is the show for you.

The series may start with Archie Andrews debating the benefits of music or football but it goes to some weird and wild places as the seasons go on. We’re talking haunted board games, serial killers, cults, and full-on alternate dimensions by season 6 – all of which is sure to scratch that supernatural itch while you wait for Stranger Things 4.

Where to watch it: Netflix

Locke & Key

Another supernatural teen drama based on a graphic novel, Locke & Key takes things to even stranger levels.

The series follows three siblings who move into a new house after the death of their father and discover it is filled with mysterious keys that open doors to magical places. And not all of them are friendly.

Where to watch it: Netflix

Dark

It didn’t take long for people to begin comparing Netflix’s sci-fi teen series Dark to Stranger Things.

The German-language original kicks off with children disappearing in the town of Winden and their families uncovering a mysterious force operating underneath a nearby nuclear power plant. Dark is a rollercoaster ride of intricate puzzles and relationships with an element of supernatural mystery that will keep you hooked.

Where to watch it: Netflix

The OA

For more sci-fi mystery head on over to The OA.

The series sees the return of a young woman who vanished seven years earlier and has developed mysterious new abilities. She refuses to reveal her secrets and instead confides in four high school students and their teacher in order to gain support for a mission into another dimension.

Where to watch it: Netflix

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

In the same vein as Riverdale and Stranger Things, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina takes the teen drama even deeper into the supernatural realm.

The show is definitely nothing like the ’90s sitcom you remember. CAOS follows Sabrina as she grapples with her dual nature of being both human and a teen witch and tries to bridge the divide between her worlds of high school and the occult.

Where to watch it: Netflix

Yellowjackets

Like Stranger Things, Yellowjackets is a period piece. Also like Stranger Things, the series follows teenagers grappling with intense survival situations that lean into the supernatural.

Yellowjackets focuses on a girls’ soccer team whose plane crashes in the North American wilderness in the ’90s and are forced to survive for almost two years on their own. In parallel with their lives in the present, we learn the extreme measures they went to in order to make it through.

Where to watch it: Paramount+

Once you’ve gotten through all these TV shows it surely won’t be much longer until Stranger Things season 4 drops on May 27.

We’ve also broken down which other highly anticipated TV shows are releasing this year.