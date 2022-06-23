JB Hi-Fi’s EOFY Sale Will Have You Spending Your Tax Return Before You Receive It

When it comes to the end of the financial year there are two things that are important: your taxes and sales. Luckily for us, JB Hi-Fi is having a massive Tax Time sale.

Retailers typically put on big sales in anticipation of EOFY spending by businesses and individuals who can then mark off their purchases as tax deductions for the year.

There are a bunch of EOFY sales going on right now and one of the biggest is from electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi. Many of these deals are wrapping up on June 30, so don’t hesitate.

To save you trawling for all the good deals, we’ve gathered some of the best from JB Hi-Fi’s sale for you below.

Best JB Hi-Fi Sales for EOFY

JB Hi-Fi EOFY Deals: Computers and Home Office

HP 14-inch Pavilion X360 2-in-1 Notebook – $748 (save $550)

Dell 15-inch G15 Gaming Notebook – $849 (save $450)

13-inch ASUS Zenbook 2-in-1 Notebook – $1399 (save $700)

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch Ryzen 5 256GB – $1399 (save $400)

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 i5 Core – $1399 (save $400)

20% off HP, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS computers

30% off HP, Lenovo, ASUS Chromebook computers

20% off Dell, ASUS, Lenovo Monitors

15% off Logitech MX Mice & Keyboards

30% off Bonelk, Satechi USB-C Adapter Hubs

20% off Bonelk, Twelve South Laptop Stands

JB Hi-Fi EOFY Deals: Apple

MacBook Pro 13-inch with M1 Chip 256GB SSD [2020] – $1699 (save $200)

MacBook Air 13-inch with M1 Chip 8-core 512GB [2020] – $1649 (save $200)

iPhone 11 – $749 (save $100)

iPhone 12 64GB – $999 (save $200)

AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case – $329 (save $70)

AirPods (2nd Gen) – $189 (save $30)

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) 41mm Green – $549 (save $50)

Apple Watch SE (GPS) 40mm Gold – $429

JB Hi-Fi EOFY Deals: TVs

Samsung 75-inch 4K QLED Smart TV – $1995 (save $500)

Samsung 85-inch 4K Neo QLED Smart TV – $4995 (save $1300)

LG 75-inch 4K QNED Smart TV – $2795 (save $700)

LG 65-inch 4K OLED Evo Smart TV – $3795 (save $700)

Samsung 65-inch 4K Neo QLED Smart TV – $2995 (save $500)

Hisense 58-inch 4K Smart TV – $695 (save $200)

LG 55-inch 4K QNED Smart TV – $1595 (save $400)

Sony 55-inch 4K Google OLED TV – $1995 (save $500)

20% off TCL QLED TVs

25% off Philips Projectors

30% off Panasonic 4K, Bluray Players and Recorders

JB Hi-Fi EOFY Deals: Vacuums

Dyson V11 Animal – $1199

Eufy Robovac 25C Robo Vac – $299 (save $100)

Eufy RoboVac LR30 Hybrid – $649 (save $650)

Samsung Jet 60 Pet Stick Vacuum – $349 (save $150)

Samsung Bespoke Jet Complete Extra Stick Vac – $1149 (save $150)

JB Hi-Fi EOFY Deals: Home Appliances

Hisense 417 Litre Pure Flat Bottom Mount Fridge – $988 (save $211)

Haier 417 Litre Bottom Mount Fridge – $1122 (save $127)

Hisense 578 Litre Side By Side Fridge – $1277 (save $172)

Hisense 8KG Front Load Washer – $499 (save $150)

LG 12KG Front Load Washer – $1297 (save $102)

LG 15 Place Setting Dishwasher – $1497 (save $102)

Bosch 14 Place Freestanding Dishwasher – $1148 (save $151)

Nutribullet Pro 1000 Watt Blender – $149 (save $30)

Ninja 5.2 Litre XL Air Fryer – $199 (save $30)

Samsung 28 Litre 1000 Watt Sensor Microwave – $169 (save $30)

Philips Essential Digital XL Air Fryer – $219 (save $130)

Palsonic 67 Litre Bar Fridge – $149 (save $100)

JB Hi-Fi EOFY Deals: Smart Home

Google Chromecast Video – $49 (save $10)

Google Nest Mini – $49 (save $30)

Google Nest Hub 2md Gen Smart Home Display – $99 (save $50)

20% off EVE, Arlo, tp-link, Yale, D-Link, Google, Eufy, Uniden security

30% off Pet Tech

20% tp-link, LIFX, Twinkly, Nanoleaf, Sengled Lighting

JB Hi-Fi EOFY Deals: Smart Watches

Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch – $199 (save $200)

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music Sports Watch – $289 (save $290)

Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Sports Watch – $574 (save $575)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm – $446 (save $153)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic 42mm – $396 (save $153)

JB Hi-Fi EOFY Deals: Gaming and Entertainment

Xbox Series S Console – $479 (save $20)

Nintendo Switch Console – $399 (save $50)

Ring Fit Adventure (Switch) – $89

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (PS5/XBX) – $69

Battlefield 2042 (PS5/XBX) – $19

20% off Movies & TV Shows

Want more JB Hi-FI EOFY Deals?

This is just the tip of the iceberg of what JB Hi-Fi’s sale is offering until June 30. For the full list check out their website.