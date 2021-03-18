How to Get Your Hands on Cult Beauty Products in Australia

You know a beauty product has reached cult-status when it’s lining just about everyone’s beauty cabinets. We’re talking about the top-selling hair, makeup, and skin-care products that you just can’t live without.

These beauty products outlast even the shiniest of new launches and always keep you coming back for more. From Nars’ bestselling Orgasm blush and Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara through to Olaplex No. 3 and Weleda’s Skin Food, these are the cult-beauty products that you’ll happily spend your hard-earned cash on time and time again.

Ahead, we take a deep dive into the cult beauty products that we feel should be honorarily inducted into the beauty hall of fame (and your makeup bag).

Anastasia Beverly Hills

Cult product: Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, $43

About the product: Ideal for filling in sparse or over-tweezed brows, Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz reached cult-status at a rapid rate. The thin mechanical pencil mimics fine hair to help create the perfect arch that follows your natural bone structure, making them fuller and fluffier.

Where to buy: Available at Sephora.

Olaplex

Cult product: Olaplex Hair Perfector No.3 Repairing Treatment, $50

About the product: Olaplex is by far one of the biggest cult-products of the last 5 years. It works by finding and reconnecting the broken bonds that make up the protein structure of the hair. It’s said that it’s currently the only known product that can strengthen and repair these broken bonds that make hair dull and damaged.

Where to buy: Available at both Sephora and Adore Beauty.

The Ordinary

Cult product: The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 60ml, $23.10

About the product: The Ordinary reached cult status almost immediately with their Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 serum because it benefits all skin types. The instant boost of hydration leaves your skin feeling hydrated, dewy and protected. A makeup bag must-have.

Where to buy: Available on the Iconic.

It Cosmetics

Cult product: It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC + Cream, $63

About the product: The It Cosmetics CC+ cream with SPF 50 is the ultimate slashie, it’s a full-coverage foundation, a brightening colour corrector, a hydrating and anti-ageing serum, a poreless finish primer, a dark spot concealer and a moisturising day cream. It applies effortlessly and flawlessly for full-coverage that won’t crease or crack. Loaded with collagen, peptides, hyaluronic acid, antioxidants and vitamins, this multitasking product is truly a must-have.

Where to buy: Available at both Sephora and Adore Beauty.

Tarte Cosmetics

Cult product: Tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer, $42

About the product: Without a doubt, the Tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer has earned its cult status. It gives a full coverage flawless matte finish without caking or creasing. Its also formulated with mango seed and shea butter to nourish and help illuminate your skin.

Where to buy: Available at Sephora.

Ultra Violette

Cult product: Ultra Violette Queen Screen SPF 50+ Luminising Sun Serum, $47

About the product: We, like everyone else, is obsessed with Ultra Violette Queen Screen SPF 50+ Luminising Sun Serum! The oil-free formula is milky, aluminising and lightweight. It glides on effortlessly and happily co-exists with the rest of your skincare while providing the perfect base for makeup.

Where to buy: Available at both Sephora and Adore Beauty.

Benefit Cosmetics

Cult product: Benefit Benetint Lip & Cheek Stain, $33

About the product: This is the sexiest flush you can get from a bottle. This iconic rose-tinted lip stain was created for an exotic dancer in the 1970s and has since soared to cult-status. The precise lip applicator glides over lips and blends into cheeks effortlessly for a gorgeous flush of colour in seconds.

Where to buy: Available at both Sephora and Adore Beauty.

Laneige

Cult product: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $28

About the product: Save ultra-dry lips with this intense overnight lip mask from Laneige. While you sleep, the sweetly scented formula removes dead skin cells and boosts hydration so your lips are soft and supple when you wake up. It’s so good most people use it as an everyday lip balm, hence the cult-status.

Where to buy: Available at Sephora.

MAC Cosmetics

Cult product: MAC Cosmetics Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo, $30

About the product: The MAC Cosmetics Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo is the iconic product that made MAC famous. This long-wearing formula (8 hours) features an intense colour payoff and a completely matte finish.

Where to buy: Available at MAC Cosmetics and Adore Beauty.

FRESH

Cult product: FRESH Soy Face Cleanser, $57

About the product: This pH-balanced gel cleanser from FRESH is suitable for all skin types and has a cult following for the way it removes makeup— even mascara— without drying out the skin. It is made with amino acid-rich soy proteins, calming cucumber extract, and balancing rosewater, that all soothe and tone the skin.

Where to buy: Available at Sephora.

BeautyBlender

Cult product: Beautyblender, $28

About the product: The original makeup sponge! Made famous for its unique shape and impeccable, streak-free application with minimum product waste. Use it with foundations, powders, and any other complexion product.

Where to buy: Available at Sephora.

Weleda

Cult product: Weleda Skin Food, $25.95

About the product: Everyone from celebs to makeup artists and beauty editors are obsessed with Weleda Skin Food. Perfect for rough, dry skin, it creates a barrier that protects it from being exposed to the damaging effects of wind and weather.

Where to buy: Available at Adore Beauty.

Bioderma

Cult product: Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micelle Solution, $29.99

About the product: We’re HUGE fans of Bioderma’s Sensibio H2O Solution Micellaire Cleanser/ Their gentle fragrance-free micellaire solution that cleanses impurities and removes make-up while respecting the skin’s natural balance. Meaning it won’t strip your skin of all the good stuff and make your breakout or cause irritation.

Where to buy: Available at Chemist Warehouse and Adore Beauty.

Estée Lauder

Cult product: Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair, $110

About the product: This iconic serum from Estée Lauder has long been a staple in peoples skincare routines. Now, it’s been updated and improved to take advantage of modern skincare technologies, all while retaining the same benefits you’ve come to know and love. Created to address all signs of ageing from fine lines to loss of firmness, this serum works night and day to provide more hydration, brightening and anti-oxidant protection than ever before.

Where to buy: Available at Adore Beauty.

Alpha-H

Cult product: Alpha-H Liquid Gold, $60

About the product: Alpha-H Liquid Gold is a powerful night time firming and revitalising lotion which gives you a good glow after just one application. It’s glow-combo of naturally-derived Glycolic Acid (5%) and Licorice Extract made it an instant cult-favourite among beauty lovers.

Where to buy: Available at both Sephora and Adore Beauty.

Too Faced Cosmetics

Cult product: Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara, $39

About the product: Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara is by far the biggest cult-mascara, and for good reason. This vegan mascara lengthens, volumises and separates as you apply, creating perfectly fanned-out lashes. The buildable formula gives you curled lashes in two coats, and a false lash effect in three coats. The hourglass-shaped wand also curls as you apply for a dramatic lift.

Where to buy: Available at MECCA.

La Mer

Cult product: La Mer Créme de la Mer, $680

About the product: Ugh, if you dream of La Mer’s Créme de la Mer, you’re not alone. Infused with cell-renewing ocean botanicals, this ultra-rich cream from La Mer delivers all-day hydration whilst repairing the skin barrier and minimising the signs of ageing. Fine lines and wrinkles are firmed and pores are tightened. Overall, your skin will feel firm, radiant and hydrated.

Where to buy: Available at MECCA.

Sunday Riley

Cult product: Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment, $121.63

About the product: Among beauty-lovers, there’s very little doubt that the Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment is a game-changing exfoliating serum. Formulated with high potency, purified grade lactic acid, this cult favourite treatment serum immediately exfoliates dull, pore-clogging dead skin cells to reveal smoother, fresher and younger-looking skin. Fine lines appear visibly plumped while the skin looks significantly more radiant. With continued use, the appearance of stubborn hyperpigmentation and the visible signs of ageing are reduced, unveiling a clearer, healthier-looking complexion.

Where to buy: Available at Revolve.

Mario Badescu

Cult product: Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, $26

About the product: Everyone swears by this overnight acne eliminator from Mario Badescu. This spot treatment works to dry up surface blemishes and reduce associated redness and inflammation.

Where to buy: Available at MECCA.

Urban Decay

Cult product: Urban Decay Naked 3 Eyeshadow Palette, $83

About the product: The Urban Decay Naked 3 Eyeshadow Palette is a 12-pan palette of rose-tinted shades. It’s the perfect mix of matte, pearl and metallic finishes that’ll take you from day to night with one swipe. The richly-pigment formula makes these formulas easy to apply and blend without grabbing, pulling or creasing.

Where to buy: Available at MECCA.

NARS

Cult product: Nars Orgasm Blush, $46

About the product: There’s a damn good reason why you’d find Nars Orgasm Blush in make up bags across the globe. The pressed powder blushes deliver a natural-looking flush for a healthy pop of colour that flatters every skin tone. It’s also got a super buildable formula features micronised powder to ensure it blends seamlessly and effortlessly.

Where to buy: Available at MECCA.

Laura Mercier

Cult product: Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser, $70

About the product: We, like many others, are obsessed with the Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser. Designed with oilier skin in mind, this multi-tasking moisturiser delivers a natural, demi-matte hint of colour while hydrating the skin and helping control excess oil throughout the day.

Where to buy: Available at MECCA.