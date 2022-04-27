I Tried the Foundation TikTok Is Raving About, and It’s Currently 50% Off

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

I hate to admit it, but I’m a sucker for a makeup product you can buy from your local chemist. After all, chemist-bought makeup products are affordable, convenient and perfect for everyday wear. TikTok, in particular, loves to share when it’s found a cheap beauty product that the world needs to know about, and that’s how I was introduced to the viral L’Oreal Paris Infallible foundation powder.

After watching dozens of positive reviews on this TikTok-famous L’Oreal foundation, I couldn’t resist waltzing down to my local Priceline to give it a shot.

This foundation usually retails at $31.95. However, right now, it’s on sale via Amazon for just $15.49. Plus, if you sign up for a recurring subscription you can save 10% and score it for a smidge cheaper at $13.94.

This is huge considering it was out of stock everywhere when the TikTok first went viral, so be sure to stock up on this deal while you can.

READ MORE 11 Budget Beauty Products That Work Just as Well as the High-End Brands

First impressions

Above, you can see a before and after shot of me wearing the L’Oreal Infallible foundation. For context, I have combination skin, which just means I tend to experience oilier skin in summer and dry skin in winter. I have a few acne scars on my cheeks from when I was a teenager (don’t pick at your pimples, folks) and find that my skin clarity fluctuates with my menstruation cycle.

The L’Oreal Paris Infallible foundation powder is compact with a two lidded design and comes with a single application pad.

I grabbed the colour “True Beige” since it sounded similar to the shade I usually choose from L’Oreal’s True Match foundation (which is “Creamy Beige”).

Keep in mind there’s a limited selection of colours — you have the choice between True Beige, Golden Beige, Ivory or Sand.

Unfortunately, this lack of diversity means a number of you won’t find your perfect match. However, you can try the liquid foundation version, which comes in 15 different shades. It’s currently on sale for $17.05 (down from $31.95).

The application is super simple. All you have to do is swipe your makeup pad across your foundation and gently drag it across your cheek. I was pleased to discover it smears on my face just like a swab of liquid foundation and that there was a solid amount of coverage for my pores, blackheads and scarring. The coverage isn’t perfect, but it does a fantastic job covering up most of my skin concerns. From a distance or on camera, it blurs most of my blemishes.

The result is a high-coverage, filter-like effect that covers blemishes and smoothens your skin. I discovered that the colour True Beige is a shade or two lighter than my skin tone, which was a little disappointing. Fortunately, I was prepared with some bronzer and blush to add some colour back to my face. On the plus side, it takes away most of the redness on my skin and blends most of my pores.

As you can see above, bigger blemishes (like those on my cheeks) are smoothed over but still visible. If you look at me front on (see below), you can see that my skin looks flawlessly smooth.

How long does the L’Oreal Paris Infallible powder throughout the day?

With my face dolled up, I decided to head to work and see how the L’Oreal infallible foundation fared throughout the day. Most powders I’ve used tend to last most of the day, but a lot of cheap liquid foundations or BB creams can be easily ruined with a trickle of sweat or a droplet of rain.

Since the powder is marketed as sweat-proof and humidity-proof, a brisk walk to work in the rain was my road test. After I got settled in at my desk, I shuffled over to the bathroom and dabbed my face with some paper towel. And? Success, TikTok wasn’t lying to everybody — there’s zero transfer from this L’Oreal foundation.

After a long day at work, I was eager to get back home and check out to see how well my foundation lasted. Since I tend to touch my face a lot, and sometimes my eye shadow rubs off, I was hopeful it kept my face together. I flicked on the light in my bathroom and was chuffed to see my eye shadow was still intact, my cheeks still rosy, and all of my coverage as perfect as the moment I put it on in the morning.

I’ve been wearing this foundation for at least two months now and am pleased to report that this wasn’t just a one-off occasion.

The verdict?

I 10/10 would recommend for most skin types. While the coverage is 95% effective, it does everything it promises — it’s sweat-proof, transfer-proof, lasts all day and provides the wearer with the appearance of airbrushed skin. Its primary shortcoming is the lack of available shades, but you can balance it out with some bronzer if you can’t find one that’s a close enough match.

As someone who lives with combination skin, I wouldn’t recommend using a powder to anyone with naturally dry skin. If you have any dark pigmentation, this might not be the best powder formula for your skin. I’ve watched a few TikToks of women with dark birthmarks who expressed that this L’Oreal foundation couldn’t give them the coverage they desired. But if your skin tends to live on the oily side, this is one of the best budget-friendly foundations you can buy.

That all said, it’s on sale for 50% off! There are not a lot of good quality foundations you can buy from your local pharmacy that offer this much coverage for about $15. So hurry before it sells out again.

Another successful example of #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt.

Shop it here from Amazon Australia for $15.49 (down from $31.95).