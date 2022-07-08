10 Shows to Watch While You Wait for Stranger Things Season 5

After an age, Stranger Things has returned to our screens. And just like that, it’s done again. If you’re looking for something to watch while you wait the excruciatingly long time until season 5 of Stranger Things we’ve gathered a few suggestions for you below.

Shows to watch that are similar to Stranger Things

I Am Not Okay With This

One show that was cancelled far too soon was the underrated superhero-meets-coming-of-age story I Am Not Okay With This. The show, which was adapted from the comic, actually comes from some of the team behind Stranger Things so you know you’re in safe hands.

Sophia Lillis of It fame stars as the lead who comes to realise she has telekinetic powers that she struggles to control while going through the trials and tribulations of high school. Give it a watch and then yell at Netflix for cancelling it after that cliffhanger.

Where to watch it: Netflix

Riverdale

For more teens getting up to spooky stuff, Riverdale is the show for you.

The series may start with Archie Andrews debating the benefits of music or football but it goes to some weird and wild places as the seasons go on. We’re talking haunted board games, serial killers, cults, and full-on alternate dimensions by season 6 – all of which is sure to scratch that supernatural itch while you wait for Stranger Things 5.

Where to watch it: Netflix

Locke & Key

Another supernatural teen drama based on a graphic novel, Locke & Key takes things to even stranger levels.

The series follows three siblings who move into a new house after the death of their father and discover it is filled with mysterious keys that open doors to magical places. And not all of them are friendly.

Where to watch it: Netflix

Dark

It didn’t take long for people to begin comparing another of Netflix’s sci-fi teen shows to Stranger Things.

Dark, the German-language original, kicks off with children disappearing in the town of Winden and their families uncovering a mysterious force operating underneath a nearby nuclear power plant. Dark is a rollercoaster ride of intricate puzzles and relationships with an element of supernatural mystery that will keep you hooked.

Where to watch it: Netflix

The OA

For more sci-fi mystery head on over to The OA.

The series sees the return of a young woman who vanished seven years earlier and has developed mysterious new abilities. She refuses to reveal her secrets and instead confides in four high school students and their teacher in order to gain support for a mission into another dimension.

Where to watch it: Netflix

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

In the same vein as Riverdale and Stranger Things, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina takes the teen drama even deeper into the supernatural realm.

The show is definitely nothing like the ’90s sitcom you remember. CAOS follows Sabrina as she grapples with her dual nature of being both human and a teen witch and tries to bridge the divide between her worlds of high school and the occult.

Where to watch it: Netflix

Yellowjackets

Another show that is like Stranger Things is Yellowjackets. Not only is Yellowjackets a period piece but, like Stranger Things, the series follows teenagers grappling with intense survival situations that lean into the supernatural.

Yellowjackets focuses on a girls’ soccer team whose plane crashes in the North American wilderness in the ’90s and are forced to survive for almost two years on their own. In parallel with their lives in the present, we learn the extreme measures they went to in order to make it through.

Where to watch it: Paramount+

Paper Girls

Ok, I know Paper Girls hasn’t technically been released yet but keep an eye on this one.

The new series is based on the popular graphic novel that follows four teen girls in the 80s who are bonded by their paper route. They are then unexpectedly flung 30 years in the future where they come across their future selves and are chased by warring time factions.

Like Stranger Things, you can expect 80s nostalgia mixed with epic sci-fi and heartfelt themes of friendship.

Where to watch it: Prime Video from July 29.

Marvel’s Runaways

If you want to see more kids dealing with adult problems, Marvel’s Runaways is great for that.

The series follows a group of teenagers who discover they each have superpowers and that their parents might be the villains. Running away from home in LA they band together to stop their parent’s sinister plans.

Where to watch it: Disney+.

Wayward Pines

Wayward Pines is set in a small town in Idaho which holds a dark mystery. Matt Dillon plays a secret agent investigating the disappearance of two agents, which leads him to discover unexpected secrets.

Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers once wrote for Wayward Pines, so you can expect some similarities between the two.

Where to watch it: Disney+

Stranger Things 5

It’s been confirmed that not only will there be a fifth season of Stranger Things but that this will be the series’ last.

So how long do we have to bide our time until Stranger Things 5 releases?

Right now it’s still early days with the writing process still yet to start for the next season.

However, the Duffer Brothers have said they expect the wait this time to be less than the gap between seasons 3 and 4 seeing as they had time to outline more of the story of Stranger Things 5 during the lockdown.

If you’re looking to catch up on all things Stranger Things 4, you can do that over on Netflix now.

We’ve also broken down which other highly anticipated TV shows are releasing this year.