Outlander Is Back, Sasanachs

It has been a minute or two since we last heard from our time-travelling pals, the Frasers. But we have been treated to a new dose of hot and spicy Scottish drama, with season 6 of Outlander finally dropping into our laps.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching new episodes of Outlander in Australia and what’s coming for season 6.

Where did the story leave off?

If you’re in need of a refresher, fear not! We have come prepared with a rundown of where season 5 left off. Just be aware that, naturally, this means spoilers are ahead.

Season 5 kicked off with a closer look at Brianna and Roger’s relationship (meh), as well as giving us a flashback to Scotland. There’s also been talk of a very impressive sex montage which I imagine must have given folks major Bridgerton vibes.

Claire and Jamie faced new, traumatic, challenges. And the show’s villain, Stephen Bonnet, was finally dealt with.

What’s coming in season 6 of Outlander?

As Elle writes, the show is based on the book series by Diana Gabaldon. It’s believed season 6 will take inspiration from Gabaldon’s seventh book An Echo in the Bone.

It’s thought the story will kick off with the aftermath of Claire being kidnapped and assaulted before being rescued by Jamie. It’s also believed we’ll get a peek into the lives of Brianna and Roger who are still stuck in the past with their son.

Executive producer Maril Davis recently told Entertainment Weekly:

“Jamie and Claire keep thinking they’re safe at Fraser’s Ridge, but in season 6 we’re asking, ‘What do you do when your home turns against you?’ We’ll see how that happens in their own backyard.”

The synopsis for season 6 of Outlander reads as follows:

It’s been a long time between adventures for our time-travelling Outlander gang, but they’re back – and some new arrivals on the scene in 18th-century North Carolina are sure to spell trouble.

Is there a trailer for Outlander season 6?

Indeed there is. For a good while we only had a teaser trailer to work with for season 6, but now we’ve been given an official first look which you can check out below.

Here’s the teaser trailer if you’d like to watch that too.

When will we get new episodes?

Outlander season 6 lands in Australia on March 7, 2022, at 7:00 pm via FOXTEL On Demand and streaming service Binge.

New episodes will drop weekly on Binge and FOXTEL.

You will also be able to find newly released eps at 9:00 pm every Monday on FOX ONE.

How do I watch Outlander in Australia?

Outlander seasons 1 through 5 are now available on Netflix, now.

This article has been updated with additional details since its original publish date.