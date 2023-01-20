Outlander Is Coming to an End, Here’s What We Know So Far

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Alright, Sasanachs. We’ve got some Outlander updates for you today, and get ready because they’re huge. Outlander Season 8 has been confirmed ahead of the return of Season 7, and it has been announced that this will be the final season of the saucy show.

Per the Hollywood Reporter, Kathryn Busby, president of original programming at Starz, shared the following:

“For nearly a decade, Outlander has won the hearts of audiences worldwide and we’re pleased to bring Claire and Jamie’s epic love story to a proper conclusion. “But before we close this chapter there is plenty of their passionate story to tell over the course of 26 new episodes and even more to explore of this dynamic world and its origin story.”

It’s been confirmed that Season 8 of Outlander will have 10 episodes to wrap up this time-jumping, horny story. But before that, we need to get through Season 7 and its upcoming 16 episodes.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming chapters in the lives of your favourite Scot and his British partner in crime.

To begin, what is Outlander?

If you’re just joining in on the Outlander action now, welcome! You’ve got a lot of catching up to do, so you probably shouldn’t begin with seasons 7 and 8.

But in a nutshell, the series is about a woman who accidentally travels through time and ends up falling in love with a Scottish Highlander, Jamie, and embarking on a wild journey with him.

The synopsis reads as follows:

Claire Beauchamp Randall, a nurse in World War II, mysteriously goes back in time to Scotland in 1743. There, she meets a dashing Highland warrior and gets drawn into an epic rebellion.

The Outlander series is based on Diana Gabaldon’s novels, and Season 7 will be using the book An Echo in the Bone as its source.

Who is in Season 7 of Outlander?

In Season 7, we will be seeing a lot of familiar faces in Outlander. Caitriona Balfe (Claire Randall Fraser), Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser), Sophie Skelton (Brianna Randall), and Richard Rankin (Roger Wakefield) are all set to reprise their roles.

Rachel Hunter (Izzy Meikle-Small), Denzell Hunter (Joey Phillips) and William Ransom (Charles Vandervaart) are set to join the cast as well.

Can we see a sneak peek?

Sure thing! We have a teaser trailer for Season 7 to devour. Check it out below:

When will Season 7 of Outlander start streaming in Australia?

Fans of the sexy show have been waiting since the first half of 2022 for new episodes. According to US Magazine, the next season of the show will drop in summer of 2023 (northern hemisphere), which is our winter months.

We can likely expect Season 7 to drop in winter 2023 on Foxtel and Binge – where Season 6 is currently housed. However, Seasons 1 – 5 can be streamed via Netflix. Confusing, we know.

Additionally, it’s been confirmed that an Outlander prequel will be coming to screens too. Read all about Blood of My Blood here.

And while you wait, you can check out this list of other shows that have excellent sex scenes.