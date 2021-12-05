2022 Winter Paralympics: Everything Aussie Sports Fans Need to Know

We’ve been rolling in sporting events of late, haven’t we? Between the Olympics, the Euros and the upcoming Winter Olympics and Australian Open, fans of a sporting match are certainly not short of options right now. And that is set to continue well into the first months of 2022, with the arrival of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games.

While details on the major sporting event are still slowly being released, we do have some insights into what you can expect.

Consider this your guide to the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games.

What are the Winter Paralympic Games?

As with the Paralympic Games, the Winter Paralympics is an international sporting event where disabled athletes compete for their country with the goal of taking home a title and medal.

The first Winter Games in Paralympics were held in 1976, hosted by Sweden and they’ve run every four years since.

Six sports are included in the event – they are Alpine skiing, Biathlon, Cross-country skiing, Para ice hockey, Snowboard and Wheelchair curling. You can read on about each of those here.

When is the 2022 Winter Paralympics?

The 2022 Winter Paralympic Games event, hosted in Beijing, is slated for a kick-off date of March 4. It’s expected to run through until March 13, 2021.

Which Australian athletes are expected to compete?

As Paralympics Australia shares on its website, “The Australian Paralympic Team will be led by Chef de Mission, Kate McLoughlin”.

We don’t have full details on the rest of the team just yet, but Australia is set to compete in alpine skiing and snowboarding during the Games.

Where can I watch the 2022 Winter Paralympics at home?

Paralympics Australia Chief Executive Lynne Anderson confirmed on November 24 that Aussie sporting fans will be able to watch the 2022 Winter Paralympics on Network 7.

On the upcoming event, she said:

“When the Winter Paralympic Games opens in 100 days, it will be an incredible spectacle and I have no doubt that our 2022 Team will uphold Australia’s proud Winter Paralympic history dating back to the first Games in 1976.”

We’ll keep this article updated with any additional news on the Winter Paralympics.