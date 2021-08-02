Tokyo Paralympics: Your Guide to Watching Along From Australia

Despite all odds, the 2020 Olympics are going full steam ahead in Tokyo right now. The same is set to happen for the 2020 Paralympics which will take place shortly after the summer Olympic games end.

Here’s your guide to the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

When are the Tokyo Paralympics taking place?

If you need a refresher, the Paralympics is an international sporting event for athletes with disabilities. Over 4,400 athletes from 160 nations are expected to compete.

The 16th Paralympic games are scheduled to take place in Tokyo, Japan from August 24 to September 5, 2021.

This places them two weeks after the 2020 Olympics wrap up.

The opening ceremony will take place on Tuesday, August 24 at 9 pm AEST and the closing ceremony will be on Sunday, September 5 at 9 pm AEST.

What sports are there this year?

There are 22 sports at this year’s Paralympics, including two new ones – badminton and taekwondo.

Here’s a list of sports that will be played at the games this year and when you can watch them:

Archery (27 August – 4 September)

(27 August – 4 September) Athletics (27 August – 5 September)

(27 August – 5 September) Badminton (1 September – 5 September)

(1 September – 5 September) Boccia (28 August – 4 September)

(28 August – 4 September) Canoe Sprint (2 September – 4 September)

(2 September – 4 September) Cycling Road (31 August – 3 September)

(31 August – 3 September) Cycling Track (25 August – 28 August)

(25 August – 28 August) Equestrian (26 August – 30 August)

(26 August – 30 August) Football 5-a-side (29 August – 4 September)

(29 August – 4 September) Goalball (25 August – 3 September)

(25 August – 3 September) Judo (27 August – 29 August)

(27 August – 29 August) Powerlifting (26 August – 30 August)

(26 August – 30 August) Rowing (27 August – 29 August)

(27 August – 29 August) Shooting (30 August – 5 September)

(30 August – 5 September) Sitting Volleyball (27 August – 5 September)

(27 August – 5 September) Swimming (25 August – 3 September)

(25 August – 3 September) Table Tennis (25 August – 3 September)

(25 August – 3 September) Taekwondo (2 September – 4 September)

(2 September – 4 September) Triathlon (28 August – 29 August)

(28 August – 29 August) Wheelchair Basketball (25 August – 5 September)

(25 August – 5 September) Wheelchair Fencing (25 August – 29 August)

(25 August – 29 August) Wheelchair Rugby (25 August – 29 August)

(25 August – 29 August) Wheelchair Tennis (27 August – 4 September)

You can find a full schedule of the events at the 2020 Paralympics with dates and event times here.

Which Aussie athletes are competing?

Aussie athletes for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics are still being announced, but you can see everyone who is competing so far this year here.

Traditionally, Australia has fared well at both athletics and swimming events at the Paralympics with 152 and 128 gold medals earned respectively over the course of Paralympic history. So keep an eye out for these events – and hopefully more gold!

How to watch the 2020 Paralympics in Australia

Just like the 2020 Olympics, this year’s Paralympics will be broadcast on Channel 7 in Australia.

You can also watch the Paralympics live or on-demand over on the 7plus app for free.

The time zone difference between JST and AEST is only an hour so you shouldn’t have to wake up at any ridiculous times of the night to see your favourite events.

We’ll keep you posted on any updates or changes to the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic games as we get closer to the event.