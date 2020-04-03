What To Do If You Purchased Tickets For The 2020 Olympic Games

You Could Win A $500 Uber Eats Voucher By Telling Us How You're Coping With COVID-19

Illustration: Shutterstock

The Tokyo Olympics were due to host 339 events in 33 different sports, with 30% of 7.8 million tickets sold to overseas visitors from outside of Japan—roughly 2.34 million people. But on March 24th, the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympics and Paralympics decided that the games would be postponed until July of 2021. So: What do you do if you purchased a ticket?

If you can’t go in 2021

According to the official Tokyo Olympic 2020 site, they will honour full refunds if you cannot attend next year’s games. However, there have been conflicting reports on whether or not certain days or events will provide refunds. (We will update this story as soon as we learn more.)

CoSport (the company that most US ticket buyers use to purchase their tickets) states that the ticket purchaser may apply for a refund to the CoSport under the parameters outlined in the Tokyo Organising Committee for the Olympic Games Terms and Conditions.” If you purchased tickets through The National Olympic Committee (NOC), National Paralympic Committee (NPC), or authorised ticket resellers, you must contact them directly for a refund.

If you want to attend in 2021

If you have already purchased tickets for this year (2020), those tickets will automatically transfer over to next year’s games (2021). In the event that they are unable to secure a venue for the next year, however, you will be refunded for your ticket purchase.

If you want to attend in 2021 but haven’t bought a ticket yet

The autumn sales that were due to happen, which included in-person sales at Tokyo’s “Ticket Centre Yurakucho,” are currently suspended. As stated on the official site: “We will review the method and schedule for the ticket sales and make further announcements in due course through this website and other channels.”

