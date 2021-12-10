Purple Reign: 21 Items You Can Buy That Reflect Pantone’s Colour of the Year

PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri has been named the Pantone colour of the year for 2022, which is why you’ve been seen the soft shade splattered all over the place.

The team at Pantone shared a pretty in-depth explanation behind their choice of this colour for the year, stating that Very Peri displays “a carefree confidence and a daring curiosity that animates our creative spirit”.

“Rekindling gratitude for some of the qualities that blue represents complemented by a new perspective that resonates today, PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri places the future ahead in a new light,” the statement read. “…Encompassing the qualities of the blues, yet at the same time possessing a violet-red undertone, PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri displays a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expression.”

The new Pantone colour has been described as the “happiest and warmest of all the blue hues” and you have to admit, it’s quite an uplifting shade.

If you’re wondering what colour family this shade sits in, it appears that it floats between both blue and violet – though many eyes are seeing it as a kind of purple.

If you’d like to begin incorporating Very Peri into your daily life, there are a few ways you can do that already. From home decor to self-pleasure, we’ve pulled together a list of fun ways to enjoy the Pantone colour of the year.

Shop Very Peri for home

Here’s we’ve pulled together a handful of pieces in Very Peri (or similar) that you can buy to brighten up your home. Check out the list below.

Enjoy the Pantone colour of the year in the bedroom

If you’re going to buy a sex toy, may as well make it a colour you’re fond of. Here’s a selection that matches closely (enough) to Very Peri.

LELO Sila – $250

Lovehoney Dream Rabbit Rechargeable Silicone G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator – $79.95

Desire Luxury Rechargeable Clitoral Vibrator – $109.95

We-Vibe Ditto 3.5″ Vibrating Butt Plug With Remote & App – $139.99 (check out our review here)

We-Vibe Unite 2.0 Couples Wearable Vibrator with Remote – $98.99

Get yourself some purple tech

Commit to the Very Peri takeover with a bit of purple tech. From cameras to headphones, there are a whole lot of options out there for people who are over plain old black.