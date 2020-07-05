Download Pantone’s Free New App to Create Perfect Colour Palettes

Are you someone who appreciates the subtle difference between two similar shades of red? Do you anxiously await the announcement of Pantone’s colour of the year? Are you constantly making mental plans to redo various rooms in your home, despite not actually having the time, money or energy to do it? If so, you’ll probably enjoy a free new app from Pantone that lets you quickly and easily put together colour palettes. Here’s what it does and how to download it.

What does the app do?

The idea is that the new Pantone Connect app will streamline the process of going from a “colour inspiration” to the actual design. Through the app, users can measure and match physical materials to Pantone colours and then share their inspirational colour palettes to social media. If you want to get extra fancy, Pantone also has a new Colour Match Card for $22, which is about the size of a credit card and works with your phone’s camera to measure and match coloured objects, materials and surfaces to a Pantone colour.

But there’s still plenty to do on the free version of the app. Here’s a rundown of the features of a free account:

– All Pantone Colours, always up to date – sRGB and Hex values for all colours – Measurement with the Pantone Colour Match Card – Colour extraction from images – Palette+image sharing to social media – Colour library search, navigation, sorting, and filtering – Pantone system cross referencing (X-Ref) – Trending colour palettes from Pantone

And like many apps, once you’re set up with a free account, there’s a premium version you can pay extra for to unlock a new set of features, including other tools like team palette collaboration.

While the Colour Match Card is compatible with both iOS and Android, the free app is currently only available for iOS.