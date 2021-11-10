Get Silly Season Ready with The Iconic’s Huge Sale

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If there was one word to sum up the holidays, it’s well and truly chaotic. Between organising who is hosting the Christmas shenanigans to finding stocking stuffers in abundance, all we can say is: it’s tough out there. But as of this week, THE ICONIC is slashing up to 40% off a range of styles across fashion, beauty, sportswear, homewares and more, which is perfect timing as you saddle up for the silly season.

You’ll be happy to learn this means massive savings on a heap of cult-fave brands like AERE, Adidas, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, P.E Nation, Assembly Label, Sass & Bide and more. While a majority of the sales are 30% off, you’ll find a few 40% off bargains thrown in there too.

Whether it’s gift-buying or treating yourself to a new summer ‘drobe, we guarantee it’s worth a look.

Here’s a glimpse at our favourites…

Summer is on the brink, which means it’s time to put away the knits and pull out those linens. We’ll start you off with this AERE black oversized linen blazer that pairs perfectly with bike shorts and a tee for a minimalist day look, or with tailored pants for something more refined.

You can buy AERE Oversized Linen Blazer (was $150, now $105) from THE ICONIC here.

With THE ICONIC slinging a further 40% off this sale item, now’s the chance to get your mitts on a tailored white shirt dress. Thanks to its neutral nature, we’d style this piece with knee-high boots, layered gold necklaces or a trendy sweater vest. Christmas Day outfit anyone?

You can buy the Dazie Set The Tone Shirt Dress (was $79.99, now $28.79) from THE ICONIC here.

You can’t slip, slop, slap this summer without an everyday staple hat. Nab one of these unisex Ralph Lauren classics and hit the beach (or the country club) in style. Perfect for anyone looking for the answer to their sunsmart-but-make-it-chic woes.

You can buy the Ralph Lauren Cotton Chino Cap (was $69, now $48.30) from THE ICONIC here.

We can’t get enough of chunky sandals, and if you’re the same, you’ll be happy to know Alias Mae’s smooth leather Paris sandals have gone on sale in both black and nude to give any summer outfit a polished finish. However, keep in mind this style does run small, so we recommend sizing up.

You can buy the Alias Mae Paris Sandals (was $199.95, now $139.97) from THE ICONIC here.

Other than, you’re welcome, not much more needs to be said for this fun inflatable lilo chair. Whether you’re planning a coastal road trip, or have your sights set on spending hours lounging in the pool, it’s a must-have on your summer Christmas wish list.

You can buy the Sunnylife Glitter Inflatable Lilo Chair (was $99.99, now $69.99) from THE ICONIC here.

Pearls are back, baby, and we’ve found you the pair of your dreams. Bonus points since they double as a great gift for the dainty-jewellery lover in your life. Both timeless and versatile, you can’t go wrong.

You can buy the Reliquia Mini Keshi Pearl Earrings (was $179, now $125.30) from THE ICONIC here.

Elevate your ‘just jeans and a shirt’ game by picking up some new Ralph Lauren goodies. With six colours to choose from, you’ll be set for (almost) every day of the week. This is another great steal for those of you who have boyfriends, husbands or brothers to buy for this holiday season. Thank us later.

You can buy the Ralph Lauren Cotton Oxford Sport Shirt (was $169, now $118.30) from THE ICONIC here.

With the hustle and bustle of Christmas putting us all into overdrive, don’t forget to enjoy some much-needed you-time. If it were up to us, the best place to start is by creating a calming atmosphere at home. Luckily ECO. Modern Essentials has your back with its Bliss Diffuser that comes with a selection of pure essential oils. Namaste.

You can buy the ECO. Modern Essentials Bliss Diffuser (was $105, now $73.50) from THE ICONIC here.

It’s not every day our favourite Adidas Originals go on sale, so we suggest snapping them up now if your sneaker game is lacking – and trust us, they’ll be in high rotation as a summer staple because white shoes are the cherry on top of any outfit.

You can buy the Adidas Originals Forum Mid Shoes – Unisex (was $160, now $112) from THE ICONIC here.

If you haven’t jumped on the gua sha and jade roller bandwagon yet, you’re missing out. But rest assured, it’s not too late to see the benefits of this traditional Chinese healing method with Salt by Hendrix’s Best Babes Rose Quartz Set. Our tip: pop them in the fridge for a cool summer facial.

You can buy the Salt by Hendrix Best Babes Set – Rose Quartz (was $59.95, now $50.96) from THE ICONIC here.

Discounts are applied at the checkout. Happy Shopping!