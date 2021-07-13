Everything You Need To Know About Click Frenzy Julove

If you’ve got some spare cash burning a hole in your wallet, Click Frenzy Julove 2021 officially kicks off at 7 pm (AEST) tonight, Tuesday, July 13 2021, and will end at midnight (AEST) on Thursday, July 15 2021, and there are loads of top-tier sales you can spend it on.

Over the course of 53 hours, Aussies will have access to over 1,000+ deals and exclusive offers from big name brands like Sephora, Lovehoney, Garmin and more. Well, that’s one way to cure your lockdown boredom.

To help you for every phase of the huge sale event, we’ve put together a handy guide on what kind of deals you can expect this time round.

When does Click Frenzy Julove start?

Click Frenzy JuLove 2021 officially kicks off at 7 pm (AEST) tonight, Tuesday, July 13 2021, and will end at midnight (AEST) on Thursday, July 15 2021. As you can see, there’s a lot in store, so set your alarms!

Click Frenzy Julove 2021 deals: What to expect

Each year a range of epic retailers join Click Frenzy’s huge online shopping event, and this year is said to be no different. You can score yourself deals on big brands like Sephora, ghd, Lovehoney, Adairs and more.

Which retailers are taking part?

The list of retailers is impressive. The Click Frenzy homepage lists dozens of retailers covering sporting goods, tech, pet supplies, cosmetics, fashion — you name it and there’s probably a deal dropping as you read this.

How to get the best deals

Of course, trying to nab a product for 99% off isn’t easy and stock is super limited for the Go Gaga deals. Just look at the tales of misery and woe from previous years! That’s because there are a very specific set of rules you have to follow to make sure you can get the insane prices that are only available for a very, very short time — we’re talking less than 30 seconds here, people.

So how do you set yourself up for success? Plenty of these tips will be useful for regular Frenzy shopping too, not just the limited-time deals.

1. Be a Click Frenzy subscriber.

That means heading to the Click Frenzy homepage and whacking your name, email address and one of the two gender options they provide in the boxes provided. Easy enough.

Subscribers will receive a series of emails over the 24-hour period. Going on past efforts, each email will instruct you as to where and when you need to head to certain Click Frenzy pages. You won’t get an exact time. Take a look at a previous image to get a feel for what you need to look for in the email.

As you can see, you need to be in a particular section of the Click Frenzy site. During that time, a banner will appear that has a code written on the front. Remember that. You don’t have time to write it down. Click the banner and you’ll be ready to pay.

2. Turn off your adblockers.

If you’re using an adblocker, you will need to turn it off. The banner that appears on the webpage is a ‘pop-up’ and blockers such as AdBlock will prevent that from appearing. If you can’t see it, you can’t click it.

3. Payment options.

Purchases will be made directly through the retailer’s website so payment options will vary across the board. Each brand page on the Click Frenzy website will give you a heads up on the forms of payment that will be accepted.

4. Purchase limits.

There are likely to be limits on how many terms you can purchase, particularly with the big 99% off deals. So, saving $99 on a $100 gift card mightn’t be as good as saving thousands on a new TV. Don’t get trigger happy with the first deal you see.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.