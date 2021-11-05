7 Kitchen Appliance Bargains That Will Make Christmas Dinner a Breeze

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Silly season is upon us, which means that when my family asks me to bring a plate for Christmas dinner, I have to at least pretend that I don’t just cook chips and nuggets in my air fryer every night. That’s why I decided it was time to call in the big guns and find myself some kitchen essentials to start practising with.

I know what you’re thinking, kitchen tools can be a massive drain on an already slim bank account at this time of year. Still, if you know where to look (*ahem* Amazon’s kitchen deals), you’ll be surprised to find you can save a buck (or 50) on coffee makers, toasters, frypans, microwaves, knife sets, waffle makers and more.

So, please, allow me to share my haul…

READ MORE 18 Kitchen Gadgets We Wish We'd Bought Sooner

If you love your smaller NutriBullet, you’ll love the NutriBullet Blender Combo 1200. It offers the next level of power, precision and versatility, as well as single-serving cups and a large-capacity pitcher. Equipped with multiple speeds, a pulse function and extraction capabilities, there’s room for endlessly delicious possibilities. We suggest mixing up an easy salad dressing or simple chocolate mousse to wow that aunty you haven’t seen in three years.

You can buy the NutriBullet Blender Combo was $249, now $186.25 (save $62.25) from Amazon here.

If you love pasta but have never made your noodles from scratch, today could be the day that you start, as the Philips Avance Collection Pasta and Noodle Maker is currently on sale. It’s fully automatic, so the only thing you need to do is add in the ingredients for your pasta dough, and away you go. A nice alternative to that Christmas turkey you always burn.

You can buy the Philips Avance Collection Pasta, and Noodle Maker was $359, now $291.75 (save $67.25) from Amazon here.

Enjoy tasty, healthy meals in minutes with this Food Steamer. It uses a turbo steam ring design to allow you to quickly and easily cook your favourite foods without oil or butter. It comes with a dishwasher safe three-tier steaming basket that is compact for easy storage. Plus, it also has a handy timer so that you can set and forget.

You can buy the Russell Hobbs Food Steamer was $59.95, now $48 (save $11.95) from Amazon here.

Abolish the traditional roast dinner and down a classic Aussie treat for Christmas thanks to one of these nifty little pie makers. With over 100 5-star reviews on Amazon, users agree that it’s easy to use, easy to clean and great value for money. Oh and don’t forget the tomato sauce.

You can buy the Sunbeam Pie Magic was $49.95, now $42 (save $7.95) from Amazon here.

Boil up to six eggs or poach two eggs with this compact egg cooker. It comes with a non-stick coating and a handy buzzer, so you’ll never have to worry about over-cooking them. This is handy if anyone asks you to make breakfast the morning after.

You can buy the Sunbeam Poach, And Boil Egg Cooker was $49.95, now $39 (save $10.95) from Amazon here.

It wouldn’t be a kitchen essentials round-up without the one appliance I will forever live and swear by: my Philips Air Fryer. With 1.4kg capacity, you can fry, bake, grill or roast for the WHOLE family. My specialty? Air fryer chips, but you can also make a killer pork crackling in there.

You can buy the Philips Air Fryer Premium XXL was $429, now $369 (save $60) from Amazon here

From marinating salmon, chicken, steaks (and even tofu for my vegetarians out there), to extending the lifespan of your deli meats and Christmas dinner leftovers, a vacuum sealer is a kitchen essential you never knew you needed.

You can buy the FoodSaver VS7850 Controlled Seal Vacuum Sealer was $299, now $219 (save $80) from Amazon here.