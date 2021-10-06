You Should Eat Salads for Breakfast (Wait, Don’t Leave)

Let me start by saying that I have nothing against a greasy bacon-egg-and-cheese. As someone who contains multitudes, however, I have also been fully convinced by the case for eating salad for breakfast. They’re filling, simple, and most importantly, they help me kickstart my day with a slight superiority complex. Disclaimer: I am not a dietician. I am not a guru. I am but a writer who likes salads in the morning for all the following reasons.

Starting the day on a strong note

It’s no secret that your decision-making upon waking can set the stage for the rest of your day. It’s why I opt for morning runs, and why I sometimes read a chapter of a book instead of scrolling through Twitter in bed.

By choosing a healthy and satisfying meal first thing in the morning, I get a sense of accomplishment to carry me throughout the day. For reference, here’s exactly what I look like first thing in the morning.

Eating more veggies in general

Many of classic “American” breakfasts, like waffles or bagels or cereal, are typically less nutrient-dense compared to meals that get unfairly pigeon-holed as “lunch” or “dinner.” I don’t like to think of eating vegetables as something to “get out of the way,” but incorporating more veggies into your first meal of the day can be a great strategy to get more into your diet in general.

Getting your “business” moving

Anecdotally, the breakfast salad gets all my…digestive processes…flowing? I’m not great with innuendo. Starting my day with all the fibre found in plant foods really helps me out, ok?

Experimenting with new recipes

If you’re picturing a wimpy garden salad, it’s time to expand your horizons. Key to my personal breakfast salad experience is starting with a pile of greens, but from there, you can get creative with your proteins and all other kinds of fixin’s. You can find a bounty of ideas from r/EatCheapandHealthy. And regardless of when you’re eating them, check out our secrets to building a better salad.

Now that you’re fully on board the breakfast salad train, here’s our guide to making your own.