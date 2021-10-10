Level Up Your Life

Where You Can Buy a PS5 in Australia [Updated]

Chris Neill

Published 2 hours ago: October 11, 2021 at 10:21 am -
Where You Can Buy a PS5 in Australia [Updated]
Launched back in November of last year, the Playstation 5 has quickly become one of gaming’s hottest commodities. Despite being a massive release the supply of the PS5 hasn’t exactly met the demand for it, with every retailer in Australia frequently selling out of the console.

Here’s what you need to know to bring you up to speed with the PS5, including new updates on where you can buy one.

Update 11/8 : Restock for the PlayStation 5 Console and PlayStation 5 Digital Console appeared on Amazon, but has now sold out by 10.34 am AEST.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Where can you buy a PS5 in Australia?

Isn’t that the million dollar question? Since its launch, we’ve seen stock of the PS5 sporadically pop up at a variety of different retailers. There’s no real telling when a store will have stock, and even when the console does become available again, it’s usually snapped up in minutes.

To help streamline the process, here’s a list of all the places you should be regularly checking for PS5 stock (we’ll update this article as stock becomes available through them).

Just a heads up before you do commit to buying a PS5 – make sure you’re getting the right version. There’s the standard edition, which takes discs and retails at $749.95, and there’s the digital version, which doesn’t take discs and sells for $599.95.

Amazon Australia

Big W

EB Games

The Gamesmen

The Good Guys

Harvey Norman

JB Hi-Fi

Target

What PS5 games can you currently buy in Australia?

If you were lucky enough to snag a PlayStation 5, here’s every physical game you can currently buy for your new console:

What PS5 games can you pre-order in Australia?

Back 4 Blood

Release Date: 22 June 2021
Price: $69 (Deluxe edition also available)

Balan Wonderworld

Release Date: 26 March 2021
Price: $69

Bugsnax

Release Date: 31 March 2021
Price: $59

Control Ultimate Edition

Release Date: 2 March 2021
Price: $69

Cris Tales

Release Date: 31 July 2021
Price: $69

Deathloop

Release Date: 21 May 2021
Price: $84.90

Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires

Release Date: TBC 2021
Price: $99

Far Cry 6

Release Date: TBC 2021
Price: $84.90 (Gold edition also available)

Gotham Knights

Release Date: TBC 2021
Price: $109.95

Guilty Gears Strive

Release Date: 9 April 2021
Price: $84.90

Hogwarts Legacy

Release Date: TBC 2022
Price: $109.95

Judgement

Release Date: 23 April 2021
Price: $59.95

Lego Star Wars: The Sky Walker Saga

Release Date: TBC 2021
Price: $74.90

Monster Energy Supercross 4

Release Date: 11 March 2021
Price: $69

Neptunia ReVerse

Release Date: TBC 2021
Price: $89.95

Outriders (Day One Edition)

Release Date: 1 April 2021
Price: $69

Resident Evil Village

Release Date: 7 May 2021
Price: $119.95

Returnal

Release Date: 30 April 2021
Price: $109

Riders Republic

Release Date: TBC 2021
Price: $79

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

Release Date: TBC 2022
Price: $109.95

Terminator Resistance: Enhanced

Release Date: 26 March 2021
Price: $79 (Collector’s edition also available)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Release Date: 2 March 2021
Price: $79

