Launched back in November of last year, the Playstation 5 has quickly become one of gaming’s hottest commodities. Despite being a massive release the supply of the PS5 hasn’t exactly met the demand for it, with every retailer in Australia frequently selling out of the console.
Here’s what you need to know to bring you up to speed with the PS5, including new updates on where you can buy one.
Update 11/8 : Restock for the PlayStation 5 Console and PlayStation 5 Digital Console appeared on Amazon, but has now sold out by 10.34 am AEST.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
Where can you buy a PS5 in Australia?
Isn’t that the million dollar question? Since its launch, we’ve seen stock of the PS5 sporadically pop up at a variety of different retailers. There’s no real telling when a store will have stock, and even when the console does become available again, it’s usually snapped up in minutes.
To help streamline the process, here’s a list of all the places you should be regularly checking for PS5 stock (we’ll update this article as stock becomes available through them).
Just a heads up before you do commit to buying a PS5 – make sure you’re getting the right version. There’s the standard edition, which takes discs and retails at $749.95, and there’s the digital version, which doesn’t take discs and sells for $599.95.
Amazon Australia
Big W
EB Games
The Gamesmen
The Good Guys
Harvey Norman
JB Hi-Fi
Target
What PS5 games can you currently buy in Australia?
If you were lucky enough to snag a PlayStation 5, here’s every physical game you can currently buy for your new console:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – $78
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – $88
- Demons Souls – $98
- Devil May Cry V Special Edition – $59
- Dirt 5 – $58
- FIFA 21 – $89
- Godfall – $96.16 (Deluxe and Ascended editions also available)
- Hitman 3 – $89
- Immortals: Fenix Rising – $58
- Just Dance 2021 – $48
- MADDEN 21 – $89
- Maneater – $49
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales – $75 (Ultimate Edition also available)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – $79
- MXGP 2020 – $79
- NBA 2k21 –$88 (Mamba Forever edition also available)
- The Nioh Collection – $108
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat –$69
- The Pathless (Day One Edition) – $79
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition – $69
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2: Launch Edition – $59
- Ride 4 – $79
- Sackboy A Big Adventure – $88
- Spirit of the North (Enhanced Edition) – $49.95
- Watch Dogs Legion – $58
What PS5 games can you pre-order in Australia?
Back 4 Blood
Release Date: 22 June 2021
Price: $69 (Deluxe edition also available)
Balan Wonderworld
Release Date: 26 March 2021
Price: $69
Bugsnax
Release Date: 31 March 2021
Price: $59
Control Ultimate Edition
Release Date: 2 March 2021
Price: $69
Cris Tales
Release Date: 31 July 2021
Price: $69
Deathloop
Release Date: 21 May 2021
Price: $84.90
Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires
Release Date: TBC 2021
Price: $99
Far Cry 6
Release Date: TBC 2021
Price: $84.90 (Gold edition also available)
Gotham Knights
Release Date: TBC 2021
Price: $109.95
Guilty Gears Strive
Release Date: 9 April 2021
Price: $84.90
Hogwarts Legacy
Release Date: TBC 2022
Price: $109.95
Judgement
Release Date: 23 April 2021
Price: $59.95
Lego Star Wars: The Sky Walker Saga
Release Date: TBC 2021
Price: $74.90
Monster Energy Supercross 4
Release Date: 11 March 2021
Price: $69
Neptunia ReVerse
Release Date: TBC 2021
Price: $89.95
Outriders (Day One Edition)
Release Date: 1 April 2021
Price: $69
Resident Evil Village
Release Date: 7 May 2021
Price: $119.95
Returnal
Release Date: 30 April 2021
Price: $109
Riders Republic
Release Date: TBC 2021
Price: $79
Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
Release Date: TBC 2022
Price: $109.95
Terminator Resistance: Enhanced
Release Date: 26 March 2021
Price: $79 (Collector’s edition also available)
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Release Date: 2 March 2021
Price: $79
