PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which Next-Gen Gaming Console Is Right for You?

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Most avid gamers knew where their allegiance sat in the PS5 vs Xbox Series X debate right away. But dropping hundreds of dollars on a new gaming system is a big decision and if you’re new to consoles or are thinking of upgrading, you might be wondering which one is worth your cash.

Both Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X are excellent gaming consoles but they have their pros and cons. Let’s break them down.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Specs

The differences between the PS5 and Xbox Series X are both minor and huge at the same time.

In terms of specs and hardware, they’re fairly similar. Here’s what you’re looking at:

PS5

CPU: 8-core 3.5 GHz AMD Zen 2

GPU: 10.3 teraflop AMD RDNA 2

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 825 GB SSD

Resolution: Up to 8K and 120 FPS

4K UHD Blu-Ray player(Standard model only)

Xbox Series X

CPU: 8-core, 3.8 GHz AMD Zen 2

GPU: 12.0 teraflop AMD RDNA 2

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 1 TB SSD

Resolution: Up to 8K and 120 FPS

4K UHD Blu-Ray player

When it comes to specs, both the PS5 and Xbox Series X are very similar, but the Series X has the slight advantage of more horsepower and a larger hard drive.

Some of the defining features of both consoles include their quick load times thanks to SSD drives, high resolutions and frame rates and chunky designs.

One main point of difference between the two is the PS5’s fancy new DualSense controller, which brings a new layer of immersion via haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Models

Both Sony and Microsoft’s flagship consoles also come in different models.

The PS5 Digital Edition features the same specs as the standard model with the exclusion of a disc drive. This means you won’t be able to purchase games digitally or use your console for watching DVDs.

On the Xbox side, users can also choose to go for an Xbox Series S which is a smaller console in both size and specs. The Series S has a 4 teraflop GPU with only 10 GB of RAM and an SSD of 512 GB. It can also only output at 1440p at 60Hz so doesn’t quite get the top-notch resolutions of its big brother.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Games

Games are probably going to be the determining factor when choosing between a PS5 and Xbox Series X.

For starters, the good news is that both consoles are backwards compatible. For PS5, this means you’ll be able to play PS4 games on your new console but that doesn’t apply to any older PlayStation generations. All PS4 games are compatible with PS5 apart from those on this list.

For the Xbox Series X/S both consoles are backwards compatible with Xbox games from original, 360 and Xbox One generations. You can find a full list of compatible games here.

When it comes to next-generation games, there’s a lot on offer for PS5 and Xbox Series X players. Here are some that are on offer now or will be releasing soon.

PS5 exclusive games

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Demon’s Souls

Returnal

Godfall

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Deathloop

Horizon Forbidden West

Xbox Series X/S exclusive games

Forza Horizon 5

Halo Infinite

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Twelve Minutes

Starfield

Plenty of new games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War are also compatible with both next-gen consoles and previous-gen consoles.

While Xbox doesn’t have as many exclusive games as PlayStation right now, it does have the advantage of Xbox Game Pass which brings players hundreds of games with a subscription fee.

Both consoles also offer plenty of streaming and media apps for movies and TV shows.

Ps5 vs Xbox Series X: Price

When it comes to price both the PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles are in the same league: expensive.

Here’s a breakdown of what one will cost you.

PS5 Standard – $749

$749 PS5 Digital – $599

$599 Xbox Series X – $749

$749 Xbox Series S – $499

That brings us to one very important con of both consoles – where on Earth can you buy one?

Where can you buy a PS5?

Those who have been trying to get a next-gen console since they launched last November will know that stock for the PS5 and Xbox Series X is in high demand.

There are some easy methods you can employ to stay on top of PS5 stock drops in Australia. But be aware they are random and sell out fast so you’ll need to be on your A-game if you want to snag one.

Here’s a list of retailers you can try and buy a PS5 from:

Where can you buy an Xbox Series X?

The same goes for the Xbox Series X, which has been in and out of stock for months. Try these retailers if you’re after one:

If you’re keen on the Xbox Series S, however, that one is much more easily attainable and is often readily available at the retailers listed.

Which console should you buy?

Having not tested both consoles we can’t tell you which one is better, but you can read some reviews on both consoles to aid you with your decision.

When it comes down to it the specs, features and price of the PS5 and Xbox Series X are fairly on par. The big difference is the games and experiences that the ecosystems of Microsoft and Sony offer.

I’ve been a PlayStation player my entire life so I jumped at the chance to buy a PS5. But on the other hand, Xbox has some exciting games coming down the pipe which just might convince me to invest in another console.

No matter whether you choose a PS5 or Xbox Series X you’re guaranteed to have a good time gaming either way.