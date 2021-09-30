4 Headsets That’ll Take Your PS5 Experience to the Next Level

You’ve done it. You’ve nabbed yourself one of Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 consoles. Congrats! But the journey is not yet over because you’re going to want a rocking headset to go with that PS5.

When it comes to audio on the PS5 the next-gen console has one major advantage – 3D Audio. This feature brings next-level sound to your gaming experience and whether you have a PS5 or not you’ll want a headset that stacks up.

What is 3D Audio on the PS5?

The PS5 uses a new technology from Sony called Tempest 3D AudioTech. This engine helps to create immersive sound that makes the player feel like they’re actually in the game.

This goes above and beyond your typical surround sound set-up, but the catch is that 3D Audio isn’t yet available through the speakers in your television. Sony has said it’s working on bringing us this feature, but in the meantime, you’ll be able to enjoy 3D audio through your PS5-compatible headset.

A lot of new PS5 games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Returnal and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart all utilise 3D Audio, so you’ll want to take advantage of it.

If you’re in the market for a new PS5 headset here are some that will give you a great experience.

The best PS5 headsets

The Pulse 3D Wireless headphones are the official headset for the PS5.

They look sleek, fit comfortably and were built from the ground up by Sony to take advantage of the PS5s features, particularly 3D Audio.

The Pulse 3D headphones have dual noise-cancelling microphones and easy access controls on each ear. They’re wireless and will connect to your PS5 via a USB but also come with an audio jack adapter so you can plug them into your other devices.

I have a set of these babies at home and can vouch that they sound great and are comfortable to wear for hours on end.

Buy the Pulse 3D Wireless Headphones here – currently $129 (down from $159.95)

SteelSeries’ Arctis 7P is another wireless headset designed with the PS5 in mind.

The headphones are fully compatible with the PS5’s Tempest 3D Audio but will also work with your other gaming consoles as well.

They have lossless 2.4 GHz wireless audio and a ClearCast bidirectional microphone for roasting your mates in the party chat.

The Arctis 7P’s are also equipped with 24-hours of battery life for extra-long gaming sessions and many have vouched for their comfort.

Buy the SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless Headphones here – currently $223.48 (down from $318)

Astro is synonymous with quality headsets and the A50 wireless headphones prove that.

The A50 headphones utilise Dolby Audio and Astro Audio V2 to fine-tune your sound. If you enjoy a bit more control over your sound experience, the Astro A50s are made for you.

They have an easy flip-to-mute microphone with a wireless range of 15m and come with a fancy base that charges your headphones when you’re not using them.

The downside here is the A50s are pretty pricey so if you’re looking for a cheaper option the Astro A10s also come highly recommended.

Buy Astro A50 Wireless Headphones here – currently $439 (down from $549)

Speaking of budget-friendly options, the Razer Kraken X headphones are some of the best you can get for a lower price.

The Kraken X’s are great all-rounders for gaming. They’re super light at just 250g and feature 7.1 surround sound that is crisp and balanced.

They have an in-built bendable microphone, which isn’t retractable unfortunately but will transmit your audio loud and clear. The Kraken X is cross-platform with PC, Xbox and PlayStation and, while they’re not built for the PS5, they will handle its audio just fine.

The Kraken X range comes in both wired and USB wireless models so you can choose which works best for you.

Buy Razer Kraken X Headphones here – currently $59 (down from $89)

Have you got a PS5 headset that you absolutely swear by? Let us know in the comments!