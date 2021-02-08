Easy Ways You Can Keep Up with PS5 Stock Drops in Australia

Ever since its release in November, PS5 consoles have been incredibly elusive.

During the initial drop of PS5 launch stock, both customers and retailers were caught off guard. Since then, PS5 stock has continued to drop sporadically, and without warning, on sites across Australia.

Short of frequently checking each individual website, there are a few things Aussies can do to stay on top of PS5 stock.

PS5 Real-Time Tracker

One absolute legend has constructed their own website that tracks all the local retailers PS5 pages in one handy location.

Known as PS5stock.com.au the site takes a screenshot of each PS5 stock webpage every minute. Users only have to gaze at the tiles to see if a retailer has PS5s available. An actual god-send.

The site also links to each retailer’s page if you click on it, so you don’t have to waste time searching for Target/Amazon/JB Hi-Fi’s pages individually. For sites with separate pages for PS5 digital and disc consoles, the website provides a link for each.

For those seeking the other next-gen console, the Xbox Series X, there’s a page for that too.

So far, this is one of the easiest ways to stay on top of PS5 stock. If you also appreciate it maybe consider dropping a donation to the website creator!

Stock alerts

The next best way to know when PS5s are available is to create stock alerts. Certain retailer websites offer email alerts for customers which you can sign up for on each product page.

Another great resource is Google alerts. Setting up an instant alert for keywords such as ‘ps5 stock Australia’ can help you grab that coveted console quickly.

Finally, never underestimate the power of social media. Joining the Australian PS5 discussion groups often allows the power of the hive mind to alert you when stock is in. Following sites such as @AustraliaPs5 on Twitter and setting instant alerts are a good start.

Check retail websites

The final way to know if PS5 is in stock, is to check each retailer’s website. It can be heartbreaking to see each ‘sold out’ page, but it’s a good idea to get familiar with each retailer’s PS5 page so you know what to look out for.

If you’re looking for a handy list of all the PS5 stock pages for local retailers, here they are:

Another option that has been yielding results for some people is to call or drop in to their local store to see if they happen to have any consoles in stock. It’s never a guarantee that stock will be available but it’s sometimes worth a shot.

Whenever PS5s come back into stock it’s never for very long, so be prepared to act quickly if you see some available. Good luck!