Ozark Season 4: Everything to Expect From the Unhinged Final Chapter

Ozark fans have been waiting what feels like an age for new episodes to arrive. Season 4 of the colossally successful Netflix series has been in the works for over a year, and while we still have a way to go before we can revisit the Ozarks and its complicated locals, we do have some interesting updates worth chatting about.

Here’s your comprehensive guide to Ozark season 4, and all the ridiculousness you can expect.

What is Ozark?

If you’ve never seen an episode of Ozark, this is probably not where you want to start your journey. In any case, the show is a Netflix crime-drama series that is centred on Marty Byrde (played by Jason Bateman), a financial planner who lands himself in a whole lot of trouble after a money-laundering gig goes awry and he ends up owing a Mexican drug lord an inordinate amount of money.

Byrde and his family relocate to the Ozarks (a summer holiday destination in Missouri) and he attempts to keep everyone together and alive as he navigates the dire situation he is in.

What’s going to happen in season 4?

Season 4 of Ozark appears to take off directly where season 3 left us. With blood all over the place. Marty and Wendy Byrde (played by Laura Linney) have had the stakes of their relationship with the cartel elevated further and, well, it looks rough as hell.

READ MORE 10 Thrillers on Netflix That Will Have You on the Edge of Your Seat

Ozark season 4 trailer

We don’t have an official trailer for the season yet, but Netflix has dropped a first look at the next instalment, which you can find below.

Be prepared it’s… a lot.

Who’s in this season?

Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Lisa Emery, Charlie Tahan, Felix Solis and Damian Young return for season 4 of Ozark and some new faces include Veronica Falcón, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg and Ali Stroker.

When will season 4 hit screens?

It’s been announced that season 4 of Ozark will be the show’s final, and 14 episodes are set to be released. However, much like Money Heist, the season will be split into two halves with seven episodes in the first batch and seven in the second.

Though filming has wrapped for the show, its release date is not until 2022.

If you’d like to catch up before then – you have some time – you can watch seasons 1 through 3 of Ozark here.