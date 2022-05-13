Level Up Your Life

5 Dark Crime Shows to Obsess Over Once You’ve Finished Ozark

Stephanie Nuzzo

Published 1 hour ago: May 13, 2022 at 2:56 pm
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Addictive crime/thriller series Ozark is one of those rare examples of a show that absolutely consumes its fans. Folks (myself included) have been obsessively following the moves of the Byrde family and their dangerous counterparts since 2017, and finding a series that will offer a similar high after season 4 wraps up is going to be a pretty tricky task.

We’re here to help, however, and have pulled together a list of shows that are perfect for watching after your time smashing through Ozark’s final season.

Let’s take a peek, shall we?

5 TV shows fans of Ozark are likely to enjoy

Better Call Saul

better call saul Ozark tv shows
TV shows like Ozark. (Image: AMC)

Want to see a (somewhat) good guy make his way into the dark world of crime? Better Call Saul follows the story of Saul Goodman (though his name is actually James Morgan McGill) and his journey towards becoming a lawyer for major players in the drug game.

It’s a phenomenally good watch, and season 6 has just begun airing too.

Watch it on Stan.

Big Little Lies

TV shows like Ozark Big Little Lies
TV shows like Ozark. HBO

Based on the book by Liane Moriarty, Big Little Lies tells the story of dark secrets hiding in a seemingly perfect wealthy suburb in California.

It stars Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley – what more could you want? Oh wait, we know… Meryl Streep. She’s in season two.

Watch it on Binge.

Queen of the South

Queen of the South TV shows like Ozark
TV shows like Ozark. Image Netflix.

Another story about someone’s unexpected journey into the drug business, Queen of the South is about the girlfriend of a murdered drug criminal who then goes ahead to become a major boss herself.

The synopsis reads as follows:

Teresa flees to the United States after her drug-peddling boyfriend is murdered by a cartel boss. There, she sets out to become a drug lord and vows to avenge her lover’s death.

Watch it on Netflix.

Fargo

Fargo
TV shows like Ozark. Netflix

This show is dark and surprising and full of crime. It’s the perfect watch if you’re a fan of this genre. The cast is also stacked.

Watch it on Netflix.

The Sopranos

TV shows like Ozark. HBO

Less drug-focused and more of a classic mobster story, The Sopranos is an absolute classic and a must-watch for anyone wanting to dive into a crime drama. It’s one of (if not the) best shows of all time.

Watch it on Binge.

The only question that remains is: which one are you going to watch first?

Stephanie Nuzzo is the Editor of Lifehacker Australia.

