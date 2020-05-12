How To Do A Full Body Workout Without Leaving Your Bed

What Coronavirus Restrictions Are Being Lifted In Your State Or Territory

The Weirdest McDonald's Burgers From Around The World

Try These Mini LEGO Challenges From Master Builders

Photo: Shutterstock

What’s your LEGO situation these days? In my home, the LEGO have multiplied so much during the pandemic that I had to create additional display shelving in my basement because my son’s LEGO table, dresser, bookshelf and window sills were no longer sufficient for displaying all his favourites. (I’m also planning to put some shelving up in my home office to display his Hogwarts and other Harry Potter builds, but I’m not mad about that.)

I’m not the only parent of a bored child with a lot of LEGO at his disposal right now, so master model builders at LEGOLAND California Resort are stepping up to give our kids weekly building challenges. So far, the challenges have included a:

(The pirate is the most awesome.)

In each one- to three-minute video, a master builder lays out the pieces they’ll be using for viewers to see before they begin building, but the idea is not just to dig those exact pieces from your stash and follow the steps. Instead, kids can find inspiration and tips for getting creative with their own LEGO and build their own unique versions of that week’s project.

If nothing else, it’s mesmerising to watch the masters build something so quickly and confidently—without instructions! And while you’re on the “building challenge” site, check out the other weekly activities LEGO is posting, including colouring pages, maze challenges, Mad Libs-style “silly stories” and more.

Meet the smartest parents on Earth! Join our parenting Facebook group.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au books feature reading sci-fi science

The Most Influential Science-Fiction Books Of All Time

Speculative fiction is the literature of change and discovery. But every now and then, a book comes along that changes the rules of science fiction for everybody.
au fast-food-face-off feature mcdonalds

The Weirdest McDonald's Burgers From Around The World

McDonald's has outlets all over the world, so it's pretty hard to escape. But when you're travelling abroad and Macca's is the only nearby food choice, that doesn't mean you have to settle for a Big Mac. Here are ten McDonald's oddities you can pick up from international locations.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles