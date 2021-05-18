Big W’s Click Frenzy Mayhem Sale Has Begun So RIP Your Wallet

It is Click Frenzy once again folks which means there are more sites on the internet trying to tempt you with their impressive sales. We’re already seeing major deals from retailers like The Iconic and Ecosa.

Now you can add Big W’s sale to the list. The department store is cutting prices on a whole range of items including tech, headphones, home appliances, LEGO and heaps more.

The Click Frenzy Mayhem sale is running on Big W’s website for three days only, starting today and going until the 20th of May.

Note that some of these are clearance items so once they’re out of stock, they’ll be gone for good. TLDR: get in quick.

Big W Click Frenzy Sale highlights

Tech deals

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case – $303 (save $96)

Apple TV 4K (32GB) – $209 (save $40)

JBL Xtreme 3 Bluetooth Speaker (Black) – $329 (save $70.95)

JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Headphones – $152 (save $27.95)

JBL Tune 115TWS True Wireless Headphones – $84 (save $15.95)

JBL Tune Wireless Over-Ear ANC Headphones – $160.97 (save $68.99)

Canon EOS 3000D 18MP Lens Digital Camera – $479 (save $200)

Lenovo 11″ C340 Chromebook (Platinum Grey) – $399 (save $150)

Lenovo 11″ 100e Chromebook – $329 (save $70)

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 10.1″ Chromebook – $484 (save $15)

Laser Multimedia DVD Projector – $199 (save $80)

JBL Link Soundbar with Android – $199 (save $400)

Apple Magsafe Charger – $59 (save $10)

Logitech MK220 Wireless Combo – $21.98 (save $21.97)

Kodu Sit and Stand Office Desk – $159.20 (save $39.80)

Lyte Mini Projector with Bluetooth – $145 (save $54)

Black and Decker 2-in-1 Lithium-ion Cordless Vacuum Cleaner – $90 (save $99)

TV Deals

EKO 50″ Smart UHD LED TV – $349

EKO 4K UHD Android TV – $679

EKO 60″ UHD Android TV – $499

JVC 65″ UHD LED Android TV – $699

Home Appliance Deals

Sunbeam Multiprocessor Compact Duo – $44 (save $135)

Russell Hobbs Classic 4 Slice Toaster – $39 (save $40)

Breville Easy Air Purifier – $99 (save $100)

Tefal Liberty Steam Station – $99 (save $100)

Breville Illume Control Kettle – $60 (save $69)

Tefal Ultimate Fry Deluxe Air Fryer 1.2kg – $199 (save $200)

Russell Hobbs Kitchen Machine – $99 (save $100)

Sunbeam Quantum Stainless Steel Kettle – $29 (save $30)

Breville Flavour Maker – $74 (save $75)

Crock-Pot Choose-a-Crock One Pot Cooker 5.6L – $64 (save $65)

Kambrook Temp Control Slow Cooker – $49 (save $50)

Breville The Scraper Beater – $169 (save $80)

Nutribullet Juicer – $89 (save $90)

Shark Corded Stick Vacuum with DuoClean – $269 (save $80)

Philips AirFryer Essential Compact Analog – $139.30 (save $59.70)

LEGO deals

Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet – $71.20 (save $17.80)

Marvel Super Heroes Venom – $71.20 (save $17.80)

Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall – $119.20 (save $29.80)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Hogwarts Clock Tower – $95.20 (save $23.80)

Harry Potter Hogwarts Astronomy Tower – $119.20 (save $29.80)

LEGO Architecture Empire State Building – $129 (save $20)

LEGO Architecture Dubai – $63.20 (save $15.80)

Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer – $879.20 (save $219.80)

Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina – $423.20 (save $105.80)

Star Wars Millennium Falcon – $175.20 (save $43.80)

Stranger Things The Upside Down – $279.20 (save $69.80)

You can find all these great savings over on Big W’s website.

For more Click Frenzy deals, keep an eye on Lifehacker over the next few days.