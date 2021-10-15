6 Affordable Kitchen Scales for Precision Baking

If you’re someone who loves cooking, owning a good set of kitchen scales is essential. Properly weighing and measuring your ingredients can be the secret to fluffy cupcakes, perfectly risen bread, and beyond.

And if you’re going to invest, it’s worth making sure you purchase a set that is easy to use, fast and accurate. Of course, you can’t try them all before you buy, so it’s likely you’ll lean on research and peer reviews to help make your shopping choices.

In the spirit of saving you precious time (more for baking!), we’ve gone ahead and done the hard work for you. We’ve trawled Amazon to find the top-recommended kitchen scales according to your fellow chefs.

The Best Kitchen Scales

With well over a thousand 5-star reviews on Amazon, the Raniaco kitchen scales have quickly become essential. Users agree that it’s easy to use, easy to clean and accurate. It features an easy to read LCD display, an automatic switch-off function and a sleek modern design.

You can buy the Raniaco Kitchen Scales Digital Food Scales ($20.99) from Amazon here.

If you’re someone who likes to food prep, these scales are a good way to ensure you measure portion sizes correctly. Made from stainless steel, these scales are easy to use, store, and, most importantly, easy to clean.

You can buy the Nicewell Food Scales ($34.89) from Amazon here.

Offt, with over 50,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, the Ozeri kitchen scales are clearly a best-seller. It was designed with an easy to read LCD screen, automatic unit conversion and a large weighing platform.

You can buy the Ozeri ZK14-B Pronto Digital Multifunction Kitchen and Food Scales ($22.66) from Amazon here.

We love this particular set of kitchen scales because it comes with a scale tray, so if you weigh out cooking ingredients that come in powder form, like flour, you can do it easily without any mess.

You can buy the AMIR Digital Kitchen Scales ($19.99) from Amazon here.

If you’re after something with a sleek, modern design. These black scales from AccWeight are an excellent choice. The majority of Amazon reviewers found them easy to use, accurate and fantastic for baking!

You can buy the AccuWeight 201 Digital Multifunction Food Scales ($15.28) from Amazon here.

While the OXO Food Scales might be more expensive than the ones listed above, over 2,000 reviewers think they’re worth it! The set comes with a pull out LED display so you can see clearly when weighing more oversized items. It also has a sleek, easy to clean body and a portable, cord-free design.

You can buy the OXO Food Scales ($71.55) from Amazon here.