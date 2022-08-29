Level Up Your Life

8 Affordable Digital Kitchen Scales for Precision Baking

Bree Grant

Published 2 hours ago: August 29, 2022 at 2:50 pm -
8 Affordable Digital Kitchen Scales for Precision Baking
Image: Amazon / KarpenkovDenis
If you’re a sucker for baking tasty treats for your family and friends, owning a good set of kitchen scales is an essential tool to add to your arsenal. Why? Properly weighing and measuring your ingredients can be the difference between fluffy, perfectly risen cupcakes and sad little flops.

And if you’re going to invest, it’s worth making sure you purchase a set that is easy to use, fast and accurate. Of course, you can’t try them all before you buy, so it’s likely you’ll lean on research and peer reviews to help make your shopping choices.

In the spirit of saving you precious time (more for baking!), we’ve gone ahead and done the hard work for you. We’ve trawled the internet to find the top-recommended kitchen scales according to your fellow chefs.

The Best Kitchen Scales

Electronic Stainless Steel Digital Scale

8 Affordable Digital Kitchen Scales for Precision Baking
Image: eBay

If you’re after a no-frills, basic food scale to make sure your baked goods are at the peak of their game, this Digital Scale will ensure your ingredients are measured to perfection with its high precision weight sensor, all-in-one touch button, and multi-function capability for weight, milk and water.

Where to buy: eBay ($11.39 with code ‘BRAND5OFF’)

KKBank Kitchen Scale

Kitchen scales, best food scales, best kitchen scales, baking scale, food scales
Image: Amazon

Weigh all your ingredients accurately with the KKBank Kitchen scales. These kitchen scales were designed with a sleek stainless steel platform and anti-fingerprint technology for easy cleaning and maintenance. The slim design also allows for easy storage in small kitchens. 

Where to buy: Amazon ($19.99)

Raniaco Kitchen Scales Digital Food Scales

kitchen scales
Image: eBay

With well over a thousand five-star reviews on Amazon, the Raniaco kitchen scales have quickly become essential. Users agree that it’s easy to use, easy to clean and accurate. It features an easy to read LCD display, an automatic switch-off function and a sleek modern design.

Where to buy: Amazon ($34.46), eBay ($34.89)

Nicewell Food Scale

Kitchen scales, best food scales, best kitchen scales, baking scale, food scales
Image: Amazon

If you’re someone who likes to food prep, these scales are a good way to ensure you measure portion sizes correctly. Made from stainless steel, these scales are easy to use, store, and, most importantly, easy to clean.

Where to buy: Amazon ($55.16)

Ozeri ZK14-B Pronto Digital Multifunction Kitchen and Food Scale

8 Affordable Digital Kitchen Scales for Precision Baking
Image: Amazon

Offt, with over 50,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, the Ozeri kitchen scales are clearly a best-seller. It was designed with an easy to read LCD screen, automatic unit conversion and a large weighing platform.

Where to buy: Amazon ($30.86)

AMIR Digital Kitchen Scale

Kitchen scales, best food scales, best kitchen scales, baking scale, food scales
Image: eBay

We love this particular set of kitchen scales because it comes with a scale tray, so if you weigh out cooking ingredients that come in powder form, like flour, you can do it easily without any mess.

Where to buy: Amazon ($22.49), eBay ($36.04 with code ‘PREC2CAUG’)

AccuWeight 201 Digital Multifunction Food Scale

8 Affordable Digital Kitchen Scales for Precision Baking
Image: eBay

If you’re after something with a sleek, modern design. These black scales from AccWeight are an excellent choice. The majority of Amazon reviewers found them easy to use, accurate and fantastic for baking!

Where to buy: Amazon ($20.99), eBay ($33.99)

OXO Good Grips Food Scale

Kitchen scales, best food scales, best kitchen scales, baking scale, food scales
Image: Amazon

 

While the OXO baking scales might be more expensive than the ones listed above, over 1,500 reviewers think they’re worth it! The set comes with a pull-out LED display so you can see clearly when weighing more oversized items. It also has a sleek, easy to clean body and a portable, cord-free design.

Where to buy: Amazon ($55.71)

Bree Grant

Bree (aka @_breegrant) has been playing with beauty products since she was tall enough to reach her mothers makeup bag. She lives for testing out products before they hit shelves and has been known to put her body on the line for a sex toy review or two. (Someones gotta do it?!) When she’s not busy being the E-Commerce Editor at PEDESTRIAN.TV, and the Australian versions of VICE, Refinery29, Business Insider, Gizmodo, Lifehacker and Kotaku, she’s usually at the beach attempting to live out her Blue Crush dreams, shell necklace included.

