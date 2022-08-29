8 Affordable Digital Kitchen Scales for Precision Baking

If you’re a sucker for baking tasty treats for your family and friends, owning a good set of kitchen scales is an essential tool to add to your arsenal. Why? Properly weighing and measuring your ingredients can be the difference between fluffy, perfectly risen cupcakes and sad little flops.

And if you’re going to invest, it’s worth making sure you purchase a set that is easy to use, fast and accurate. Of course, you can’t try them all before you buy, so it’s likely you’ll lean on research and peer reviews to help make your shopping choices.

In the spirit of saving you precious time (more for baking!), we’ve gone ahead and done the hard work for you. We’ve trawled the internet to find the top-recommended kitchen scales according to your fellow chefs.

The Best Kitchen Scales

If you’re after a no-frills, basic food scale to make sure your baked goods are at the peak of their game, this Digital Scale will ensure your ingredients are measured to perfection with its high precision weight sensor, all-in-one touch button, and multi-function capability for weight, milk and water.

Where to buy: eBay ($11.39 with code ‘BRAND5OFF’)

Weigh all your ingredients accurately with the KKBank Kitchen scales. These kitchen scales were designed with a sleek stainless steel platform and anti-fingerprint technology for easy cleaning and maintenance. The slim design also allows for easy storage in small kitchens.

Where to buy: Amazon ($19.99)

With well over a thousand five-star reviews on Amazon, the Raniaco kitchen scales have quickly become essential. Users agree that it’s easy to use, easy to clean and accurate. It features an easy to read LCD display, an automatic switch-off function and a sleek modern design.

Where to buy: Amazon ($34.46), eBay ($34.89)

If you’re someone who likes to food prep, these scales are a good way to ensure you measure portion sizes correctly. Made from stainless steel, these scales are easy to use, store, and, most importantly, easy to clean.

Where to buy: Amazon ($55.16)

Offt, with over 50,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, the Ozeri kitchen scales are clearly a best-seller. It was designed with an easy to read LCD screen, automatic unit conversion and a large weighing platform.

Where to buy: Amazon ($30.86)

We love this particular set of kitchen scales because it comes with a scale tray, so if you weigh out cooking ingredients that come in powder form, like flour, you can do it easily without any mess.

Where to buy: Amazon ($22.49), eBay ($36.04 with code ‘PREC2CAUG’)

If you’re after something with a sleek, modern design. These black scales from AccWeight are an excellent choice. The majority of Amazon reviewers found them easy to use, accurate and fantastic for baking!

Where to buy: Amazon ($20.99), eBay ($33.99)

While the OXO baking scales might be more expensive than the ones listed above, over 1,500 reviewers think they’re worth it! The set comes with a pull-out LED display so you can see clearly when weighing more oversized items. It also has a sleek, easy to clean body and a portable, cord-free design.

Where to buy: Amazon ($55.71)