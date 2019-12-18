Why Your Kitchen Needs A Digital Scale

Image: Getty Images

If there is one kitchen tool that can improve the quality and consistency of your cooking, it's the digital scale. Unlike measuring things by volume, weighing out your ingredients eliminates any doubt you may have about whether you're "doing it right."

Beyond giving you peace of mind, a scale can improve the quality of your culinary life like so:

It will make your baking better: A cup of flour may seem like a pretty easy thing to measure, but not everyone scoops the same way. In fact, Cook's Illustrated found that using the "dip and sweep" method can result in a variance of up to 20% by weight. Weighing your dry ingredients ensures you're following the recipe as precisely as possible, resulting in consistently perfect baked goods.

Of course, not all kitchen scales are created equally, so pick a good one. This $20 model comes with a space-saving compact design, imperial or metric measurements and up to 5kg capacity. However, any lightweight, accurate scale that can convert between imperial and metric and units will treat you right.