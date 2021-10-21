Here’s What Facial Rollers Actually Do (and Which Ones Are Worth Your Money)

If you love your morning and nightly skincare routine, you’ve probably heard of just about every tool under the sun. From supersonic cleansing devices to facial rollers, there’s no shortage of gizmos promising to transform your face. But should we really believe the hype when it comes to facial rollers, or is it just a load of nonsense?

Face rollers have catapulted themselves into many people’s bathrooms as a popular skincare tool. Some believe they have serious health and beauty benefits while others just like how they feel on their face. A lot of rollers are made from things like jade and quartz. They usually have a handle at one end and a smooth roller on the other, but some can have rollers at both ends.

Facial roller benefits

Okay, so we know what they are but do they actually do anything? If you ask a bunch of people if facial rollers are truly beneficial and you’ll probably get a mixed response. Some people swear by them while others say they could take it or leave it. Regardless of your stance, there are quite a few benefits to using one daily.

Lymphatic drainage is probably the biggest benefit. If you’ve ever woken up in the morning and your face and eyes have felt a little puffy, a facial roller can help to remove inflammation and swelling by moving the lymphatic fluid.

Some people believe it can help your skincare products to work better. While the jury is still out on this one, facial massage does increase blood circulation, so it’s possible that it can help the skin to soak up your product. That being said, this study found that anti-aging creams worked better on women who used a vibrating facial massager than those who just used their hands.

Facial rollers made from rose quartz and jade do have the power to stay quite cold (even more so if you leave them in the fridge), so this can definitely help with inflammation and redness in the skin.

At the end of the day, and all benefits aside, skincare is really all about doing what feels good to you. If you love the feeling of a rose quartz facial roller in the morning, then go to town with it. Below, we’ve rounded up a few different facial roller options. Some are low-key, while others have fancy shapes and vibrating abilities – the choice is entirely yours.

Best facial rollers to try

This is probably the first thing that comes to mind when you think of a facial roller. You can use the larger side for things like your face and neck, while the smaller side is great for under your eyes and around your nose. The gua sha tool is perfect for working serums into the skin and circulating blood around the face.

You can buy the Rose Quartz Roller and Gua Sha ($16.49) from Amazon here.

Made from 100% natural jade, this roller is easy to use and feels smooth on the skin. Pop it in the fridge for an even greater cooling effect in the morning.

You can buy the Natural Jade Roller ($6.99) from Amazon here.

If you’re looking to kick your roller experience up a notch, this vibrating one is just the ticket. With a vibrating rose quartz stone, this tool will help stimulate circulation, promote collagen production and help to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

You can buy the Vibrating Facial Roller ($27.71) from Amazon here.

If you love waking up your face with something cold in the morning, this is the perfect roller for you. The cooling effect is great for reducing puffiness and promoting lymphatic drainage while the massager hugs your face to ensure maximum efficiency.

You can buy the Ice Roller ($11.79) from Amazon here.

The great feature of this device is its multifunctional head, allowing you to opt for a T-shape or a facial roller. The T-shaped head is electric, meaning it’ll send small vibrations through your skin as you run it along your face for deeper penetration into the skin. The facial roller is great for working skincare products deeper into your face afterwards.

You can buy the 2-in-1 Beauty Bar ($25.99) from Amazon here.

This roller is at the higher end of the price scale, but it really looks the part, doesn’t it? The little spikes on the end will really work into your skin and help your oils and serums seep in to work their magic.

You can buy the Skin Gym Goldie Face Roller ($120) from Amazon here.

Not only will this roller give your face a lovely, relaxing massage, it’ll also help with lymphatic drainage and face sculpting. It’s really out here doing the most.

You can buy the SALT BY HENDRIX Y-Shaped Face Sculptor ($69.95) from Amazon here.

