These Skincare Devices Look Like Sex Toys

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

There’s stimulation and there’s stimulation and in this case, we’re talking about your skin.

While the other kind — the sex kind — is all kinds of orgasmic (no pun intended), have you ever noticed that the skincare devices you see on the internet seriously look like they could also send you off with a big bang?

From facial toning devices to questionable looking contour face rollers, here is your guide to some very sexual looking skincare devices.

Foreo Bear Facial Toning Skincare Device

Skincare brand Foreo is known for its colourful and somewhat questionable-looking products and the Bear Facial Toning Device is no different. It has facial workout device featuring microcurrents and T-Sonic Pulsations that safely and effectively assist to lift and tone your face and neck muscles. We can think of a few other things this could pulsate against…

Buy the BEAR Facial Toning Device from THE ICONIC for $98.75 here.

Foreo Luna 3 Plus Facial Cleansing Smart Device

Another pulsating Foreo product (see, we told you) – the Luna 3 Plus Facial Cleansing Smart Device – has two unique modes: Cleansing Mode and Microcurrent Mode. Your face will feel refreshed and cleansed in no time. This is available from THE ICONIC, which now does Saturday delivery for $14.95 if you’re in Sydney – just place your order by 2pm AEST that day to receive by 9pm.

Buy the Luna 3 Plus Facial Cleansing Smart Device from THE ICONIC for $349 here.

Miz Casa and Co Contour Face Roller Rose Quartz

Every time we look at the Miz Casa and Co Contour Rose Quartz Face roller we google. If this doesn’t resemble some sort of every-which-way sex toy, we don’t know what does. As we know, this isn’t actually used for sex but the two massaging roller balls help shape and firm your facial features and rejuvenate your appearance.

Buy the Miz Casa and Co Contour Rose Quartz Face Roller from THE ICONIC for $59 here.

Aceology Ice Globe Facial Massager

We’re not sure where these would go if they were a sex toy, but the Aceology Ice Globe is a facial massager and works most effectively with serums already applied to your skin, helping to massage your facial tissue.

Buy the Aceology Ice Globe Facial Massager from THE ICONIC for $64 here.

Skin Gym Face Trainer

Ah, the Skin Gym Face Trainer. Yes, a face trainer. We don’t know what you were thinking… This skincare device is to be used between 5-10 minutes daily on your face or neck to firm up your skin.

Buy the Skin Gym Face Trainer from Sephora for $101 here.

Dermalist SkinWand Facial Cleansing Brush

Goodness me! The Dermalist SkinWand Facial Cleansing Brush looks more like a phallic symbol than it does a cleansing brush, however, beauty lovers of this product swear by it. It has exfoliating and smoothing properties allowing skin to look more radiant.

Buy the Dermalist SkinWand Facial Cleansing Brush from Adore Beauty for $94 here.

NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device

The NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Skincare Device is the most expensive of the lot, so it’s no wonder it has so many features. While we know what you’re thinking, it is actually an advanced microcurrent facial toning device that helps improve facial contour, tone, and appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in just five minutes a day.

Well then.

Buy the Dermalist SkinWand Facial Cleansing Brush from Amazon for $821.39 here.