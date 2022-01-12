Ice Globe Facial Rollers are the Perfect Addition to Your Summer Skincare Routine

If you’re partial to an at-home facial, ice globe facial rollers could become a go-to in your summer skincare routine. Loved by celebrities and experts alike, these chilly little treats help reduce the appearance of fine lines, puffy skin, and redness. Think of them as the Instagrammable equivalent of freezing spoons to pop over your puffy eyes.

The cold shock from the globes is said to cause the blood vessels to constrict, reducing inflammation, decreasing swelling and draining any excess fluids (read: lymphatic drainage). Thus firming and tightening the skin. Experts also believe that the temporary increase in localised blood flow caused by chilly temperatures can help your skincare products penetrate deeper into the skin for better results. We’ll take it!

Oh, you didn’t hear it from me, but facial rollers are also great for when you’ve got a killer hangover and need a little cooling on the temples.

If you consider your interest officially piqued, we’ve rounded up a few ice globe facial rollers worth investing in.

Likely, you’ve already seen the Aceology Ice Globe Facial Massagers all over social media. They’re the perfect addition to your self-care routine. Simply pop them in the fridge or a bowl of ice for around 10 minutes before massaging your face. Gently glide or roll globes over your face in slow, gentle strokes, taking time to pause on the eye area and in areas with more inflammation or breakouts. This way, you can soothe any redness or aggravation.

You can buy the Aceology Ice Globe Facial Massagers ($64) from THE ICONIC here.

If you’d like something a little cheaper (and with a little more sparkle), try the Cibluty Facaila Globes. They’re easy to use, quick to cool in the freezer and are a nice little pick-me-up in your morning routine. These ones also come with some cute little grips to keep your fingers from freezing while you massage your face.

You can buy the Cibluty Facial Ice Globes ($39.99) from Amazon here.

Designed with clumsier folks in mind (hi, me!), the Enzo Ice Globes are made from stainless steel. This means not only are they unbreakable, but they can also be stored in the refrigerator, unlike the above glass sets, while doing the exact same job. Nice!

You can buy the Enzo Ice Globes for Facials ($58.88) from Amazon here.