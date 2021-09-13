Savage X Fenty Volume 3: What to Expect From Rihanna’s Next Fashion Show

Musician, designer, business mogul and actress, Rihanna (or Robyn Rihanna Fenty), exploded into the fashion world when she introduced us to Savage X Fenty. The lingerie brand, which heroes bold designs, confidence and inclusivity, is not only known for its beautiful pieces, but its fashion shows are a fierce marriage of music, design, representation and performance.

If you’ve seen the first two Savage x Fenty shows (Vol. 1 and Vol. 2) you’ll know that these events are stacked with a-list models and music artists, along with lingerie looks you’ll soon be desperate to see lining your drawers.

Rihanna recently took to Instagram to warn fans that “ya best READY ready” because Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 is on the way. Here’s everything we know about the show so far.

When and where can we watch Savage x Fenty Vol. 3?

The next runway show celebrating Savage x Fenty’s new fashion collection is slated for September 24, 2021. Seeing as Aus is a few hours ahead, that likely means we’ll get access to the Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3 on September 25.

You’ll likely be able to find clips of the show on Instagram by hunting through posts from Rihanna and the performers from the show, but the only way to catch the complete show is through Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video is also the home of the first two Savage x Fenty shows, which you can catch here and here.

Who is set to perform in the fashion show?

We don’t have much insight into the list of names just yet, however it has been reported that model and actress Emily Ratajkowsk is among the talent taking to the runway.

In previous years, we’ve seen the Hadid sisters, Lizzo, Laverne Cox, Cara Delevingne, Willow Smith, Demi Moore, Paris Hilton and Normani hit the Savage x Fenty stage so we can expect the casting list to be impressive for Vol. 3 – that’s for sure.

Vol. 2 also saw the colossally talented choreographer Parris Goebel head up the dance element for the show. While it doesn’t appear that Goebel’s involvement has been confirmed for Vol 3., the dance legend’s posts on Instagram regarding the upcoming show suggest she may (fingers crossed) have returned for the gig.

Where can I buy the new lingerie designs?

You can shop the collection on the website here as well as on Amazon here. It’s expected that as soon as the 2021 show goes live, folks will be able to shop the latest designs from these websites, so keep a keen eye.