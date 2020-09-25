Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney, and Binge in October

October’s a great month to sit back on the couch and sink a few hours into your favourite new shows and movies. With great content on the way from Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney, and Binge, let’s dig in to the full schedule.

Netflix’s streaming highlights for October

Emily in Paris (2/10/2020)

Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris. Her new life is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles work, friendships, and romance.

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 (19/10/2020)

In six new episodes, Unsolved Mysteries profiles more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences. Perhaps one viewer holds the key to solving these cases. Detectives, journalists, and family members offer intriguing theories in this gripping series, from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness (22/10/2020)

Sara Howard calls on her friends Dr. Laszlo Kreizler and journalist John Moore for assistance when she’s hired to find the Spanish ambassador’s kidnapped baby, leading to the discovery of a disturbing series of murders.

All synopses provided by Netflix Australia.

Netflix’s full streaming list

1 October

Bom Dia, Verônica

Carmen Sandiego: Season 3

Magnolia

New Girl: Season 1 – 7

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood

Riding in Cars with Boys

The Hungover Games

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

The Worst Witch: Season 4

2 October

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween

Ahí te encargo

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Emily In Paris

Òlòtūré

Serious Men

Song Exploder

The Binding

Vampires vs. the Bronx

4 October

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

6 October

StarBeam: Halloween Hero

7 October

Hubie Halloween

To the Lake

9 October

Deaf U

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio

Ginny Weds Sunny

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters

The Forty-Year-Old Version

The Haunting of Bly Manor

12 October

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3

The Intern

13 October

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer

14 October

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky

15 October

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting

Batman Begins

Love Like the Falling Rain

Rooting for Roona

Social Distance

16 October

Alguien tiene que morir

Dream Home Makeover

Grand Army

La Révolution

Pup Academy: Season 2

Star Trek: Discovery: Season 3

The Big Bang Theory: Season 12

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3

The Trial of the Chicago 7

19 October

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2

20 October

Paranormal Activity 4

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection

21 October

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3

Rebecca

22 October

Cadaver

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness

You Me Her: Season 5

23 October

8 Mile

About Time

Barbarians

Bridesmaids

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

King Kong

Les Misérables

Move

Mr Bean’s Holiday

Nanny McPhee

Neighbors

Over the Moon

Perdida

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Queen’s Gambit

This Is 40

Wild Child

27 October

Blood of Zeus

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4

Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine

Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada

28 October

Holidate

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight

30 October

Bronx

His House

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4

Suburra: Season 3

The Day of the Lord

Coming to Stan in October

Brand New World (16/10/2020)

Imagining a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself, Brave New World follows Bernard Marx and Lenina Crowne, New Londoners who have only ever known a rigid social order, a perfect pharmaceutical called Soma and a culture of instant gratification and ubiquitous sex.

The Good Lord Bird (4/10/2020)

The Good Lord Bird is told from the point of view of Onion, a fictional enslaved boy who becomes a member of Brown’s motley family of abolitionist soldiers during Bleeding Kansas – a time when the state was a battleground between pro- and anti-slavery forces – and eventually finds himself participating in the famous 1859 raid on the U.S. Armory at Harpers Ferry.

The Spanish Princess (11/10/2020)

The second and concluding part of The Spanish Princess continues the story of Queen Catherine and Henry VIII Ruairi O’Connor, who preside over the most glamorous court in Europe and are beloved by their people. Together they create an England that is proud, confident and strong enough to withstand threat from abroad.

All synopses provided by Stan.

Stan’s full streaming list

1 October

MisUnderstandings of Miscarriage (M.U.M)

Code 404: Season 1

Disturbing the Peace

Harlots: Seasons 1 – 3

Watchmen (2009)

Colette

Antichrist

Killers (2010)

2 October

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 51

Where’s Wally?: Season

68 Whiskey: Season 1

Pride & Prejudice & Zombies

The Female Brain

Legend

American Ninja

American Ninja 2

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation

3 October

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Secret Scripture

Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 33

4 October

The Good Lord Bird: Season 1, Episode 1

Power Book II: Ghost – Season 1, Episode 5

The Comedy Store: Season 1, Episode 1

Monster Beach: Season 1, Episodes 34 & 35

Evil Dead II

5 October

The Circus: Season 5, Episode 16

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 52

Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 13

We Are Your Friends

The Party

The Battle of Britain (1969)

The Russia House

6 October

Z For Zachariah

Life, Itself (2018)

Amos and Andrew

Honeymoon in Vegas

Vampire’s Kiss

7 October

Miranda: Seasons 1 – 3

Bran Nue Dae

P.S. I Love You

The Big Country

The Hawaiians

Khartoum

Number One

8 October

Cold Feet: Seasons 1 – 9

Speed

Racer

Chaplin

10 To Midnight

Messenger Of Death

The Passage (1979)

Taras Bulba

9 October

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 53

Patriots Day

The Flash: Season 6

Salvador

Bad Influence

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Ma

10 October

The Nutcracker

Canadian Bacon

11 October

The Good Lord Bird: Season 1, Episode 2

The Comedy Store: Season 1, Episode 2

The Spanish Princess: Season 1 (Part 2): Episode 9

The Young Victoria

12 October

Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 14

The Circus: Season 5, Episode 17

Mr. Robot: Seasons 1 – 3

Hoosiers

Ghoulies

Ghoulies II

13 October

The Prince

Murder on the Orient

Express (1974)

Invasion of the Body Snatcher

14 October

Mr. Selfridge: Seasons 1 – 4

The Dish

Highway to Hell

The Return of The Living Dead

15 October

Total Recall

Red Heat

Raw Deal

Red Sonja

Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings

16 October

Brave New World: Season 1

The Mummy (’99)

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor

Howling II: Your Sister is a Werewolf

17 October

The Holiday

Pitch Black

The Chronicles Of Riddick

Riddick

18 October

The Good Lord Bird: Season 1, Episode 3

The Comedy Store: Season 1, Episode 3

The Spanish Princess: Season 1 Part 2: Episode 10

Grimsby

The First Power

19 October

Desus

& Mero: Season 2, Episode 54

Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 15

The Circus: Season 5, Episode 18

Unforgotten: Season 3

Dr. Phibes Rises Again!

20 October

Lawless

Universal Soldier

Cliffhanger

Blood Simple (Director’s Cut)

Pit and the Pendulum

21 October

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 1, Episode 7

Psycho (’60)

The Birds

Rear Window

Rope

Saboteur

The Last Kiss

At Close Range

Johnny Cool

22 October

Valor: Season 1

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years

The Doors

This Is Spinal Tap

In the Head of the Night (1967)

Little Dorrit: Part 1 & 2

23 October

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 55

Abduction

Blow Out

Marty

Nell

24 October

Gran Torino

National Lampoon’s Movie Madness

The Thing

25 October

The Good Lord Bird: Season 1, Episode 4

The Comedy Store: Season 1, Episode 4

The Spanish Princess: Season 1 Part 2: Episode 11

The Wedding Date

26 October

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 56

Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 16

The Circus: Season 5, Episode 19

The Call

The Pianist

The Cutting Edge

Flesh + Blood

27 October

Informer 3838:

Season 1

The Legend of Zorro

Rancho Deluxe

Stay Hungry

28 October

The Bay: Season 1

The Way Way Back

The Madness of King George

Mr. Accident

29 October

Miss Sloane

Are We Officially Dating?

Cold Turkey

Fitzwilly

Love Is All There Is

Some Kind of a Nut

30 October

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 57

The Inbetweeners (2011 Movie)

MacGyver (2016): Seasons 1 – 4

On the Beach (1959)

Peter’s Friends

Supernova

31 October

Condor: Season 2

The Runaways

WarGame

Amazon Prime Video’s streaming highlights for October

Savage X Fenty Show (2/10/2020)

The highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 is an extraordinary fashion experience featuring a combination of models, actors and dancers wearing the latest savage styles, with special performances from some of the hottest names in music.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (2/10/2020)

The Walking Dead: World Beyond expands the universe of The Walking Dead, delving into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest.

Truth Seekers (30/10/2020)

Truth Seekers is an eight-part series that revolves around a group of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures for all to see. However, as they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers, and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying and even deadly, as they uncover a cult leader’s mass conspiracy to sacrifice his unwitting followers to achieve immortality.

Amazon’s full October list

1 October

Money Monster

The Walking Dead: World Beyond S1

Soltos Em Floripa S1

2 October

Savage X Fenty Show S2

Bug Diaries Halloween Special S1

3 October

Emma

4 October

The Lucky One

5 October

The Founder

6 October

Black Box

The Lie

8 October

My Spy

9 October

Carolina Marin S1

Sons Of The Soil : Jaipur Pink Panthers S1

12 October

Life

The Mortal Instruments: City Of Bones

13 October

Evil Eye

Nocturne

15 October

Bombshell

Sonic The Hedgehog

16 October

The Good Doctor S3

Time

What The Constitution Means To Me S1

17 October

The Invisible Man

Jay And Silent Bob Reboot

The Wishmas Tree

23 October

Mirzapur S2

Nos4a2 S2

27 October

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island

30 October

Robin Hood

The Challenge: Eta S1

Truth Seekers S1

Disney’s streaming highlights for October

The Mandalorian S2 (30/10/2020)

The Mandalorian and The Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

Ford V Ferrari (2/10/2020)

Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in Ford v Ferrari, based on the true story of visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby and fearless British-born driver Ken Miles, who together build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company and take on the dominating race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.

Disney’s full October list

2 October

Bunk’d (Season 4) Episodes 26-30

One Day At Disney (Season 1, Episode 44)

Weird But True! (Season 3, Episode 8)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Season 1, Episode 2)

Zenimation (Season 1, Episode 11)

9 October

America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 18) Episodes 1-22

One Day At Disney (Season 1, Episode 45)

Weird But True! (Season 3, Episode 9)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Season 1, Episode 3)

The Right Stuff (Season 1, Episodes 1-2)

16 October

Clouds

Disney Junior’s The Rocketeer (Season 1) Episodes 1-22

One Day At Disney (Season 1, Episode 46)

Weird But True! (Season 3, Episode 10)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Season 1, Episode 4)

The Right Stuff (Season 1, Episode 3)

23 October

The Big Fib (Season 1) Epsiodes 16-30

Weird But True! (Season 1, Episode 11)

One Day At Disney (Season 1, Episode 47)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Season 1, Episode 5)

The Right Stuff (Season 1, Episode 4)

30 October

The Mandalorian

One Day At Disney (Season 1, Episode 48)

Weird But True! (Season 3, Episode 12)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Season 1, Episode 6)

The Right Stuff (Season 1, Episode 5)

Binge’s streaming highlights for October

Chewing Gum (2/10/2020)

Created by and starring Michaela Coel, the series follows Tracey Gordon (Coel), a religious Beyonce-obsessed 24-year-old who is fast finding out that the more she learns about the world, the less she understands.

The Undoing (26/10/2020)

The psychological thriller, based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s Novel ‘You Should Have Known’, follows upper-class New York City couple, Grace (Nicole Kidman), a successful therapist, and her devoted husband, Jonathan Fraser (Hugh Grant), who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. However, overnight a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations.

Binge’s full October list

1 October

The West Wing, Seasons 1 – 7

Empire, Season 5

Psychopaths With Piers Morgan

Raised By Wolves, Season 1, Episode 10

2 October

Chewing Gum, Seasons 1 & 2

Burden of Truth, Season 3, Episode 6

Hypothetical, Seasons 1 & 2

The Bradshaw Bunch, Season 1

Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Season 19, Episode 4

The Real Housewives of NYC, Season 12, Episode 25

3 October

The Twilight Movie Franchise – Twilight, Twilight Saga: Eclipse, Twilight Saga: New Moon, Twilight

Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

4 October

The Vow, Season 1, Episode 3

5 October

The Walking Dead, Season 10 ‘A Certain Doom’

Warrior, Season 2, Episode 1

Lovecraft Country, Season 1, Episode 8

The Firm, Season 1

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 5, Episode 10

6 October

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 5 Episode 19

Taskmaster, Season 8

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 7, Episode 25

7 October

Songland, Season 1, Episode 1

Alone, Season 7, Episode 10

Agents of Chaos Two-Part Documentary

8 October

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 15

9 October

The Shop: Uninterrupted, Season 1

12 October

Fear The Walking Dead, Season 6

13 October

90 Day Fiancé, Season 6

14 October

Million Dollar Matchmaker, Season 2

15 October

Mission Galapagos, Season 1

Ex On The Beach USA, Season 3

Grand Designs UK, Seasons 1 – 4

16 October

The Big Bang Theory, Season 12

The Shop: Uninterrupted, Season 2

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch, Season 1, Episodes 1 – 3

The Intern

Captain Phillips

David Brent: Life On The Road

Scooby-Doo

17 October

The Invisible Man

Batman Begins

18 October

The Dead Pool

Hannibal

Diana

19 October

On Tour With Asperger’s Are Us, Season 1

20 October

Shipping Wars, Seasons 4 & 5

21 October

Planet Earth: The Making Of, Season 1

22 October

Equal, Season 1

23 October

Spy Game

Vacancy

Seven Psychopaths

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

24 October

Sweeney Todd

Somersault

Bonfire of the Vanities

25 October

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Anna And The Apocalypse

26 October

The Undoing

27 October

Hardcore Pawn, Season 13

28 October

Don’t Tell The Bride, Season 14

Soul of America

29 October

Wild Shepherdess, Season 1

30 October

Celebrity Ghost Stories Season 1, Episodes 1 – 3