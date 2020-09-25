Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney, and Binge in October

October’s a great month to sit back on the couch and sink a few hours into your favourite new shows and movies. With great content on the way from Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney, and Binge, let’s dig in to the full schedule.
Netflix’s streaming highlights for October
Emily in Paris (2/10/2020)
Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris. Her new life is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles work, friendships, and romance.
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 (19/10/2020)
In six new episodes, Unsolved Mysteries profiles more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences. Perhaps one viewer holds the key to solving these cases. Detectives, journalists, and family members offer intriguing theories in this gripping series, from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.
The Alienist: Angel of Darkness (22/10/2020)
Sara Howard calls on her friends Dr. Laszlo Kreizler and journalist John Moore for assistance when she’s hired to find the Spanish ambassador’s kidnapped baby, leading to the discovery of a disturbing series of murders.
All synopses provided by Netflix Australia.
Netflix’s full streaming list
1 October
- Bom Dia, Verônica
- Carmen Sandiego: Season 3
- Magnolia
- New Girl: Season 1 – 7
- Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood
- Riding in Cars with Boys
- The Hungover Games
- The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
- The Worst Witch: Season 4
2 October
- A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween
- Ahí te encargo
- Dick Johnson Is Dead
- Emily In Paris
- Òlòtūré
- Serious Men
- Song Exploder
- The Binding
- Vampires vs. the Bronx
4 October
- David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
6 October
- StarBeam: Halloween Hero
7 October
- Hubie Halloween
- To the Lake
9 October
- Deaf U
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio
- Ginny Weds Sunny
- Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters
- The Forty-Year-Old Version
- The Haunting of Bly Manor
12 October
- Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3
- The Intern
13 October
- Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef
- The Cabin with Bert Kreischer
14 October
- BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky
15 October
- A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting
- Batman Begins
- Love Like the Falling Rain
- Rooting for Roona
- Social Distance
16 October
- Alguien tiene que morir
- Dream Home Makeover
- Grand Army
- La Révolution
- Pup Academy: Season 2
- Star Trek: Discovery: Season 3
- The Big Bang Theory: Season 12
- The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
19 October
- Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2
20 October
- Paranormal Activity 4
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection
21 October
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3
- Rebecca
22 October
- Cadaver
- The Alienist: Angel of Darkness
- You Me Her: Season 5
23 October
- 8 Mile
- About Time
- Barbarians
- Bridesmaids
- Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- King Kong
- Les Misérables
- Move
- Mr Bean’s Holiday
- Nanny McPhee
- Neighbors
- Over the Moon
- Perdida
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- The Queen’s Gambit
- This Is 40
- Wild Child
27 October
- Blood of Zeus
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4
- Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine
- Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada
28 October
- Holidate
- Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight
30 October
- Bronx
- His House
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4
- Suburra: Season 3
- The Day of the Lord
Coming to Stan in October
Brand New World (16/10/2020)
Imagining a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself, Brave New World follows Bernard Marx and Lenina Crowne, New Londoners who have only ever known a rigid social order, a perfect pharmaceutical called Soma and a culture of instant gratification and ubiquitous sex.
The Good Lord Bird (4/10/2020)
The Good Lord Bird is told from the point of view of Onion, a fictional enslaved boy who becomes a member of Brown’s motley family of abolitionist soldiers during Bleeding Kansas – a time when the state was a battleground between pro- and anti-slavery forces – and eventually finds himself participating in the famous 1859 raid on the U.S. Armory at Harpers Ferry.
The Spanish Princess (11/10/2020)
The second and concluding part of The Spanish Princess continues the story of Queen Catherine and Henry VIII Ruairi O’Connor, who preside over the most glamorous court in Europe and are beloved by their people. Together they create an England that is proud, confident and strong enough to withstand threat from abroad.
All synopses provided by Stan.
Stan’s full streaming list
1 October
- MisUnderstandings of Miscarriage (M.U.M)
- Code 404: Season 1
- Disturbing the Peace
- Harlots: Seasons 1 – 3
- Watchmen (2009)
- Colette
- Antichrist
- Killers (2010)
2 October
- Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 51
- Where’s Wally?: Season
- 68 Whiskey: Season 1
- Pride & Prejudice & Zombies
- The Female Brain
- Legend
- American Ninja
- American Ninja 2
- American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt
- American Ninja 4: The Annihilation
3 October
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- Secret Scripture
- Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 33
4 October
- The Good Lord Bird: Season 1, Episode 1
- Power Book II: Ghost – Season 1, Episode 5
- The Comedy Store: Season 1, Episode 1
- Monster Beach: Season 1, Episodes 34 & 35
- Evil Dead II
5 October
- The Circus: Season 5, Episode 16
- Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 52
- Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 13
- We Are Your Friends
- The Party
- The Battle of Britain (1969)
- The Russia House
6 October
- Z For Zachariah
- Life, Itself (2018)
- Amos and Andrew
- Honeymoon in Vegas
- Vampire’s Kiss
7 October
- Miranda: Seasons 1 – 3
- Bran Nue Dae
- P.S. I Love You
- The Big Country
- The Hawaiians
- Khartoum
- Number One
8 October
- Cold Feet: Seasons 1 – 9
- Speed
- Racer
- Chaplin
- 10 To Midnight
- Messenger Of Death
- The Passage (1979)
- Taras Bulba
9 October
- Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 53
- Patriots Day
- The Flash: Season 6
- Salvador
- Bad Influence
- Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Ma
10 October
- The Nutcracker
- Canadian Bacon
11 October
- The Good Lord Bird: Season 1, Episode 2
- The Comedy Store: Season 1, Episode 2
- The Spanish Princess: Season 1 (Part 2): Episode 9
- The Young Victoria
12 October
- Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 14
- The Circus: Season 5, Episode 17
- Mr. Robot: Seasons 1 – 3
- Hoosiers
- Ghoulies
- Ghoulies II
13 October
- The Prince
- Murder on the Orient
- Express (1974)
- Invasion of the Body Snatcher
14 October
- Mr. Selfridge: Seasons 1 – 4
- The Dish
- Highway to Hell
- The Return of The Living Dead
15 October
- Total Recall
- Red Heat
- Raw Deal
- Red Sonja
- Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings
16 October
- Brave New World: Season 1
- The Mummy (’99)
- The Mummy Returns
- The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor
- Howling II: Your Sister is a Werewolf
17 October
- The Holiday
- Pitch Black
- The Chronicles Of Riddick
- Riddick
18 October
- The Good Lord Bird: Season 1, Episode 3
- The Comedy Store: Season 1, Episode 3
- The Spanish Princess: Season 1 Part 2: Episode 10
- Grimsby
- The First Power
19 October
- Desus
- & Mero: Season 2, Episode 54
- Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 15
- The Circus: Season 5, Episode 18
- Unforgotten: Season 3
- Dr. Phibes Rises Again!
20 October
- Lawless
- Universal Soldier
- Cliffhanger
- Blood Simple (Director’s Cut)
- Pit and the Pendulum
21 October
- Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 1, Episode 7
- Psycho (’60)
- The Birds
- Rear Window
- Rope
- Saboteur
- The Last Kiss
- At Close Range
- Johnny Cool
22 October
- Valor: Season 1
- The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years
- The Doors
- This Is Spinal Tap
- In the Head of the Night (1967)
- Little Dorrit: Part 1 & 2
23 October
- Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 55
- Abduction
- Blow Out
- Marty
- Nell
24 October
- Gran Torino
- National Lampoon’s Movie Madness
- The Thing
25 October
- The Good Lord Bird: Season 1, Episode 4
- The Comedy Store: Season 1, Episode 4
- The Spanish Princess: Season 1 Part 2: Episode 11
- The Wedding Date
26 October
- Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 56
- Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 16
- The Circus: Season 5, Episode 19
- The Call
- The Pianist
- The Cutting Edge
- Flesh + Blood
27 October
- Informer 3838:
- Season 1
- The Legend of Zorro
- Rancho Deluxe
- Stay Hungry
28 October
- The Bay: Season 1
- The Way Way Back
- The Madness of King George
- Mr. Accident
29 October
- Miss Sloane
- Are We Officially Dating?
- Cold Turkey
- Fitzwilly
- Love Is All There Is
- Some Kind of a Nut
30 October
- Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 57
- The Inbetweeners (2011 Movie)
- MacGyver (2016): Seasons 1 – 4
- On the Beach (1959)
- Peter’s Friends
- Supernova
31 October
- Condor: Season 2
- The Runaways
- WarGame
Amazon Prime Video’s streaming highlights for October
Savage X Fenty Show (2/10/2020)
The highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 is an extraordinary fashion experience featuring a combination of models, actors and dancers wearing the latest savage styles, with special performances from some of the hottest names in music.
The Walking Dead: World Beyond (2/10/2020)
The Walking Dead: World Beyond expands the universe of The Walking Dead, delving into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest.
Truth Seekers (30/10/2020)
Truth Seekers is an eight-part series that revolves around a group of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures for all to see. However, as they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers, and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying and even deadly, as they uncover a cult leader’s mass conspiracy to sacrifice his unwitting followers to achieve immortality.
Amazon’s full October list
1 October
- Money Monster
- The Walking Dead: World Beyond S1
- Soltos Em Floripa S1
2 October
- Savage X Fenty Show S2
- Bug Diaries Halloween Special S1
3 October
- Emma
4 October
- The Lucky One
5 October
- The Founder
6 October
- Black Box
- The Lie
8 October
- My Spy
9 October
- Carolina Marin S1
- Sons Of The Soil : Jaipur Pink Panthers S1
12 October
- Life
- The Mortal Instruments: City Of Bones
13 October
- Evil Eye
- Nocturne
15 October
- Bombshell
- Sonic The Hedgehog
16 October
- The Good Doctor S3
- Time
- What The Constitution Means To Me S1
17 October
- The Invisible Man
- Jay And Silent Bob Reboot
- The Wishmas Tree
23 October
- Mirzapur S2
- Nos4a2 S2
27 October
- Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island
30 October
- Robin Hood
- The Challenge: Eta S1
- Truth Seekers S1
Disney’s streaming highlights for October
The Mandalorian S2 (30/10/2020)
The Mandalorian and The Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.
Ford V Ferrari (2/10/2020)
Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in Ford v Ferrari, based on the true story of visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby and fearless British-born driver Ken Miles, who together build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company and take on the dominating race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.
Disney’s full October list
2 October
- Bunk’d (Season 4) Episodes 26-30
- One Day At Disney (Season 1, Episode 44)
- Weird But True! (Season 3, Episode 8)
- Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Season 1, Episode 2)
- Zenimation (Season 1, Episode 11)
9 October
- America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 18) Episodes 1-22
- One Day At Disney (Season 1, Episode 45)
- Weird But True! (Season 3, Episode 9)
- Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Season 1, Episode 3)
- The Right Stuff (Season 1, Episodes 1-2)
16 October
- Clouds
- Disney Junior’s The Rocketeer (Season 1) Episodes 1-22
- One Day At Disney (Season 1, Episode 46)
- Weird But True! (Season 3, Episode 10)
- Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Season 1, Episode 4)
- The Right Stuff (Season 1, Episode 3)
23 October
- The Big Fib (Season 1) Epsiodes 16-30
- Weird But True! (Season 1, Episode 11)
- One Day At Disney (Season 1, Episode 47)
- Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Season 1, Episode 5)
- The Right Stuff (Season 1, Episode 4)
30 October
- The Mandalorian
- One Day At Disney (Season 1, Episode 48)
- Weird But True! (Season 3, Episode 12)
- Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Season 1, Episode 6)
- The Right Stuff (Season 1, Episode 5)
Binge’s streaming highlights for October
Chewing Gum (2/10/2020)
Created by and starring Michaela Coel, the series follows Tracey Gordon (Coel), a religious Beyonce-obsessed 24-year-old who is fast finding out that the more she learns about the world, the less she understands.
The Undoing (26/10/2020)
The psychological thriller, based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s Novel ‘You Should Have Known’, follows upper-class New York City couple, Grace (Nicole Kidman), a successful therapist, and her devoted husband, Jonathan Fraser (Hugh Grant), who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. However, overnight a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations.
Binge’s full October list
1 October
- The West Wing, Seasons 1 – 7
- Empire, Season 5
- Psychopaths With Piers Morgan
- Raised By Wolves, Season 1, Episode 10
2 October
- Chewing Gum, Seasons 1 & 2
- Burden of Truth, Season 3, Episode 6
- Hypothetical, Seasons 1 & 2
- The Bradshaw Bunch, Season 1
- Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Season 19, Episode 4
- The Real Housewives of NYC, Season 12, Episode 25
3 October
- The Twilight Movie Franchise – Twilight, Twilight Saga: Eclipse, Twilight Saga: New Moon, Twilight
- Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
4 October
- The Vow, Season 1, Episode 3
5 October
- The Walking Dead, Season 10 ‘A Certain Doom’
- Warrior, Season 2, Episode 1
- Lovecraft Country, Season 1, Episode 8
- The Firm, Season 1
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 5, Episode 10
6 October
- Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 5 Episode 19
- Taskmaster, Season 8
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 7, Episode 25
7 October
- Songland, Season 1, Episode 1
- Alone, Season 7, Episode 10
- Agents of Chaos Two-Part Documentary
8 October
- The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 15
9 October
- The Shop: Uninterrupted, Season 1
12 October
- Fear The Walking Dead, Season 6
13 October
- 90 Day Fiancé, Season 6
14 October
- Million Dollar Matchmaker, Season 2
15 October
- Mission Galapagos, Season 1
- Ex On The Beach USA, Season 3
- Grand Designs UK, Seasons 1 – 4
16 October
- The Big Bang Theory, Season 12
- The Shop: Uninterrupted, Season 2
- The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch, Season 1, Episodes 1 – 3
- The Intern
- Captain Phillips
- David Brent: Life On The Road
- Scooby-Doo
17 October
- The Invisible Man
- Batman Begins
18 October
- The Dead Pool
- Hannibal
- Diana
19 October
- On Tour With Asperger’s Are Us, Season 1
20 October
- Shipping Wars, Seasons 4 & 5
21 October
- Planet Earth: The Making Of, Season 1
22 October
- Equal, Season 1
23 October
- Spy Game
- Vacancy
- Seven Psychopaths
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
24 October
- Sweeney Todd
- Somersault
- Bonfire of the Vanities
25 October
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
- Anna And The Apocalypse
26 October
- The Undoing
27 October
- Hardcore Pawn, Season 13
28 October
- Don’t Tell The Bride, Season 14
- Soul of America
29 October
- Wild Shepherdess, Season 1
30 October
- Celebrity Ghost Stories Season 1, Episodes 1 – 3
